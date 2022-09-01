Alex Rose's totals from last Friday's high school football victory were pretty impressive: 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble that teammate Treva Branch returned for a touchdown.
But the senior linebacker/running back is a lot more important to his Terre Haute South team than that.
Starting with the jamboree three weeks ago, it's become apparent that there's a different mindset with the Braves this year. It's become equally apparent that Alex Rose is a big part of that change.
"He's been a vocal leader of the team," coach Tim Herrin said of Rose this week, "and one of our most physical players on the defensive side of the football.
"He's brought that mentality — along with some of the other seniors," the coach continued. "They want to bring back that physicality, and help us compete for a [Conference Indiana] championship."
Conference games begin Friday for the Braves, who will be at Bloomington North for a 7:30 p.m. contest, and Rose will be doing his best to make his presence felt.
"I'm just a vocal kid," Rose admitted after practice earlier this week.
Rose has higher expectations for the 2022 Braves than one might expect after South's 1-9 season a year ago, and he's happy to explain the reason for it (and, not necessarily for the record, the reason for last year's lack of success as well).
"We're playing like a family," he said. "We came together, finally. No longer it's an 'I,' it's a 'we.' "
A regular attendee at Maryland Community Church, Rose is almost biblical in what he wants to bring to the team.
"I want to lead these guys and make sure they're more than just better athletes," he said. "It's not all about football, it's how you hold yourself as a man.
"I've always had the warrior gene," Rose added. "In practice, I'm the good shepherd, leading my sheep."
Associate Rose's rhetoric with softness at your own risk, however. The Braves' enthusiasm at that jamboree three weeks ago came close to going over the top, and he and his teammates are aware of that.
"We realized we were a little too antsy, too excited," Rose said this week. "Penalty flags could really get bad," although the problem has been diminished the last two weeks.
This is Rose's first full season as an inside linebacker, after splitting time last season between that spot and a safety position. Part of the reason for the position change — he remains a short-yardage running back — is that there's a lot more of him this fall, the 5-foot-11 senior now approaching 220 pounds.
"He'd like to wrestle at 220," Herrin said, "so he bulked up, knowing it would benefit him in both [sports]."
"Last year I played at about 175, 180," Rose said. "As a middle linebacker, you need to be strong —weight-room strong, and mentally strong . . . I'm looking to wrestle 220, and maybe win a state championship."
The reason for his goals in both sports is simple, Rose said.
"I'm looking for a way where my mom doesn't have to pay for my school," he concluded.
