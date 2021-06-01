Wabash Valley high school softball teams were 5 for 5 in regional championship games Tuesday night and will be heading to four semistate sites on Saturday.
• Northview 5, Indianapolis Cathedral 1 — At Indianapolis, Destiny Burns' two-run double was the key hit in a three-run first inning and Lauren Sackett made some clutch pitches to preserve that lead as the Knights won their first regional since 1995.
Northview plays Boonville at the Class 3A Brown County Semistate. The 1995 team, incidentally, reached the state championship game.
• South Vermillion 7, Speedway 1 — At Speedway, the Wildcats won their second straight regional championship and will play Union County in the first game Saturday at the Class 2A Forest Park Semistate.
Sullivan, a 4-2 winner at home over Evansville Mater Dei, plays South Ripley in the second game at Forest Park.
• Clay City 13, Bethesda Christian 3 — At Clay City, Lexi Thompson, Elyssa Secrest and Charly Koehler all homered as the Eels won their second-ever regional championship, their first since 2014.
Clay City plays Hauser at the Class A North Daviess Semistate.
• North Vermillion 8, Sheridan 4 — At Cayuga, the Falcons overcame a 4-2 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and four in the bottom of the fifth to successfully defend their 2019 championship.
North Vermillion plays Cowan at the Class A Frankfort Semistate.
Baseball
• Rex 14, Lafayette 6 — At Lafayette, the Rex spoiled the opening of the new Loeb Stadium as the home of the Aviators.
Kody Putnam had a homer, triple and four RBI, Alec Brunson hit a two-run homer and Benji Downs and Tristan Elder split the pitching chores. Downs also had an RBI double.
• Paris 14, Robinson 0 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers wrapped up the Little Illini Conference championship.
Currently 22-3, 7-1 in the LIC, Paris has a home regional game on Thursday.
Football
• Engineers named preseason All-Americans — Rose-Hulman linebacker Michael Stevens and running Shane Welshans have been named second-team NCAA Division III Preseason All-Americans in the 2021 Lindy's Sports College Football Preview Magazine.
Stevens led Rose-Hulman with 51 tackles and two fumble recoveries in the 5-game spring season. He had an interception return for a touchdown to secure Rose-Hulman's win over Franklin.
Welshans led the Engineers with 681 rushing yards in five games, including a career-high 236 yards against Bluffton that ranks No. 2 in single game school history.
The Engineers open the 2021 season at home against Wabash College on Saturday Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.
Prep golf
• Sullivan 360, North Central 458 — At Sullivan Elks, Gavin Jenkins of the Golden Arrows was medalist in an 18-hole match.
