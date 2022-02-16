Paris and Marshall will play for Illinois Class 2A regional championships Thursday night after winning semifinal games Tuesday.
At Clinton, Paris beat Sangamon Valley 64-12 as Mady Rigdon scored 16 points and Kate Littleton 14. Katelyn Coombes had five rebounds and four steals to go with her six points.
PARIS (64) -- Moore 0 2 2, Clark 2 1 6, Tingley 2 0 5, Coombes 3 0 6, Littleton 5 0 14, Wilson 1 0 2, Young 2 0 5, Sullivan 1 0 2, Smith 0 0 0, Johnson 1 0 2, Mills 0 0 0, Watson 0 0 0, M.Hawkins 2 0 4, D.Hawkins 0 0 0, Rigdon 4 8 16. Totals 23 FG, 11 FT, 64 TP.
SANGAMON VALLEY (12) -- Ford 2 0 5, Rensman 2 0 4, Sturdy 1 0 3, Moxley 0 0 0, Bender 0 0 0, Boggs 0 0 0, Smaga 0 0 0, Fryman 0 0 0, Ceceres 0 0 0. Totals 5 FG, 0 FT, 12 TP.
Paris=11=21=20=12=--=64
Sangamon Valley=2=0=7=3=--=12
3-point goals -- Littleton 4, Clark, Tingley, Young, Ford, Sturdy.
Next -- Paris (26-4) plays host Clinton for the championship.
At Marshall, the Lions beat Mt. Carmel 45-26 as Maya Osborn had 24 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Adi Scott added seven points and six rebounds for the Lions.
MT. CARMEL (26) -- Walker 0 0-0 0, Cusick 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Thacker 1 1-2 3, Smith 0 0-0 0, Riley 0 0-0 0, Riggs 2 0-0 4, L.Stevens 1 0-2 3, Zimmerman 1 2-2 5, Militoni 0 0-0 0, M.Stevens 4 1-2 9, Kline 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 FG, 4-8 FT, 26 TP.
MARSHALL (45) -- Osborn 8 5-5 24, Sollars 2 0-0 6, Smith 0 0-0 0, K.Engledow 0 2-2 2, Scott 2 3-4 7, Sanders 0 0-0 0, McFarland 1 4-6 6, Z.Engledow 0 0-0 0, Pearce 0 0-0 0, McGuire 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 FG, 14-17 FT, 45 TP.
Mt. Carmel=4=1=5=16=--=26
Marshall=11=13=11=10=--=45
3-point goals -- L.Stevens, Zimmerman, Osborn 3, Sollars 2. Total fouls -- MC 16, Marshall 9. Fouled out -- Jones.
Next -- Marshall (21-6) plays Fairfield on Thursday.
Swimming
• Sycamores start well -- At Iowa City, Indiana State posted two of the top times in program history Wednesday on the first day of the Missouri Valley Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.
ISU was second in the 800 freestyle relay and fifth in the 200 medley relay.
“It was a solid first evening for us to get the meet started,” coach Josh Christensen said. “The runner-up finish in the 800 free relay gives us some great momentum.”
The 200 medley team of Carmel Alard Vegas, Elle Gilkerson, Kaimi Matsumoto and Chloe Farro had a time of 1:43.20, fourth-best in program history.
The runner-up 800 team of Sarah Moreau, Alexandria Cotter, Alexa Szadorski and Emily Webb cut more than five seconds from its previous best time.
Competition continues Thursday.
Baseball
• Engineers picked fourth -- Rose-Hulman has been picked to finish fourth in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball in a poll of coaches this week.
Transylvania is picked first, followed by Anderson, Franklin and the Engineers.
Rose-Hulman has received preseason notice from both NCAA Division III national polls. The Engineers begin their season Feb. 27 in Florida.
