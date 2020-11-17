Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that the state will move to Tier 3 mitigations, just two days ahead of the IHSA's board of directors meeting.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said no representatives from governor's office or the Illinois Department of Public Health will attend the Thursday meeting, during which he hopes to give schools guidance about the now likely postponed winter season.
“We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring, and summer sports," Anderson said Tuesday evening in a release. "[We] continue plotting out potential paths for IHSA sport and activity participation through the remainder of the school year.
“IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout this pandemic and we hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long-term health and safety of our fellow citizens ahead of short-term athletic competition.”
College basketball
• All-Indiana NCAA? — The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced Monday it plans to hold the NCAA basketball tournament in March at different locations within Indiana.
This year’s Final Four is still set for April 3-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The NCAA said it is in preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and city of Indianapolis to host the 68-team tournament around the metropolitan area during the coordinated dates in March and April.
In a release, the NCAA said it would be too difficult to conduct the tournament at 13 different sites around the country given the state of the coronavirus pandemic. Two new vaccines that passed clinical trials could be available by next spring, but apparently, the NCAA isn’t banking on numbers of cases reducing in planning for the tournament for next March.
The NCAA stressed the importance of conducting the championship in a manageable geographic area that limits travel and provides a safe and controlled environment with competition and practice venues, medical resources and lodging for teams and officials all within proximity of one another.
“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt. “However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”
Bankers Life Field House, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Farmers Coliseum (IUPUI’s home gym) could serve as potential host sites within Indianapolis. There also are a number of high school gyms within the central Indiana region with seating capacities between 5,000 to 10,000 and facilities capable of hosting tournament games.
High school football
• Jamboree returns — A high school football jamboree will return to the Wabash Valley next fall.
Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, Northview and South Vermillion are playing a four-team event annually, with Northview to host in August of 2021 and South, South Vermillion and North serving as hosts the next three years.
Although no more plans than that were announced, the jamboree will apparently be in lieu of the controlled scrimmages the week prior to the season openers.
Vigo County had an annual jamboree for awhile, first with North, South, West Vigo and Schulte and then with Northview added when Schulte closed its doors.
In other fall sports news:
• WRC honors — The Wabash River Conference will announce its all-conference teams at a banquet — attended only by head coaches and athletes — at the Beef House.
Boys tennis — Team champion Fountain Central, coach Chris Webb. Team members Calvin Springer, Evan Norton, Myles Potter and Nolan Potter, Covington; Carson Eberly, Fountain Central; Evan James, Parke Heritage; Blake Boatman and Caiden Santos, South Vermillion.
Girls golf — Team champion Seeger, coach Lori Grimmett. Team members Emily Bowen and Jayci Halsema, Seeger; Jocelyn Kerr and Caroline Mandeville, Attica; Allison Schawitz and Bailey McCormick, South Vermillion; Briley Peyton, Covington; Nola Walls, Fountain Central.
Boys cross country — Team champion Seeger, coach Miles Stucky. Team members Kolton Pearson, Ethan Hernandez, Thomas Odle and Ethan Guminski, Seeger; Carson Pietrzak, Hayden Kler and Dan Adams, Fountain Central; Brandon Todd, Riverton Parke; Burke Tuggle, Attica.
Girls cross country — Team champion Seeger, coach Stucky. Team members Jennifer Romero, Libby Smith, Hadessah Austin, Allison High, Nataleigh Yarborough and Avah Watson, Seeger; Bailey Duncan, Covington; Sydney Kramer, Parke Heritage; Emily Meyer, South Vermillion; Emily Mager, Riverton Parke.
Volleyball — Team champion Parke Heritage, coaches Sondra Clendenin and Samantha Gregg. Team members Amber Cruser, Karsyn Engle, Holly Linville and Nai'a Pettit, Covington; Marley Massey, Fountain Central; Ava Martin, North Vermillion; Jenna Brown, Atlantis Clendenin, Jillian Gregg and Mady Millspaugh, Parke Heritage; Sophia Ashby, Paige Laffoon and Riley Shrader, Seeger; Livy Gilman, South Vermillion.
Honorable mention Adyson Goodwin and Hailey Van De Water, Attica; Lillie Fishero, Fountain Central; Tycee Crabtree, North Vermillion; Carly Harpold and Grace Ramsay, Parke Heritage; Bailey Duke and Taylor Howard, Riverton Parke; Avery Cole, Seeger; Makenzie Foster and Zarah Natale, South Vermillion.
Football — Team champion South Vermillion, coach Greg Barrett.
Offense — Zach Black, Attica; Alan Karrfalt and John Kiger, Covington; Cole Kirkpatrick and Austin Pickett, Fountain Central; Weston Rowe, North Vermillion; Christian Johnson, Noble Johnson, Louis Monik and Anthony Wood, Parke Heritage; Elijah Greene and Jameson Sprague, Seeger; Thomas Brooks, Anthony Garzolini and Anthonio Nieves, South Vermillion.
Defense — John Britt and Brandte Gaylor, Attica; Neil Ellmore and Duncan Keller, Covington; Quinton Hanks, Parke Heritage; Derron Hazzard, Riverton Parke; Owen Snedeker, Khal Stephen, Brock Thomason and Cade Walker, Seeger; Peyton Hawkins, James Mancourt, Kadin McMahan, Sam Natale and Joey Shew, South Vermillion.
Honorable mention — Chance Baer, Bradley Britt and Zeb Shonkwiler, Attica; Doug Krout and Nate Sly, Covington; Luke Adams and Luke Foxworthy, Fountain Central; Carter Edney, North Vermillion; Roger Crowder, Logan Girdler and Reece Simpson, Parke Heritage; Kayden Allee and Seth McConnell, Riverton Parke; Brock Rudolph and Jesse Wolber, Seeger; Austin Beckman and Matt Goeppner, South Vermillion.
Middle schools
• The following basketball results were reported Tuesday.
Sixth-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 40 (Blake Hammond 18, Chris Benford 16), West Vigo 31.
The Peoria Journal-Star and CNHI Sports Indiana contributed to this report.
