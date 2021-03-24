Faith Thomas hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday night to lift her Terre Haute South High School softball team into a tie with visiting Mooresville.
That proved to be the high point for the Braves, however, who gave up a go-ahead run in the top of the second, four more in the fifth and one more in sixth to allow the Pioneers to go home with an 8-2 nonconference win in a game between potential sectional opponents.
Grace Kidwell, Lexi Cottrell and Lexy Kinzer had the only other hits for the Braves, now 0-2. South plays Monday at Indianapolis Cathedral.
College soccer
• Engineers get draw, OT loss — Rose-Hulman's men remained in first place in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference soccer play Wednesday after battling visiting Hanover to a 2-2 draw.
At Hanover, however, the Rose-Hulman women lost 2-1 on an overtime penalty kick, the first loss of the season for the Engineers.
Hanover had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the men's match, but Rose-Hulman answered each time.
After the Panthers scored in the 10th minute, the Engineers tied the score five minutes later when A.J. Yilmaz converted a crossing pass from Matt Fix.
Hanover went ahead in the 61st minute, but this time it was Fix scoring on a cross from Yilmaz to tie the match. No one scored in the extra 20 minutes, with Rose outshooting Hanover 19-13 — six shots by Yilmaz.
Now 6-0-1, Rose-Hulman hosts Earlham at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Hanover is 5-1-1.
In the women's match, two teams that entered with 5-0 records also went to extra time after Sarah Shoemaker scored for Rose in the 55th minute, assisted by Lane Lawrence, and Hanover tied the score 13 minutes later.
A pass from midfield into the box during the first overtime resulted in the penalty kick, converted by Kelsey Hughes.
Rose-Hulman had 12 shots, three by Lawrence, and Natalie Dillon made a career-high 13 saves.
The Rose-Hulman women also host Earlham on Saturday.
