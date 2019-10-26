Indiana State’s volleyball team evened the season series at one-a-piece with Drake on Saturday, using strong offense to help take the victory over the Bulldogs 3-1 inside the ISU Arena.
Scores were 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15
Nikkie White was the driving force behind the impressive Sycamore offense as the junior tallied a career-best 20 kills while hitting .318. Her previous career high also came against the Bulldogs earlier this season when she ended the match with 16.
Also crossing the 10-kill threshold were Madeline Williams and Rhiannon Morozoff, who earned 11 and 10 digs respectively. The 10 kills by Morozoff was a season best for the senior.
Mary Hannah Lewis and Chloe Mason split the setting workload. Lewis ended with a career-high 31 assists and Mason added 20 of her own. Drake was led by Paige Aspinwall, who ended the night with 23.
As a team, the Trees hit .220 with 61 kills and 61 assists, their second-best assist output of the year, compared to Drake’s 43 kills and .138 hitting. The Bulldogs only recorded 40 assists as a team.
Defensively, four Sycamores ended their Saturday with double-digit digs. Libero Melina Tedrow led the way with 23.
ISU will be back in action next weekend when it hits he road for showdowns with Valparaiso and Loyola.
In other college volleyball Saturday:
• Rose-Hulman 3, Hanover 0 — At Hulbert Arena, Rose-Hulman moved into second place in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-13 win.
The Engineers can secure a first-round bye in the HCAC tournament with wins in their final two regular-season matches at Earlham and at home against Bluffton.
Rose also hosted its second annual Cancer Research Game for the Duncan Cancer Center at the Baylor College of Medicine on Saturday. Those with friends, relatives and family members affected by cancer were honored in a pre-match ceremony.
On the court, the Engineers relied on 11 kills from Elizabeth Canon and nine from Riley Woodruff. Katie Orbeta had a team-high 28 assists and Katryna Dahlberg led the squad with 18 digs.
Rose-Hulman (13-14 overall, 5-2 HCAC) will travel to Earlham on Wednesday. Hanover dropped to 15-10 and 4-2 respectively.
Prep volleyball
• Cardinals advance — At Morristown, Bloomfield rallied to defeat Hauser 3-2 to win the Class A Morristown Regional on Saturday.
The Cardinals earned a spot in next Saturday’s semistate round by winning 22-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13. Their next opponent will be No. 1-ranked Trinity Lutheran.
In the regional openers Saturday, Bloomfield bested Indianapolis Lutheran 3-1, winning 25-19, 29-31, 25-19, 25-12, and Hauser sidelined International 3-0.
Prep football
• Illinois pairings set — Pairings were announced for the Illinois High School Association playoffs Saturday.
In Class A, No. 11 seed Casey (6-3) will be at No. 6 seed Athens (7-2).
In Class 4A, No. 12 seed Kankakee (McNamara) will be at No. 5 seed Paris (8-1).
Game times will be announced Monday.
Women’s soccer
• Rose-Hulman 5, Manchester 0 — At Indiana State’s Memorial Stadium, Rose-Hulman battled in the rain to pick up a key victory Saturday afternoon.
The match was moved to the turf field to accommodate the rain, which pelted through the entire afternoon. With three first-half goals, Rose took a quick lead and never looked back.
Jessica Wells scored two of the three first-half goals to lead the Engineers’ offense. Wells scored on an assist from Veronica Gawarecki in the 16th minute, provided the assist on a goal by Elle Vuotto in the 25th minute and scored on an assist by Maggie Sheerin and Katrina Agustin in the 32nd minute.
In the second half, Lane Lawrence added a goal and Lily Bailey scored on an assist from Alyssa Taylor to give Rose-Hulman the victory.
The Engineer defense matched its offense in the match, as Rose outshot Manchester 22-1. Katie Demert picked up the shutout victory in goal, while Wells led the team with six shots and Maddy Twetten added four.
Rose-Hulman remained alone in first place in the HCAC standings with a 6-0-1 league record (11-4-1 overall), while Manchester dropped to 1-6 in conference play. The Engineers will travel to Anderson for a key HCAC matchup Wednesday night.
Men’s soccer
• Rose-Hulman 3, Manchester 0 — Rose-Hulman improved its records to 13-3 overall and 6-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The match proved to be a challenge for both teams as the weather became a factor early. The rain led to a competitive match, which held both teams scoreless in the first half. Rose outshot the Spartans 11-1 as the game headed to halftime.
Rose-Hulman’s Takezo Kelly connected with the net after an assist from Tyler Foster in the 56th minute to put the Engineers ahead. Foster was able to get a goal of his own in the 67th minute after an assist from Brevin Lacy. Wyatt McKibbon then sealed the win with another goal on an assist from Eric Kirby.
Rose-Hulman ended the game outshooting the Spartans 18-2. Goalie Pascal Schlee recorded one save as the Engineers’ defense recorded its 11th shutout of the season.
The team is caught in a three-way tie for first place in the HCAC with Hanover and Transylvania after this victory.
The Engineers will host Anderson at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
College swimming
• Engineers second — At Bloomington, Ill., Rose-Hulman placed second in the four-team Illinois Wesleyan Halloween Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
The Engineers were second behind only host Illinois Wesleyan in the event.
Parker Brady brought home first-place honors in the 200-yard backstroke in 2:21.18 and Michaela Kivett added a victory in 1-meter diving with 197.40 points.
The modified meet also included unique relays, with Rose coming home second in the 200 medley, 300 backstroke, 300 butterfly, 300 breaststroke and 500 freestyle relays.
The Rose-Hulman women will return to action Nov. 8 at Anderson.
College cross country
• SMWC competes — At Wilmore, Ky., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men’s and women’s cross-country concluded the regular season at the Asbury Invitational on Saturday afternoon. Both programs ran impressively as the men’s team took second place and the women’s team took first.
Between both programs, SMWC defeated NAIA-level institutions including Midway, Georgetown (Ky.), University of Rio Grande and Alice Lloyd.
Senior Brennan Guido led the Pomeroys in its second-place finish. Guido seized third individually with a time of 27:59.17. Next was Brady Page with a time of 28:33.81 and a sixth-place spot. Four men’s cross runners finished in the top 20, including Parker Nuest (11th) and Carlos Davalos (19th), which helped SMWC earn a team point total of 64.
Freshman Zoe Trausch was the Asbury Invitational women’s individual champion behind a 17:40.36 time. Kayla Coryea, Breanna Barger, and Kendyll Schulz took second, third and fourth respectively. Not far behind was Emily Truax with a sixth-place finish and Kate White in eighth place. As a team, the Pomeroys produced 10 runners in the top 20, which helped them earn a team point total of 16.
“The women’s team had an impressive race today,” Woods coach Zach Whitkanack said. “It was a great team effort and should set us well going into nationals in two weeks.
“The men’s team also had a strong team performance. If we can move the back of the pack up just a little, we will be ready for nationals.”
