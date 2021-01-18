Two Vigo County teams had excruciatingly close second-place finishes in high school wrestling conference meets Saturday, and the third county team was a significant factor itself.
In Conference Indiana action at Southport, Terre Haute South finished two points behind Bloomington South for the championship, with Terre Haute North a strong third. And at Edgewood, West Vigo fell two points short of Owen Valley for the Western Indiana Conference championship.
Nick Casad and Christian Verst were individual champions for South, which had won the conference meet a year ago by an even closer margin. The Braves are still missing some of their regulars.
North had three champions, however — most ever for the Patriots, according to coach Beau Pingleton, and the first since 2017 — and avenged a couple of losses in the North-South meet earlier in the week that didn't help the Braves' chances of repeating. Winning for North were Nicolas Sconce, Sammy Saunders and Gabe Bignell.
West Vigo champions were four-year stars Johnathan Otte and Jarrell Sholar, Otte with three pins in less than five minutes of total time. Seth Cowden won at 113 for Northview — over West Vigo's state champion from a night earlier, Torie Buchanan — and Sullivan was without 2020 state finalist Lane Gilbert (quarantine).
Conference Indiana, at Southport
Team scores — Bloomington South 249.5, Terre Haute South 247.5, Terre Haute North 229, Southport 209, Bloomington North 110.
Terre Haute places
106 — Hayden Tipton (N) second, Josiah Dedeaux (S) third
113 — Justin Pemberton (S) second
120 — Kaden Medley (N) second, Luke May (S) third
126 — Harrison May (S) second, Rylan LeBrun (N) fifth
132 — A.J. Sauer (S) third, Dawson Flak (N) fourth
138 — Ethan Proffitt (N) third, Lane Presnell (S) fifth
145 — Brandon Greene (N) third, Jorge Franco (S) fourth
152 — Alex Rose (S) third, Jack Dailey (N) fifth
160 — Nicolas Sconce (N) first, Nate Lommock (S) second
170 — Sammy Saunders (N) first, Collin Casad (S) fourth
182 — Gabe Bignell (N) first
195 — Nick Casad (S) first, Landon Boland (N) second
220 — Josh Howell (S) second, Amar Gaffney (N) third
285 — Christian Verst (S) first, Cam Judson (N) third
Western Indiana Conference, at Edgewood
Team scores — Owen Valley 216, West Vigo 214, Edgewood 207, Greencastle 199.5, Northview 178.5, North Putnam 80, Sullivan 65, Cloverdale 49, South Putnam 31.
Wabash Valley places
106 — Devon Hardey (Nv) third, Ryan Morris (WV) fourth
113 — Seth Cowden (Nv) first, Torie Buchanan (WV) second, Walker Brocksmith (Sul) third
120 — Jacob Jackson (Sul) third, Madison Slaughter (Nv) fifth, Kobe Orten (WV) sixth
126 — Keith Holder (WV) third, Logan Moore (Nv) fourth, Gavin Jenkins (Sul) sixth
132 — Landin Moore (Nv) fourth, Logan Welker (WV) fifth
138 — Tyler Lee (Nv) third
145 — Johnathan Otte (WV) first, Joey Whitesell (Nv) third, Josh Wence (Sul) fifth
152 — Chandler Smith (WV) third, Kaleb Rowe (Nv) fifth
160 — Jarrell Sholar (WV) first, Isaac Torbert (Nv) second
170 — Zander Wilbur (WV) third, Jayden Whitesell (Nv) sixth
182 — Rylan Hendricks (WV) third, Tommy Gilliam (Nv) sixth
195 — Brandon Higginbotham (WV) third, Dalton Simmons (Nv) fifth
220 — Mekhi Higgins (WV) third, Devon Barnhart (Nv) fifth
285 — Peyton Bell (WV) fourth, Kenny Reedy (Nv) sixth
In other high school wrestling:
• WRC meet — At Veedersburg, Parke Heritage finished second, South Vermillion third and North Vermillion sixth at the Wabash River Conference meet.
Seeger was the winner with 266 points, with the Wolves scoring 188, the Wildcats 186, Covington 145, Fountain Central 116, North Vermillion 103 and Attica 83.
Winners for Parke Heritage were Ben Blacketer, Brenton Casey and Seth Edington, while South Vermillion champions were Gabe Clay and Joey Shew.
North Vermillion had no champions, but Landon Baker and Josh Latoz both placed second.
Boys basketball
• Terre Haute North 56, Evansville Harrison 52 — At Evansville, the Patriots built a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter and held off the Warriors at the Harrison Classic.
Matt Gauer hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter and led North with 17 points, while Mahki Johnson scored 11 and Caden Mason 10.
Back to .500 at 6-6, the Patriots play Tuesday at Northview. Evansville Harrison, 5-6, hosts Evansville Memorial on Friday.
• West Vigo 75, North Vermilion 33 — At Cayuga, the visiting Vikings were easy winners in a nonconference makeup game.
Now 4-6, West Vigo hosts South Vermillion on Wednesday. North Vermillion, 0-7, hosts North Central next Saturday.
• Danville 80, South Vermillion 49 — At Danville, the Class 3A powerhouse handled the visiting Wildcats in a nonconference game.
Lucas Uselman had 17 points and John Piper 12 for South Vermillion, now 2-7. The Wildcats play Wednesday at West Vigo while the 6-1 Warriors host Monrovia on Tuesday.
• Southmont 58, Riverton Parke 55 — At New Market, Panther seniors Hayden Gilstrap (15), Jacob Bolenbaugh (13) and Pierson Barnes (12) combined for 40 points but the visitors couldn't get over the hump in a nonconference road game.
Now 2-4, Riverton Parke hosts North Central on Friday. Southmont is 5-5 and hosts Covington that night.
• Parke Heritage 65, Cloverdale 48 — At Cloverdale, the Wolves followed up a big Wabash River Conference win over Covington on Friday — helped by Riley Ferguson's 27 points — with their second road victory of the weekend.
Now 12-2, the Wolves host Cascade next Saturday. Cloverdale, 6-7, hosts North Putnam on Thursday.
• Owen Valley 70, Clay City 40 — At Clay City, the visiting Patriots prevailed in a nonconference rivalry game.
Clay City is now 1-5 and plays Friday at Terre Haute North. Owen Valley, 6-5, hosts Brown County on Tuesday.
Men's college basketball
• Franklin 91, Rose-Hulman 63 — Two days after losing to the Engineers in Hulbert Arena, the Grizzlies shot 65% from the field and had four double-figure scorers in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference rematch.
Jacob Back led Rose-Hulman with 13 points while Craig McGee had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. McGee got his 500th rebound during the game and became the first men's player in Rose-Hulman history with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.
Dillon Duff and Jackson Kabrick added nine points each for Rose, while Payton Mills had 18 points and Sam Gutierrez 17 — including the 1,000th of his career — for Franklin.
Rose was within 40-33 at halftime and 61-48 with less than eight minutes to play, but Franklin went on a 12-2 run at that point.
Now 1-1, Rose plays Thursday at Hanover. Franklin is 1-3.
