Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are on opposite sides of the always loaded Class 4A high school volleyball sectional at Mooresville, as a result of pairings drawn Sunday night by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
In Class 3A action at Edgewood, West Vigo will open against Brown County and Northview against the host Mustangs. Brownstown Central, the defending state champion, drew a first-round bye.
First-round opponents are as follows:
Class 4A, at Mooresville — Terre Haute North vs. Plainfield, Decatur Central vs. Terre Haute South, Mooresville vs. Brownsburg, Avon vs. Winner Match 1
Class 3A, at Edgewood — Brown County vs. South Vermillion, West Vigo vs. Owen Valley, Edgewood vs. Northview, Brownstown Central vs. Winner Match 1
Class 2A, at North Putnam — Cloverdale vs. Southmont, Cascade vs. Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke vs. South Putnam, North Putnam vs. Winner Match 1
Class 2A, at Eastern Greene — Forest Park vs. North Knox, Eastern Greene vs. South Knox, Southridge vs. Barr-Reeve, Linton vs. Winner Match 1
Class A, at Covington — Traders Point Christian vs. North Vermillion, Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, Attica vs. Winner Match 1
Class A, at Clay City — Bloomfield vs. North Central, Shakamak vs. Eminence, White River Valley vs. Winner Match 1, Clay City vs. Winner Match 2
In high school volleyball Saturday:
• Barr-Reeve 3, Terre Haute South 0 — At Montgomery, the Braves lost to the Class 2A powerhouse by scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-20.
Mia Loyd had 23 assists and 10 digs, Emma Hopper 19 digs and Courtney Jones 16 digs and 11 kills for the 19-8 Braves, who play Monday at Greencastle.
Prep soccer
Girls
• Evansville Reitz 6, Terre Haute North 2 — At Evansville, the Patriots completed a 10-6 regular season by losing to the 20th-ranked Panthers.
Korryn Shore and Becca Gore had goals for North, with Cali Wuestefeld assisting on Shore's goal.
Boys
• South Vermillion 8, Owen Valley 0 — At Clinton, Bryce McLaren had his first hat trick and Luke Higgins and Keegan Mackey each had a goal and two assists as the Wildcats wrapped up regular-season play.
Cale Royer and Wyatt English each had a goal and an assist, Joey Foltz a goal and Dominic Hanson an assist for South Vermillion, which plays Wednesday at Monrovia against either West Vigo or Sullivan in Class 2A sectional play.
• Brown County 1, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, Tyler Kellett had seven saves and Giuseppe Leone had six shots on goal, but the host Golden Arrows gave up a fluke goal off a corner kick and lost a Western Indiana Conference match.
Sullivan plays West Vigo at 6 p.m. Monday at the Class 2A Monrovia Sectional.
Prep cross country
• Eels first, second — At Jasonville, Clay City's girls were champions and Clay City's boys finished second at the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference meets on Saturday.
Macy Tucker of the Eels was the girls individual champion.
College volleyball
• Locals play at SMWC — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the Pomeroys will host Indiana-Kokomo at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a volleyball match with considerable local interest.
Playing for SMWC are Savannah McCoy of West Vigo, Pamela Dorman of Terre Haute South and Jaelyn Fennell of Terre Haute North. The IU-Kokomo lineup includes West Vigo graduate Morgan Weir.
College soccer
Women
• Trine 3, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the visiting Thunder spoiled the SMWC homecoming match on Saturday.
Now 1-2, the Pomeroys play Oct. 12 against Oakland City. Trine is 5-1.
