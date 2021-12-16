Zoe Stewart has been a four-year starter for the girls basketball team at Terre Haute North and she indicated this week that she’s still learning.
Nathan Dillion is the first-year head coach of the Patriots, but had coached against Stewart for a couple of those previous seasons when he was an assistant at Terre Haute South. He’s learned a few things too.
And the combination seems to be working for the Patriots, who improved to 10-2 for the season Tuesday by snapping Northview’s nine-game losing streak in a 15-point victory.
One of the things Dillion learned — quickly — is that it’s nicer to have Stewart on his side than it is to coach against her.
“She was a scout nightmare,” he recalled this week as he looked back at the North-South games he was involved with as a member of Will Staal’s coaching staff with the Braves. “She makes the game 10 times easier for a coach in terms of preparation [when she’s on your team].”
Dillion said some people had advised him against taking the North coaching job after Matt Millington resigned after last season.
“I got here preparing for the worst,” he said, “and instead I got the best possible outcome.”
Asked if anything surprised him about Stewart once he was on her side, Dillion said, “How good a heart she has . . . her willingness to lead and sacrifice is very rare at the high school level, especially [for a player] at the level of talent she has.”
Which brings us to what Stewart has learned and is still learning. The senior guard, who has signed to play at Murray State — where her father, Patriot assistant coach Brian Stewart, also played — has gotten better every season and seems ready to erupt in a flurry of points at any second.
And is figuring out that she doesn’t always have to do that.
Stewart said this week that she has individual goals, like becoming an Indiana All-Star or breaking some records. “But I can’t do it without my team,” she added quickly.
“We’re improving, majorly,” she said, aware that there weren’t a lot of people who expected the Patriots to be 10-2 at this point. “We’re proving people wrong . . . and are believing we can beat any team that’s out there [on the court] with us.”
Team goals, Stewart said, begin with sectional and Conference Indiana championships. “I want to go as far with this team as possible,” she summarized.
Helping the Patriots reach those goals, from her standpoint, involve a couple of things.
“My mental toughness has grown,” she said, “but I still have a lot of work to do. And shot selection is a big thing for me: what is a good shot to take and what is not. Also staying locked in, competing every single time.”
“Her mental toughness and leadership qualities are up there with anybody in the state,” Dillion said. “When Zoe is locked in, everyone has to be on high alert, because it’s about to go down.”
The main thing Stewart has learned?
“It’s not about shots and scoring,” she said. “Selflessness is what’s got to happen.
“The less I think about myself,” Stewart concluded, “the easier things are. If you play and compete, things will come.”
