Brooklee Bussing will be playing golf when she goes to college a year from now — and if the school she chooses is smart, it will have her on its team.
The Northview senior is staking a claim to being the best high school girl golfer in the Wabash Valley this season — she had the best score among Valley golfers in Saturday's Braves Invitational at Rea Park, and led the Knights to a victory over Terre Haute South on the same course Tuesday — and probably the main reason is what she does in the offseason.
She plays golf.
"Every day," she answered when asked about her regimen recently. "If it's raining, I try to hit inside somewhere." And thanks to some family support, either option is readily available.
"I got started [playing golf] when I was in fifth grade, I guess," Bussing said. "My grandpa [former Forest Park club champion Dave Bussing] always had me out playing."
On the days when the course is wet, or if the weather makes outdoor golf impossible, she doesn't have to search for a place to hit.
"My dad [Derek Bussing] built me an inside booth," she said, "so I can hit inside at home."
"She's really put a lot of time in," said coach Josh Trout of Northview. "This summer she competed in the Junior Golf Series and played in a ton of 18-hole matches. She's really worked to improve her game."
Bussing was a varsity player for Northview as a freshman and has been the Knights' No. 1 player the past three seasons, and her philosophy of the sport makes her an ideal player for the top of the lineup.
"It's very relaxing," Bussing insisted when asked about golf, "but it can also be very intense, and you have to take care of both emotions.
"When I was a freshman [at Northview], I was so nervous," she continued, "but since then I've worked on being cool and collected . . . I want the other girls [on the team] to be calm, not real anxious."
"She's a great leader and a role model for the rest of the team, for her attitude and her work ethic both," Trout said.
The Knights will again host the sectional at Forest Park, where they were runner-up a year ago and sectional champion — with Bussing the medalist — in 2019.
"I definitely want us to make it to the regionals," she said when asked about any goals she had for this season, "and I would like to be in the 30s [for nine holes] or the 70s [for 18 holes] every match."
Winning the Western Indiana Conference is also something she hopes will happen again for her team. Northview is working on a three-year WIC championship streak, which coincides with Bussing's three seasons so far on the varsity.
Coincidence? You be the judge.
