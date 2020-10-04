TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Ellen K. Knight, 78, of Terre Haute passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in her residence. She was born May 12, 1942 in Terre Haute to Cramer and Dorthea (Sexton) Fuller. Ellen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Garland Knight; daughter, Karina Wilson; sons, Deming Kn…