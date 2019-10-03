Wyatt Maxwell seems to think he’s not very exciting.
Coach Tim Herrin isn’t overly concerned about that. What he is concerned about — and quite pleased about — is what his Terre Haute South middle linebacker has been doing most of this high school football season: helping make sure the opponents’ offenses aren’t exciting at all.
“He’s the leader of our defense,” Herrin said this week as South prepared for tonight’s homecoming game against Brebeuf, “and the way [the defense has] been playing has as lot to do with him getting them lined up and with him making the right calls.”
The way South’s defense has been playing is pretty good, including a shutout earlier this season in which Evansville Harrison finished with negative yardage for the game. And after a fairly significant blip on the radar two weeks ago, the Braves bounced back last week and allowed Bedford North Lawrence to have just three successful plays.
“We’ve had some really good games,” Maxwell said this week when asked about South’s defensive unit, “and we had some not-so-good games . . . we were much more effective at the beginning of the year, but then we thought we were better than we are. We’re getting back to where we were at the start [of the season].”
And whether the South defense is good or bad, Maxwell makes it clear where the responsibility lies.
“I’m the captain on defense,” he said. “I call the plays, I help my players get in their gaps. All in all, the defense is mine.”
That’s the way his coach likes it.
“He’s been one of the hardest workers in our program for the last four years,” Herrin said of Maxwell.
“He’s put in the time in the weightroom to get bigger, stronger and faster, and he’s gone to camps.”
Maxwell is listed on the South roster at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. “I may have lost a little weight [during a hot fall so far],” he said this week. But Herrin can tell he’s the strongest he’s ever been.
“He’s not missing tackles this year,” the coach explained. “He was always in the right spot [in previous seasons], but now he’s making all the plays.”
“I have to play the gaps,” Maxwell said in explaining his role on the defense. “I have to be as quick as I can and I have to be as knowledgeable as I can.”
“He’s the type of kid you want in your program,” Herrin said. “He leads by example and the kids respect him for that. He was voted captain by his teammates.”
A three-year starter for the Braves, Maxwell apologized this week for not being a better interview (although evidence would suggest otherwise). And when asked how his season was going, he answered in a way that summed up his philosophy about the game.
“The record shows we’re 5-1,” he said. “That’s the best season for us since I’ve played here, so this is the most fun I’ve had in high school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.