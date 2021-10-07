West Vigo High School football coaches might be surprised to learn what benefit Kaden Whitaker has gained the most from his career as a Viking.
“It’s helped me with my talking,” the senior tackle said earlier this week. “The coaches will make me do things out of my comfort zone.”
Which isn’t to say the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Whitaker is noisy now.
“He barely talks,” coach Jeff Cobb said, “but he does his job. He’s a lunch-pail-type kid.”
“He should be dating my daughter,” added offensive line coach Tim Murphy. “He’s a great kid: polite, soft-spoken — and he plays hard. There’s never any issue with him. He’s very consistent.”
“He’s a three-year starter; very steady,” Cobb added. “He’s a high academic-level kid and he’s grown up watching West Vigo football for years.”
Players who are steady and do their jobs are just what the Vikings need in a season that’s been a little strange. West Vigo has been unable to play two games to COVID issues, and on the field the Vikings have been a little inconsistent.
“Kinda up and down,” is how Whitaker describes it. “Our team’s small [in numbers] . . . some of us get tired and don’t play [consistently] all four quarters. But we have a bunch of good people.”
Whitaker isn’t a rah-rah guy, but he’s doing what he can to help — on the offensive line, occasionally on the defensive line.
“I try to do my job, that’s all I can do,” he said. “I try to prop up my teammates, and be the best player I can be.”
The Vikings snapped a three-game winning streak last Friday against North Putnam — while wearing slightly different apparel. “That was pretty fun,” Whitaker said, “especially with the National Guard jerseys [provided as a promotion].”
One of the biggest linemen on one of the bigger offensive lines the Vikings have had in a while, Whitaker has quietly and dependably made himself indispensable.
“He’s very consistent, our best pass-blocking lineman,” Murphy said. “You never have to question what he’s doing, and he never makes the same mistake over and over.
“As a sophomore, he played out of necessity. Now he’ll be a big loss when he graduates.”
Graduation, and plans to study engineering at Indiana State, will come soon enough for Whitaker. Right now he’s looking forward to a winning streak when the Vikings visit Cloverdale this week.
And when football is over, and he’s done his job for the last time, Whitaker will be grateful for what the sport has done for him.
“It’s helped me make friends and it’s helped me be a better person,” he said. The best part? “Being a family, having friends and having fun.”
