Parke Heritage had its 10-game girls high school basketball winning streak snapped Friday night at the Class 2A South Putnam Sectional, losing 63-52 to North Putnam in a semifinal game.
The Wolves finished the season 12-7.
• • •
In other sectional games:
• Linton 56, Vincennes Rivet 24 — At Bicknell, the defending Class 2A state champions played their usual ferocious defense in moving into the sectional championship game.
Linton, 22-1, faces host North Knox on Saturday.
• Brown County 44, South Vermillion 33 — At Ellettsville, the Wildcats saw their season end at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional.
Brown County moved on to a championship-game meeting with Brownstown Central, while the Wildcats finished 4-17.
• North Vermillion 56, Faith Christian 52 — At Attica, the Falcons put themselves in position for a third straight Class A sectional championship.
Ava Martin had 15 points while Cami Pearman and Braxtyn Dunham added 13 each for North Vermillion, which faces Clinton Central on Saturday.
Boys basketball
• Paris 67, Tolono Unity 33 — At Tolono, Ill., the Tigers scored 47 points in the second and third quarters in winning their season opener.
Jude Sullivan led a balanced attack with 17 points for the Tigers.
Track
• Engineers sweep — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men and women each honored their seniors and picked up indoor victories over Manchester and Franklin at the Sports and Recreation Center.
Tim Youndt won triple jump and 60-meter hurdles as the men won nine events.
Nosa Igiehon won three times (high jump, triple jump, 60-meter hurdles) and Adekite Oladipupo two (60-meter dash, long jump) as the women took 12 victories.
Senior women honored were Lois Cheatham, Karen Folz, Patricia Giraldo, Sarozjani Hunter, Elle Ogden, Oladipupo, Kaylee Pate, Brooke Schroeder, Maggie Sheerin, Chimele Uriri and Cassie Utley.
Senior men feted were Dawson Allen, Jacob Back, Geoffrey Cohen, Hunter Crumley, Ben Gothard, Nolan Gross, Noah Heckenlively, Mikey Holtz, Josh Krsek, Ian Landwehr, Nathan Pryor and Noah Thomas.
Another Friday Night Spikes meet is scheduled next week.
