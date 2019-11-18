Southport High School has been removed from this year’s boys state basketball tournament and placed on probation for a year, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced Monday.
According to a press release from the IHSAA, an investigation regarding student Nickens Paul Lemba and boys head basketball coach Eric Brand determined that Brand had provided a tuition payment for Lemba, a 6-foot-9 player from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Southport’s athletic department in on probation for 365 days, Brand has been suspended for two games and Lemba has been declared ineligible.
Southport is a member of Conference Indiana along with Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Columbus North, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South.
Girls basketball
• Terre Haute North 61, Champaign (Ill.) Centennial 50 — At Paris, Ill., the Patriots pulled away in the second quarter to record a victory at Eveland Gym in the North Ameican Lighting Girls Tournament.
Shaelynn Bell had a game-high 14 points for the Patriots, while Zoe Stewart added 12 and Anslee Michael 10.
North’s game at 6:15 p.m. EST today is in the Paris High School gym.
CHAMPAIGN CENTENNIAL (50) — Biggers 3 4-4 11, Du 4 0-0 11, Kersch 3 0-0 7, DeJesus 2 2-2 7, Potter 1 2-4 5, Krofucke 1 1-2 3, Yahake 1 0-0 2, Nash 1 0-0 2, Mattfulk 1 0-0 2, Pellegrini 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 9-12 FT, 50 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (61) — Bell 7 0-0 14, Stewart 5 0-0 12, A.Michael 4 0-0 10, Gilbert 3 2-2 8, P.Michael 2 2-2 6, Shepard 1 2-2 4, Saunders 2 0-1 4, Hart 1 0-0 3, Bullard 0 0-0 0, Volkmann 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 FG, 6-7 FT, 61 TP.
Champaign Centennial 13 8 13 16 — 50
Terre Haute North 15 20 16 10 — 61
3-point goals — Du 3, Biggers, Kersch, DeJesus, Potter, Stewart 2, A.Michael 2, Hart. Total fouls — CC 11, THN 12. Fouled out — none.
Next — Terre Haute North (2-2) plays Champaign Central at 6:15 p.m. EST today at Paris High School. Champaign Centennial plays Charleston in the second game there.
• Paris 66, Parke Heritage 21 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers opened their season successfully in the other pool of the North American Lighting Girls Tournament.
The Tigers and Wolves play today at Eveland Gym, 2-2 Parke Heritage against Danville, Ill., at 6:15 p.m. EST followed by the 1-0 Tigers against Decatur Eisenhower.
• Miners, Thunderbirds unchanged — Linton remains third in Class 2A and North Central crept closer to the top 10 in the Class A poll of the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (5) 4-0 110 2
2. Homestead (3) 3-0 102 1
3. Lawrence North (2) 4-0 96 3
4. Crown Point (1) 2-0 89 4
5. Penn 3-0 65 6
6. Fishers 6-0 51 8
7. Hamilton Southeastern (1) 3-1 47 7
8. Jeffersonville 4-0 30 T9
9. Brownsburg 4-1 29 5
10. Indianapolis North Central 2-1 21 T9
Others receiving votes: Center Grove, Bedford North Lawrence, Ben Davis, Fort Wayne Carroll, Roncalli, West Lafayette Harrison.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Benton Central (11) 4-0 110 1
2. Salem 4-0 87 4
3. Gibson Southern 1-0 78 3
4. Mishawaka Marian 2-0 72 5
5. Heritage Christian 1-2 54 2
6. Norwell 3-1 40 8
7. Silver Creek 3-0 35 NR
8. Ft. Wayne Luers 2-0 22 NR
T9. Danville 2-0 21 NR
T9. Winchester 2-0 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Greensburg, NorthWood, Fort Wayne Concordia, Vincennes Lincoln, Garrett, Rushville, West Lafayette, Bellmont, South Bend St. Josephs, Evansville Memorial, Washington, Hamilton Heights.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Triton Central (11) 4-0 116 1
2. N. Judson (1) 4-0 104 2
3. Linton 3-0 88 3
4. Shenandoah 2-0 67 5
5. Vincennes Rivet 2-0 66 7
6. Lafayette Cent. Catholic 2-0 58 8
7. Monroe Central 1-0 42 6
8. University 4-0 29 10
9. Eastern (Pekin) 2-2 20 4
10. Crawford Co. 4-2 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Austin, Cloverdale, Tipton, Covenant Christian, Alexandria Monroe, Hammond Bishop Noll, Providence, Frankton, Rensselaer Central, Cascade.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Loogootee (8) 2-0 135 2
2. Jac-Cen-Del (1) 2-0 115 3
3. Trinity Lutheran (2) 1-0 113 4
4. Oregon-Davis (2) 4-1 98 6
5. Tecumseh (2) 0-1 92 1
6. Southwestern (Shelby) 4-0 55 NR
7. Morgan Twp. 1-1 44 5
8. Greenwood Christian Aca. 1-1 37 7
9. Blue River Valley 3-0 31 NR
10. N. Miami 1-0 25 9
Others receiving votes: Lanesville, Kouts, North Central Argos, Edinburgh, West Washington, Northfield, Pioneer, Union City.
College basketball
• Vincennes 89, Wallace State 74 — At Mount Carmel, Ill., the Vincennes University women’s basketball team earned a huge victory on Saturday over No. 21 Wallace State in the Wabash Valley College Warrior Classic.
Terre Haute South graduate Amani Brown had 12 points for the Trailblazers, who play Wednesday night as Kaskaskia.
Volleyball
• Tedrow gets MVC honor — Indiana State sophomore Melina Tedrow has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her performances against Southern Illinois and Missouri State over the weekend, the Valley announced Tuesday afternoon.
Tedrow started her weekend with a 24-dig, six-assist performance on Friday versus Southern Illinois and then recorded 20 digs, three assists and a service ace against Missouri State on Saturday evening. She is currently seventh on ISU’s all-time list for digs in a season with 510.
ISU plays this coming weekend at Illinois State and Bradley.
Football
• Valley gets five in one poll — Southern Illinois has climbed to 25th in the Football Championship Subdivision poll, giving the Missouri Valley Football Conference five of the top 25 teams.
FCS coaches poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 11-0 650 1
2. James Madison 10-1 624 2
3. Montana 9-2 598 4
4. Sacramento State 8-3 562 6
5. South Dakota State 8-3 523 9
6. Illinois State 8-3 510 8
7. Weber State 8-3 496 3
8. Montana State 8-3 441 10
9. Kennesaw State 9-2 385 11
10. Northern Iowa 7-4 379 5
11. Central Arkansas 8-3 373 13
12. Monmouth (N.J.) 9-2 347 15
13. Florida A&M 9-1 336 14
14. Villanova 8-3 322 16
15. Furman 7-4 277 7
16. Southeast Missouri St. 8-3 265 17
17. Wofford 7-3 259 20
18. Central Connecticut St. 10-1 234 18
19. Austin Peay 8-3 183 22
20. Towson 7-4 151 21
21. Dartmouth 8-1 144 12
22. Southeastern Louisiana 7-3 126 23
23. Nicholls 7-4 80 24
24. North Carolina A&T 7-3 48 25
25. Southern Illinois 7-4 35 NR
25. Yale 8-1 35 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Princeton 26; North Dakota 14; Albany 12; San Diego 11; UT Martin 2; Eastern Washington 1; South Carolina St. 1.
STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota St. (156) 11-0 3900 1
2. James Madison 10-1 3743 2
3. Montana 9-2 3558 5
4. Sacramento State 8-3 3220 6
5. South Dakota State 8-3 3193 8
6. Weber State 8-3 3067 3
7. Illinois State 8-3 3056 7
8. Montana State 8-3 2625 10
9. UNI 7-4 2619 4
10. Villanova 8-3 2144 13
11. Central Arkansas 8-3 1945 14
12. Florida A&M 9-1 1923 12
13. Southeast Missouri St. 8-3 1799 15
14. Wofford 7-3 1711 21
15. Monmouth 9-2 1656 17
16. Kennesaw State 9-2 1529 16
17. Furman 7-4 1456 9
18. Central Connecticut St. 10-1 1306 19
19. Towson 7-4 1165 20
20. Austin Peay 8-3 1025 22
21. Southeastern Louisiana 7-3 899 23
22. Dartmouth 8-1 819 11
23. Nicholls 7-4 626 24
24. Yale 8-1 315 NR
25. North Carolina A&T 7-3 305 25
Others: Southern Illinois 282, North Dakota 269, Albany 185, Princeton 92, San Diego 82, UT Martin 38, Alcorn State 37, Sam Houston State 25, Maine 22, Eastern Washington 20, Citadel 14, New Hampshire 10, South Carolina State 8, UC Davis 8, Chattanooga 4.
