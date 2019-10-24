Luke Lannan remembers well the last high school football game of his freshman season at Linton.
He’d like his prep career to end at the same place.
Lannan was a freshman and a member of the kickoff team when the Miners won the Class A state championship in 2016. “It was pretty neat being out there on the [Lucas Oil Stadium] field,” he recalls.
Linton is a Class 2A team now, possibly with its best chance to fulfill its annual goal — to make Thanksgiving dinner a pre-game meal — since that year. “That’s the plan,” Lannan said earlier this week, “but there are a couple of tough games ahead of us.”
The Miners, who begin postseason play with a 7:30 p.m. sectional home game against North Posey today, know they can count on Lannan to do his jobs.
“I don’t do a lot of running,” the fullback/linebacker said modestly, “mostly north and south, inside. And I command the defense, make a lot of tackles.”
Coach Brian Oliver jokes that Lannan runs north and south “because he gets yelled at when he tries to run east and west,” but he doesn’t joke about Lannan’s value to his team.
“He’s a two-year captain and a three-year starter,” Oliver said. “He’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever seen. He comes to practice and puts his effort in every single day. He’s a great example of what Miner football is all about.”
Oliver also calls Lannan his best football player, and points out that he’s not the only person who knows that.
His team’s leading rusher in previous seasons, Lannan runs less this year because “so many teams are focused on [stopping] him,” the coach said, “and that’s created opportunities for [quarterback] Lance [Dyer] and [running back] Cash [Howard]. But he’s definitely running hard, and he makes people pay when they try to tackle him.”
Defensively, Oliver said, Lannan is probably most effective on the outside — except that when he plays on the outside, Miner opponents simply run the other way. So Lannan also gets work inside.
“He’ll jump through two guys to make a play,” Oliver said. “He has a great nose for the football, and it’s nice that we’re able to move him around.”
Although his coach and his team’s opponents know how good he is, however, Lannan was surprised — he may have even blushed — when he heard what Oliver had said.
“That means a lot,” he admitted. “I just come out and do my best, try to get better in the weight room, just like everybody else. But it’s cool to hear that.”
We are talking about Linton football, after all, and the name Lannan has been associated with Linton football for quite a while.
“I love football,” Lannan said. “When I was back in elementary [school] I had my hair red and blue and my jersey on [every Friday in the fall]. We used to catch field goals before the game, then play tackle football on the sidelines while the game was going on. That helped make me a player,” he said of those sideline battles.
And as good as he is, Lannan is also just 5-foot-8 and 185 very muscular pounds. He has no plans to play college football.
“Once we’re done [this season], I’m done forever,” he said, “and that’s pretty scary.
“It’s flown by, it really has,” added Lannan, who began playing in second grade. Obviously the more postseason games the Miners can play, the better he’ll like it.
“Every since we were little, [playing for the state championship] is what we wanted to do,” he said. “We’ll have to play dang well, but it’s possible. We just have to smart enough and willing to.”
