PREP/METRO ROUNDUP: WV's Buchanan wins third state championship

West Vigo junior Torie Buchanan won her third straight girls state high school wrestling championship Friday night, getting two quick pins and surviving a 2-1 battle in the semifinals at Hamilton Heights High School.
Buchanan, at 113 pounds, was the only champion among eight Wabash Valley wrestlers in the finals. Runners-up were Jessica Geiger of Cloverdale at 145 and Mercedes Tellechea of Northview at 170, while Kadawn Gao of Cloverdale and Varzidy Bachelor of Northview finished third, Madison Slaughter of Northview fifth and both Terre Haute South wrestlers, Paisley Sanquenetti and Kaylee Miles, placed eighth.
Buchanan pinned Aubrey Burns of North Miami in 48 seconds, then overcame Kasidy Schenk of Indianapolis North Central in the semifinals and pinned Rose Kaplan of West Lafayette in 1:43 for the championship.
Tellechea pinned her first two opponents, then was pinned herself by Sarah Huse of Lebanon. Bachelor pinned two opponents in less than two minutes combined, but lost 3-2 in the semifinals to Alex Martz of New Haven, and Slaughter was pinned in her first match but came back to record two pins of her own for the fifth-place finish.
Boys basketball
• South Vermillion 51, Seeger 42 — At Clinton, Peyton Hawkins had a game-high 16 points and Blake Boatman added 11 as the host Wildcats won a Wabash River Conference game.
South Vermillion, 2-6 overall but 1-0 in the WRC, plays Saturday night at Danville. Seeger, 3-5 and 0-1, hosts Fountain Central on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Thursday
• North Vermillion 46, Shakamak 31 — At Cayuga, Cami Pearman had 13 points and McKenzie Crowder 10 as the host Falcons won a nonconference game.
Jaci Stone had 10 for the Lakers, now 3-9, who play Saturday at Bloomington Lighthouse. North Vermillion, 8-5, plays Tuesday at South Vermillion.
College swimming
• Engineer men win, women lose — At Valparaiso, Rose-Hulman's men won 13 events and defeated Valparaiso 186-85 in a meet Friday night at Valparaiso High School.
Jared Brown (50 freestyle, 50 butterfly), Brendan King (200 and 500 freestyle) and Derick Miller (100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly) were double winners for the Engineers.
The Engineer women won just two events in a 186-65 loss, with Samantha Stevens taking one-meter diving and Lauren Meyer winning 100 butterfly.
