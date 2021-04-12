West Vigo scored 12 runs in the top of the second inning Monday night at Parke Heritage and went on to a 19-2 win over the Wolves in high school baseball.
Sophomore Ben Kearns picked up the win with nine strikeouts in four innings and was also 2 for 3 with a three-run homer.
Also for West Vigo, Carter Murphy was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBI; Kaleb Marrs 2 for 2 with a double; and Gabe Skelton had a double and two RBI. Noble Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and both RBI for the Wolves, and Riley Ferguson added a double.
West Vigo, 4-2, hosts Cloverdale on Tuesday to open Western Indiana Conference play. Parke Heritage, 0-1, opens Wabash River Conference play Tuesday at Riverton Parke.
In other high school baseball:
• Edgewood 9, Terre Haute North 8 — At Ellettsville, the host Mustangs turned a 5-3 deficit into a 9-5 lead with a six-run fifth inning and held on for a nonconference win.
Seth Tetidrick had four hits and three RBI for the Patriots, while Bryson Carpenter had three hits and Will Egger two hits.
Now 5-2, the Patriots open Conference Indiana play Tuesday at home against Bloomington South.
• South Vermillion 14, Fountain Central 8 — At Veedersburg, the visiting Wildcats pounded 12 hits in remaining unbeaten in Wabash River Conference play.
Jayce Dalbey had a double and two singles and Keegan Mackey had three singles for South Vermillion. Caiden Santos and Blake Boatman had two hits each and Easton Terry and Ryan Straw both had doubles.
Now 3-1, 2-0 in the WRC, the Wildcats host the Mustangs in the return game on Tuesday.
Softball
• Northview 12, Bloomington South 1 — At Brazil, Lauren Sackett struck out 15 as the Knights won a nonconference game.
Now 3-2, the Knights host Greencastle on Tuesday.
• Clay City 19, Shakamak 0 — At Clay City, Sophie Moshos was winning pitcher as the Eels continued a hot streak in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
• North Central 7, Eminence 2 — At Farmersburg, the Thunderbirds improved to 3-5 with a nonconference win.
• Braves postponed — Terre Haute South's game Monday at Greencastle was postponed because of field conditions at Greencastle.
Tennis
• Parke Heritage 5, Seeger 0 — At West Lebanon, the Wolves got singles wins from Cassie Clark, Olivia Branam and Gillian Jeffers and doubles victories from teams of Jillian Gregg-Grace Ramsay and Madeline Hays-Ashlynn Simpson.
Basketball
• Livingston named — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has named Casey's Noah Livingston to its Class 1A all-state team.
Soccer
• Engineers honored — Rose-Hulman took home three major honors as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's all-conference team was named Monday.
Takezo Kelly was named Offensive Player of the Year, Eric Kirby is Defensive Player of the Year and Sean Helliwell was named Coach of the Year.
First-team all-HCAC players are Kelly, Kirby, Brevin Lacy, Wyatt McKibbon, Caleb Urban and A.J. Yilmaz. Ryan Tarr was an honorable-mention selection.
The Engineers finished with the first unbeaten season in the program's history, including the 3-0 win over Transylvania for the HCAC championship.
Golf
• Ace at Forest Park — Larry Persinger got his second lifetime hole-in-one Monday at Forest Park's 123-yard No. 2 hole.
Witnessing the shot were Bill Lovett, John Hayes and Charlie Cayton.
