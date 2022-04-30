Terre Haute South's Courtney Jones won the Conference Indiana girls 300 hurdles race for the fourth year in a row Friday at Bloomington North in leading the Braves to a third-place finish in the Conference Indiana championships.
Jones also won the 100-meter dash (with teammate Shalane Blakey second), anchored a winning 4x100 team that also included Kylee McGuirk, Grace Krawiec and Blakey and finished second in long jump for the Braves.
South also got a win from Reagan Ealy in high jump, while North placed fifth as a team with Cali Wuestefeld winning pole vault, taking second in the 100-meter hurdles and placing third in long jump.
South's boys were fifth and North sixth. Terre Haute's only winner in boys competition was South's Nas McNeal in high jump.
Girls results
Team scores — Columbus North 134, Bloomington North 125, Terre Haute South 91, Southport 56, Terre Haute North 46.5, Bloomington South 40.5
4x800 — Columbus North 9:36.64, 4. Terre Haute North (Lilly Jensen, Cammi VanGilder, Dru White, Natalie Hutts) 10:21.17, 5. Terre Haute South (Demme Hancewicz, Caitlyn Strecker, Kaya Tanner, Madison Beaumont) 10:21.40
100 — Courtney Jones (THS) 12.44, 2. Shalane Blakey (THS) 12.91, 5. Brooklyn Deck (THN) 13.33
100H — Kyla Kante (BN) 15.27, 2. Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 16.75, 6. I'Asia Gaffney (THN) 18.14, 8. Te'Rah Cooley (THS) 18.25
200 — Modupe Awosanya (Sp) 25.44, 2. Grace Krawiec (THS) 26.93
1,600 — Brianna Newell (CN) 5:15.23, 6. Tanner (THS) 5:47.43
4x100 — Terre Haute South (Kylee McGuirk, Krawiec, Blakey, Jones) 49.77, 5. Terre Haute North (Deck, Ruby Latorre, Wuestefeld, Lauren Majors) 53.09
400 — Nola Somers Glenn (BN) 59.43, 2. Hancewicz (THS) 1:01.39, 8. Myla Webster (THS) 1:04.48
300H — Jones (THS) 46.56, 4. Haylee Chumley (THN) 51.65, 5. Emma Martin (THN) 51.78, 6. Cooley (THS) 52.17
800 — Lily Baker (CN) 2:15.48, 7. Beaumont (THS) 2:35.80
3,200 — Katherine Rumsey (CN) 10:54.44, 7. Tanner (THS) 12:36.89
4x400 — Columbus North 4:05.60, 4. Terre Haute South (Blakey, Webster, Hancewicz, Beaumont) 4:13.95, 6. Terre Haute North (Deck, Alyse Thompson, Claire Dailey, Chumley) 4:35.89
LJ — Awosanya (Sp) 17-11.5, 2. Jones (THS) 17-8.5, 3. Wuestefeld (THN) 16-1.5, 4. Krawiec (THS) 16-0.5
HJ — Reagan Ealy (THS) 5-0, 3. Martin (THN) 4-10, 5. Jensen (THN) 4-8
D — Hadley Lucas (BN) 150-6, 6. Kaylee Miles (THS) 94-4, 7. Mariah Posey (THS) 88-1
SP — Lucas (BN) 49-6, 5. Posey (THS) 35-8, 7. Indi Nichols (THS) 31-2, 8, Kaetlyn Bell (THN) 26-2
PV — Wuestefeld (THN) 9-6, 4. Abby Clark (THS) 8-6, 7. Jetta Harmon (THN) 7-6
Boys results
Team scores — Bloomington North 155, Columbus North 145, Bloomington South 63, Southport 55.5, Terre Haute South 54, Terre Haute North 20.5
4x800 — Columbus North 7:48.53, 3. Terre Haute South (Eric Haworth, Tate Alcorn, Ethan Aidoo, Matt Gambill) 8:30.02, 5. Terre Haute North (Dylan Zeck, Billy Terrell, Austin Fitzgerald, James Frye) 9:13.61
100 — Devin Wilson (Sp) 11.35, 6. Travaughn Cockrell (THS) 11.82
HH — D'Andre Black (BS) 14.86, 8. Jace Hill (THS) 17.75
200 — Lemba Nickens (Sp) 22.66, 2. Johnavan Rich (THS) 23.49
4x100 — Bloomington North 44.22, 5. Terre Haute South (Jacob Jackson, Cockrell, Rich, Joseph Vaughn) 45.33, 6. Terre Haute North (Donovan Wright, Jaden Wayt, Colby Gibson, Blake Halford) 46.68
1,600 — Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (CN) 4:11.11, 8. Evan Adams (THN) 4:50.11
400 — Lemba (Sp) 49.07, 6. Wayt (THN) 52.99
IH — Broc Murphy (BN) 40.06, 7. Hill (THS) 44.70, 8. Zach Collins (THN) 44.96
800 — Matt Newell (CN) 1:53.64, 6. Haworth (THS) 2:05.72
3,200 — Nolan Bailey (BN) 9:25.94, 4. Zeck (THN) 9:32.13, 5. Aidoo (THS) 9:48.62
4x400 — Columbus North 3:23.18, 4. Terre Haute South (Carter Ellis, Stephen Markle, Rich, Haworth) 3:33.05, 5. Terre Haute North (Danny Vicino, Bryce Maxwell, Griffin Klingerman, Wayt) 3:33.95
LJ — Jaliah Barbu (BN) 21-3.75, 3. Jackson (THS) 19-9.25, 5. Chris Owens (THN) 19-1.75, 6. Wayt (THN) 19-0.75
HJ — Nas McNeal (THS) 5-10, 4. Maxwell (THN) 5-10, 6. Colin Frank (THN) 5-8
D — Tucker Smith (CN) 174-5, 4. Cole Welch (THS) 140-6, 6. Tyler Marley (THS) 123-4, 8. Jesiah Richardson (THN) 112-9
SP — Smith (CN) 72-0.5, 3. Donnie Smock (THS) 50-9.5, 4. Richardson (THN) 50-9, 6. Marley (THS) 47-2, 8. Jimmy McDonald (THN) 44-6
PV — Sawyer Bailey (BS) 13-0, 5. Ike Hults (THS) 10-0, 8. Gaige Collins (THN) 8-0
Baseball
• West Vigo 14, White River Valley 0 — At Switz City, the Vikings hit four homers in the second inning and coasted to a five-inning nonconference win.
Ben Kearns pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14 in five innings. The homers came from Peyton Clerk, Carter Murphy, Gabe Skelton and Jerome Blevins, the last three going back-to-back-to-back.
Now 14-1, West Vigo is at Brown County on Tuesday.
• Sullivan 6, Bloomfield 3 — At Bloomfield, Tyler Kellett pitched six shutout innings and Jacob Hawkins came in to snuff out a seventh-inning rally for the Golden Arrows.
Jeremiah Vernelson homered with two RBI and Donovan McKinney, Marcus Roshel, Kellett and Hawkins were all 2 for 4 for the Arrows. Kellett had a double.
• Riverton Parke 5, South Putnam 0 — At Putnamville, Derek Lebron pitched a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and Peyton Robins was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI for the Panthers.
• Red Hill 10, Robinson 1 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons fell to 2-13, 1-5 in Little Illini Conference play, despite a 3-for-4 day by Brayden Shipman. Judson Pinkston doubled for Robinson.
Softball
• Riverton Parke 10, Southmont 6 — At New Market, the Panthers led all the way in dropping the Mounties to 8-3.
Golf
• Ace at Mark's — Brian Cheesman of Terre Haute sank his first-ever hole-in-one last week at Mark's Par 3.
Cheesman used a pitching wedge on the 105-yard seventh hole, a shot witnessed by Darren Near, Ben Perry and course employee Dan Lindsey.
