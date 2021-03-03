North Central and Bloomfield set up a crucial semifinal game at the Class A Clay City Sectional for boys high school basketball by winning first-round games on Wednesday.
The Thunderbirds improved to 13-10 by downing Eminence 71-50 in the opening game at Clay City, while the 10th-ranked Cardinals dominated the host Eels 74-42 in the nightcap to improve to 14-9.
The only two teams in the field with winning records, the Thunderbirds and Cardinals play each other in Friday's second semifinal game, following the 6 p.m. opener between Shakamak and White River Valley.
Eminence finished 6-15, Clay City 2-12.
• • •
In other boys sectional action:
• Cougars, Cadets win — At Cloverdale, North Putnam and Cascade advanced to the semifinals with Wednesday victories at the Class 2A Cloverdale Sectional.
The Cougars downed South Putnam 61-48 in the first game, while Cascade held off Riverton Parke 68-65 in the second game.
North Putnam is now 16-7, Cascade 5-15. Those two teams meet in Friday's second game, following the 6 p.m. opener between Parke Heritage and Southmont.
Wednesday's loss kept the Panthers from clinching a winning season. Riverton Parke finished 10-10, South Putnam 2-13.
Girls basketball
• Marshall 70, Lawrenceville 54 — At Marshall, Maya Osborn and Adi Scott led the host Lions to a Little Illini Conference win.
Osborn scored 22 with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals and Scott scored 19. Kai Engledow added 13 points and Mya Clark eight for Marshall, while Lawrenceville got 17 points from Katelyn Higginbotham, 13 from Alexia Petty and 10 each from Sydni Williams and Chaylee Shick.
LAWRENCEVILLE (54) — Stallings 2 0-0 4, Bellville 0 0-0 0, Higginbotham 5 3-4 17, Shick 3 2-4 10, Petty 3 5-6 13, Williams 4 1-6 10, Sholders 0 0-0 0, Morehead 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 11-25 FT, 54 TP.
MARSHALL (70) — Osborn 7 4-4 22, Sollars 1 2-4 5, Smith 1 0-0 3, Clark 2 2-2 8, Engledow 5 0-0 13, Scott 7 5-6 19, Adams 0 0-0 0, Vital 0 0-0 0, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, McFarland 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 FG, 13-16 FT, 70 TP.
Lawrenceville=8=17=16=13=—=54
Marshall=12=15=26=17=—=70
3-point goals — Higginbotham 4, Shick 2, Petty 2, Williams, Osborn 4, Engledow 3, Clark 2, Sollars, Smith. Total fouls — Lawrenceville 14, Marshall 13. Fouled out — none.
Next — Marshall (7-2, 6-1 LIC) hosts Mt. Carmel on Thursday for Senior Night.
College softball
• Pomeroys split — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys played their first home games in 675 days and split with Oakland City, winning the opener 6-4 but losing the second game 4-0.
Freshman Josie Lord hit two homers, including a three-run walkoff in the bottom of the seventh, to pace SMWC in the opener. Faith Pokryfke and Jilliann Reese got singles ahead of Lord's three-run homer and Kaelee Moody, Jasey Conn and Brooke Coffing all had doubles. Coffing was also winning pitcher in relief.
Caitlin Bowersock had two of the five Pomeroy hits in the second game, with Ariel Spivey, Pokryfke and Zoie Penn getting one hit each. SMWC loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't get the big hit to turn the game around. Lord was the losing pitcher.
Now 1-3, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods plays Friday at Missouri Baptist.
