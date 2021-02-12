Terre Haute South High School swimmers failed to advance from the preliminaries of the girls state finals Friday at the IUPUI Natatorium.
Junior Haley Sakbun came the closest, placing 20th in the 100 freestyle in 52.96 seconds. The 16th and final girl to advance to Saturday's finals finished in 52.56.
Sakbun was also 24th in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.60, with the final qualifying time 1:53.84, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Demme Hancewicz, Macey Mong, Lyric Irish and Sakbun also placed 24th in a time of 3:39.70, four seconds off the qualifying time.
Boys basketball
• South Vermillion 79, Attica 53 — At Attica, the visiting Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter and notched a one-sided Wabash River Conference win.
Anthony Garzolini hit six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 24 points for South Vermillion, while Braden Allen scored 16, John Piper 15 and Lucas Uselman 13.
Now 6-12 overall and 3-2 in the WRC, South Vermillion hosts a makeup game against Terre Haute North on Tuesday. Attica, 0-13 and 0-7, hosts the Indiana Deaf School on Saturday.
• Casey 66, Robinson 35 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors held the Maroons under 10 points in each of the last three quarters in Little Illini Conference play Friday.
Noah Livingston had 27 points to lead all scorers for the home team, while Wil Hosselton added 10. Ethan Shidler led Robinson with 10 points.
Both teams play again on Saturday. Casey, 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the LIC, is at Shelbyville and Robinson, 2-2 and 0-1, hosts Tuscola.
Women's basketball
• Rose-Hulman 52, Manchester 39 — At North Manchester, the visiting Engineers picked up their first win of the season late Friday in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game.
The key was the third quarter, in which the Rose-Hulman defense held Manchester to just three points while the Engineers scored 17.
Jordan Barlow had 11 points and Ashley Black 10 for the Engineers, while Tiara Jackson had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Spartans.
Now 1-3 overall and in the HCAC, the Engineers host 3-12 Manchester again on Saturday.
Track
• Both Engineer teams finish undefeated — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men and women wrapped up unbeaten indoor seasons in their last Friday Night Spikes Invitational.
Outscoring Hanover and Earlham, the Rose men won 10 events with Jacob Bird (200 and 400), Noah Thomas (long jump and 60-meter dash) and Tim Youndt (60-meter hurdles, triple jump) each winning twice.
The women won seven events Friday, three — high jump, triple jump and 60-meter hurdles — by Nosa Igiehon.
Rose-Hulman hosts the HCAC Indoor meets on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.
Swimming
• Indiana State 189, Eastern Illinois 74 — At Charleston, Ill., the Sycamores won their third meet of the season in dominating fashion.
Setting pool records were Madie Rutan, Kaimi Matsumoto, Mami Gray and Marlene Pavlu Lewin in the 200 medley relay; Rutan, making her ISU debut, in the 100 backstroke; Rhiannon Wozny in the 500 freestyle; and Caitie Mansker, Pavlu Lewin, Wozny and Emily Webb in the 200 freestyle relay. Sarah Moreau won the 1,000 freestyle with the fourth-best time in program history.
"I thought we had a really solid evening,” said coach Josh Christensen. “It has been a tough week of training and we got up and raced all the way through the meet. Our energy was high, and we were focused on continuing to learn and grow each swim.”
ISU hosts Butler for Senior Day on Feb. 20.
