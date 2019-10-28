Paris will host its Class 4A playoff game against Kankakee Bishop McNamara at 1:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, while Casey will be on the road at Athens for a 2 p.m. CDT kickoff that day in Class A action.
Opponents had been announced Saturday, but official times were released Monday by the Illinois High School Association.
Class 4A
Chicago Phoenix (16) at Coal City (1), 2 p.m.
Chicago Agricultural Science (9) at Kewanee (8), 1 p.m.
Chicago Clark (13) at Wheaton St. Francis (4), 11 a.m.
North Chicago (12) at Genoa Kingston (5), 1 p.m.
Chicago Urban Prep (15) at Richmond-Burton (2), 1 p.m.
Manteno (10) at Marengo (7), 7 p.m. Friday
Chicago Sullivan (14) at Illinois Central Catholic (3), 6 p.m.
Dixon (11) at Stillman Valley (6), 1 p.m.
Taylorville (16) at Illinois Valley Central (1), 6 p.m.
Murphysboro (9) at Bethalto Civic Memorial (8), 4 p.m.
Clinton (13) at Tolono Unity (4), 2 p.m.
Kankakee McNamara (12) at Paris (5), 1:30 p.m.
Roxana (15) at Columbia (2), 2 p.m.
Fairbury Prairie Central (10) at Olney (7), 7 p.m. Friday
Breese Central (14) at Effingham (3), 2 p.m.
Salem (11) at Benton (6), 2 p.m.
Class 1A
Lewistown (16) at Kewanee Weathersfield (1), 1 p.m.
Forreston (9) at Ottawa Marquette (8), 2 p.m.
Ridgewood (13) at Morrison (4), 4 p.m.
Abingdon-Avon (12) at Kirkland Hiawatha (5), 2 p.m.
Aurora Christian (15) and Lena-Winslow (2), 1 p.m.
Orangeville (10) at Chicago Hope Academy (7), 1 p.m.
Fulton (14) at Freeport Aquin (3), 1 p.m.
Stockton (11) at Princeville (6), 2 p.m.
Havana (16) at Moweaqua Central A&M (1), 1 p.m.
Cumberland (9) at Fisher (8), 2 p.m.
Tri-County (13) at Arcola (4), 1 p.m.
Brown County (12) at Greenfield (5), 1 p.m.
North Greene Whitehall (15) at Argenta-Oreana (2), 1:30 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (10) at Carrollton (7), 2 p.m.
Salt Fork (14) at Camp Point Central (3), 2 p.m.
Casey (11) at Athens (6), 2 p.m.
In college football:
• Jackrabbits fall — After losing 23-16 to North Dakota State on Saturday in the game covered by College Game Day, South Dakota State has slipped to fourth place and fifth place in the Football Championship Subdivision polls.
FCS coaches poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 8-0 650 1
2. James Madison 8-1 624 2
3. Weber State 6-2 573 5
4. Kennesaw State 7-1 569 4
5. South Dakota State 6-2 559 3
6. Sacramento State 6-2 512 8
7. Illinois State 6-2 507 7
8. Montana 6-2 447 11
9. Central Arkansas 6-2 436 10
10. Northern Iowa 5-3 411 12
11. Villanova 6-2 366 6
12. Princeton 6-0 349 13
13. Furman 5-3 321 14
14. Dartmouth 6-0 293 16
15. Montana State 5-3 264 9
16. N.C. A&T 5-2 232 18
17. Florida A&M 7-1 185 23
18. Jacksonville State 6-3 175 21
19. CCSU 7-1 163 24
20. Wofford 5-2 136 —
21. Southeast Missouri State 5-3 103 —
22. Towson 4-4 85 17
23. North Dakota 5-3 81 —
24. Nicholls 4-4 66 15
25. Austin Peay 5-3 62 —
Others Receiving Votes: Campbell 40, Monmouth 36, Stony Brook 32, Sam Houston State 29, Youngstown State 27, Elon 18, UT Martin 16, Incarnate Word 15, Delaware 11, Abilene Christian 9, UC Davis 9, Southeastern Louisiana 8, Albany 7, Alcorn State 7, San Diego 6, New Hampshire 4, Southern Illinois 2, The Citadel 2, Chattanooga 1, Lehigh 1, Yale 1.
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, points and previous rank:
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (154) 8-0 3874 1
2. James Madison (1) 8-1 3711 2
3. Weber State 6-2 3458 4
4. South Dakota State 6-2 3381 3
5. Kennesaw State 7-1 3117 6
6. Sacramento State 6-2 3110 7
7. Illinois State 6-2 2869 8
8. Montana 6-2 2689 10
9. Northern Iowa 5-3 2488 11
10. Central Arkansas 6-2 2425 12
11. Villanova 6-2 2301 5
12. Princeton 6-0 1965 13
13. Furman 5-3 1930 14
14. Montana State 5-3 1579 9
15. Dartmouth 6-0 1522 17
16. N.C. A&T 5-2 1345 18
17. Florida A&M 7-1 1174 20
18. Southeast Missouri State 5-3 932 24
19. CCSU 7-1 917 23
20. Stony Brook 5-3 823 —
21. Towson 4-4 686 16
22. Jacksonville State 6-3 568 25
23. Wofford 5-2 557 —
24. North Dakota 5-3 539 —
25. Nicholls 4-4 508 15
Others: Sam Houston State 303, Austin Peay 212, Alcorn State 208, UC Davis 131, New Hampshire 128, Albany 125, Citadel 108, Monmouth 107, Delaware 96, Elon 94, UT Martin 77, Youngstown State 70, Southeastern Louisiana 57, Yale 49, Southern Illinois 33, Richmond 31, Northern Arizona 21, S.C. State 21, Campbell 15, Incarnate Word 6, Eastern Kentucky 5, Portland State 5, Abilene Christian 3, McNeese 2.
Prep volleyball
• Maroons win — At Robinson, Emma Bailey had her first career triple-double with 21 assists, 11 digs and 13 points as Robinson survived a three-set match against Lawrenceville in Illinois Class 2A regional play.
Addy Paddock had 23 digs, Bri Robb 11 digs, Maddison Fisher seven kills and Livia Smith six kills for the Maroons, who prevailed 17-25, 25-22, 25-20. In the other match at Robinson, Marshall defeated Flora 25-18, 25-22.
In Class 1A play, Martinsville defeated Dieterich 25-16, 25-22 at Casey and Villa Grove beat Arcola 25-21, 25-15 and Chrisman downed Neoga 25-22, 25-17 at Kansas.
