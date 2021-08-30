West Vigo began a busy week of high school volleyball on Monday by taking a 3-1 Western Indiana Conference loss at Edgewood.
The Mustangs won the first set 25-10 but the Vikings rallied to take the second one 25-22. Edgewood then finished off the match 25-10, 25-18.
West Vigo has a longer trip on Tuesday for another conference match at Indian Creek, then hosts Owen Valley in WIC play on Wednesday.
Edgewood had a Tuesday match at Shakamak wiped out by the Lakers' quarantine and will play next at Terre Haute North on Thursday.
In other volleyball
• Northview 3, Cloverdale 0 — At Brazil, the Knights remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 win over the Clovers.
Now 2-0 in the WIC, Northview hosts Greencastle on Thursday.
Tennis
• Parke Heritage 5, Crawfordsville 0 — At Crawfordsville, the Wolves improved to 5-0 for the season with the shutout win.
Schedule changes
• Several games postponed or canceled — Weather and quarantines on Monday caused high school athletic directors some distress.
Girls soccer — Terre Haute South at Columbus North in Conference Indiana play will have to be rescheduled. West Vigo's home opener against Vincennes Lincoln will now be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Also, a doubleheader for Terre Haute North's boys and girls at South Vermillion has been canceled.
Volleyball — Quarantines at Sullivan forced the cancellation of the Golden Arrows' match Monday at Terre Haute North.
Boys tennis — The Western Indiana Conference match between Northview and West Vigo at West Vigo has been postponed until Sept. 14.
Girls golf — Terre Haute South's match against Clay City at Forest Park was postponed.
College volleyball
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 3, St. Louis College of Pharmacy 0 — At St. Louis, West Vigo graduate Savannah McCoy had 12 kills and a school-record hitting percentage of .706 as the Pomeroys won 25-22, 25-19, 25-19.
