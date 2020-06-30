Recent Terre Haute South graduate Jason Swarens has been named the Gatorade Indiana Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.
The 2019 state shot put champion, Swarens had a mark of 57-feet-11 1/2 this winter that was the 35th-best indoor performance in 2020. He also placed 11th at last summer's New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet.
He was recently named Mr. Field Event by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
Soon to enroll at the University of Wisconsin, Swarens is the first South athlete to win Gatorade's statewide award in boys track, but not the first overall. Also named best in the state have been Jackson Bertoli in boys cross country and Katelyn Bishop in volleyball.
It's the 35th year Gatorade has announced the awards, which recognize not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Swarens has served as an instructor for younger track athletes and has volunteered locally on behalf of his community’s Diversity Walk. “Jason is the first one to practice—whether that is the weight room or the track — and he is the last one to leave,” South coach Jon Lee was quoted in a press release. “His determination to be the best at whatever he’s doing is evident in the way he carries himself, along with the way he pursues each and every task.”
Golf
• Engineers recognized — Three members of the Rose-Hulman women's golf team were named Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars for their efforts on the course and in the classroom this season.
Lauren Conley, Caitlin Coverstone and Rebecca Su were honored by the WGCA after compiling grade point averages above 3.50 (through winter quarter) as sophomores or above and achieving defined statistical accomplishments on the golf course.
Conley is a two-time first-team all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection entering her upcoming senior year in 2020-21. The civil engineering major was the 2019 HCAC Tournament runner-up and recorded an eighth-place finish at the 2017 HCAC Tournament. She currently ranks No. 7 in Rose-Hulman history in career scoring average at 82.20 strokes per round, highlighted with a career-best round of 74.
Coverstone has earned three first-team all-HCAC awards in her career, including tying for the individual championship at the 2017 HCAC Tournament. The electrical engineering major also has conference finishes of fourth in 2017 and fifth in 2019. The 2017 HCAC Freshman of the Year currently ranks No. 2 in school history for career scoring average at 81.07 strokes per round and has three of the top-10 single-season scoring averages in program history. Coverstone has a career best round of 73, which marked a school record in 2017.
Su earned a bachelor's degree from Rose-Hulman in May and ranks No. 4 in school history in scoring average at 82.78 strokes per round. The optical engineering and engineering physics major is a two-time all-HCAC performer, with conference finishes of sixth in 2016 and 10th in 2017. She ranks ninth in single-season school history with an average of 82.33 strokes per round in 2018-19 and recorded a career-best round of 74.
The three players were part of Rose-Hulman's first HCAC championship team during the 2019-20 academic year. The team was unable to compete in the NCAA Division III Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, but the season included numerous school records and a win by 39 strokes in the team scoring over runner-up Transylvania at the 2019 HCAC Championships.
• ISU outing — The Sycamore Basketball Reception and Golf Outing, presented by First Financial Bank, is Sept. 17-18.
The reception begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Meadows, 2800 Poplar Street, with a VIP reception for platinum, gold and silver sponsors. General admission opens at 6 with cocktails, hors d'ouevres, a silent action and a meet-and-greet with the Sycamores, and the program is at 6:45.
Bob Heaton, Jayson Wells and the 2011 NCAA Tournament team will be honored during the program. Cost is $50 per person, $75 per couple.
The Sycamore Basketball Golf Outing is the next day at Hulman Links with an 8 a.m. morning flight, lunch at noon and a 1 p.m. afternoon flight; the afternoon flight is limited to the first 25 teams registered.
Cost for golf is $150, $500 for a morning team or $600 for an afternoon team. Sponsorship opportunities are available for both events.
For more information or to register, visit GoSycamores.com or contact James Schmeits at james.schmeits@indstate.edu or at 812-237-8594.
Golf
League results
Rea Park Women's 18-Hole — Low gross: Sharon Horrall 83. Low net: Sheri Harden 64. Birdies: Laura Chiado (2), Harden (13), Shirley Padgett (15). Low putts: Padgett 29.
