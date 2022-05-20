Gabe Skelton and Ben Kearns each had a homer and a double Friday as visiting West Vigo defeated South Vermillion 13-2 in nonconference high school baseball.
Peyton Clark had a triple and Grayson Porter a double for West Vigo, while Dallas Coleman and Jaxon Mullins drove in the runs for the host Wildcats.
West Vigo, 24-1 and winners of 21 games in a row, hosts Linton in a 10 a.m. game Saturday. South Vermillion plays Frankfort on Wednesday at the Class 3A Crawfordsville Sectional.
In other high school baseball:
• Riverton Parke 1, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, Derek Lebron homered in the top of the sixth inning as the visiting Panthers won a pitchers' duel.
Hunter Collings pitched a three-hitter and struck out 13 for Riverton Parke, while Carter McKee and Tyler Kellett combined to allow just five hits for the Golden Arrows.
Ashton Lowry added two hits for the 21-7 Panthers, while Donavan McKinney, Rocco Roshel and Isaak Osborne had hits for Sullivan.
Softball
• Sullivan 9, Riverton Parke 2 — At Sullivan, Riverton Parke's Jaleigh Inman took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the host Golden Arrows erupted for six runs in that frame and three more in the sixth.
Delainey Shorter was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for the Arrows, while Avery Wiltermood was 2 for 3, Brooklyn Riley 2 for 4 with a double, Gracie Shorter 1 for 2 with two runs and Kate Ridgway 1 for 3 with two runs. Kendal Edmondson pitched a five-hitter.
For Riverton Parke, Bailey Duke was 2 for 3 and scored both runs, Luci Lientz had a double and an RBI and Kaylee Mathas was 1 for 2 with the other RBI.
• Clay City 19, Eastern Greene 2 — At Little Cincinnati, the visiting Eels had 23 hits in five innings and Lizzy Sinders pitched a three-hitter without allowing an earned run in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Leading the Clay City offense were Demi Wolfe, 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and four RBI; Sophie Moshos, 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBI; Lulu Koehler, 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI; Sinders, 3 for 5 with a triple, three runs and two RBI; Lexi Thompson, 3 for 5 with three runs; Abi Shearer, 3 for 5 with two RBI; Hannah Harris, 2 for 5 with three runs and two RBI; and Kaylee Miller, 1 for 5 with two RBI.
College sports
• Rose men win HCAC All-Sports title — Rose-Hulman's men have won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's All-Sports Trophy for the 12th time since 2007.
The Engineer men had 80 points to Hanover with 69.84 and Franklin with 63.33.
In women's competition, Rose-Hulman had 65.33 points and finished third, behind Transylvania (77.85) and Hanover (76.17).
Hanover won the Commissioner's Cup with a combined score of 146, one point ahead of Rose-Hulman.
Rose had men's championships in football, soccer, swimming and tennis. The Rose women won the golf championship and were second in cross country and soccer.
Men's standings — Rose-Hulman 80, Hanover 69.84, Franklin 63.33, Transylvania 55.5, Anderson 49, Manchester 45.5, Earlham 32.67, Bluffton 32.33, Mount St. Joseph 31.01, Defiance 21.83.
Women's standings — Transylvania 77.85, Hanover 76.17, Rose-Hulman 65.33, Franklin 60, Anderson 56, Mount St. Joseph 50, Manchester 44.5, Bluffton 39, Earlham 34.5, Defiance 21.67.
Commissioner's Cup standings — Hanover 146, Rose-Hulman 145, Transylvania 133, Franklin 123, Anderson 105, Manchester 90, Mount St. Joseph 81, Bluffton 71.3, Earlham 67.2, Defiance 43.5.
Track
• Brownell to compete — Rose-Hulman's Kyle Brownell will compete next Friday in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
Brownell will compete in high jump after recording the fifth-best mark in the nation with a 6-foot-9 jump at Indiana State's Pacesetter Invitational in April.
