PREP/METRO ROUNDUP: South 3rd and 4th, North 4th and 5th at CI track meet

Terre Haute South placed third in boys competition and fourth in the girls meet Friday night at the Conference Indiana high school track and field championships at Bloomington North.
Courtney Jones won the 100-meter dash, the 300-meter hurdles and anchored a winning 4x100 team for the South girls, while North Mackenzie Turner won high jump.
Winning in the boys meet were North's Eli Moody in the 100 and South's Brayden Bender in high hurdles. Bender also anchored a winning 4x100 relay team that also included Jacob Jackson, James Mallory and Parker Brown.
Girls
Team scores — Bloomington North 122, Columbus North 110, Bloomington South 101.5, Terre Haute South 59, Terre Haute North 55.5, Southport 45.
100 — Courtney Jones (THS) 12.27, 5. Mackenzie Turner (THN) 13.19; 200 — Amiyah Davis (BS) 25.68, 7. Caroline Gauer (THN) 27.61, 8. Khloe Hoar (THN) 28.62; 400 — Davis (BS) 56.79, 6. Gauer (THN) 1:04.68, 7. Demme Hancewicz (THS) 1:04.78; 800 — Lily Baker (CN) 2:19.72, 5. Ava Rose (THS) 2:29.40, 8. Lily Holder (THN) 2:37.75; 1,600 — Mackenzie Barnett (CN) 5:08.80, 7. Micah Peals (THS) 5:40.95, 8. Nahlee Gordon (THN) 5:45.08; 3,200 — Barnett (CN) 11:07.57, 8. Peals (THS) 12:23.45; 100H — Kyla Kante (BN) 14.97, 3. Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 16.93, 4. Turner (THN) 17.13, 5. Grace Gremore (THS) 17.46, 6. Maddy Morgan (THS) 17.48; 300H — Jones (THS) 45.79, 6. Haylee Chumley (THN) 51.14, 8. Aubrey Switzer (THS) 52.68; 4x100 — Terre Haute South (Cami Loftus, Meka James, Reagan Ealy, Jones) 50.81, 3. Terre Haute North (Gauer, Hoar, Jada Parker, Turner) 51.78; 4x400 — Bloomington North 4:05.41, 5. Terre Haute South (Hancewicz, Myla Webster, Rose, Jones) 4:25.09, 6. Terre Haute North (Claire Dailey, Hoar, Chumley, Gauer) 4:34.04; 4x800 — Columbus North 9:30.86, 4. Terre Haute South (Hancewicz, Kaya Tanner, Caitlyn Strecker, Rose) 10:42.88, 5. Terre Haute North (Lilly Jensen, Dailey, Holder, Natalie Hutts) 10:55.77; HJ — Turner (THN) 5-3, 2. Ealy (THS) 5-0, 6. Jensen (THN) 4-8; PV — Chloe Rolen (BS) 10-0, 3. Loftus (THS) 9-6, 5. Wuestefeld (THN) 9-0, 6. Jetta Harmon (THN) 8-0; LJ — Kyla Kante (BN) 18-2 3/4, 3. Wuestefeld (THN) 15-10 1/2, 4. James (THS) 15-7; SP — Emily Herndon (CN) 42-8, 2. Teddy Clark (THN) 38-10 1/2, 8. Indi Nichols (THS) 28-8; D — Hadley Lucas (BN) 124-6, 3. Clark (THN) 114-1.
Boys
Team scores — Bloomington North 156, Columbus North 98, Terre Haute South 88, Terre Haute North 61, Bloomington South 56, Southport 32.
100 — Eli Moody (THN) 11.16, 6. Parker Brown (THS) 11.45; 200 — Mason Childers (BN) 22.50, 3. Moody (THN) 23.05, 4. Brown (THS) 23.23, 8. Jacob Jackson (THS) 23.91; 400 — Childers (BN) 50.09, 5. David Hock (THN) 52.95, 6. Jaden Wayt (THN) 53.78, 7. Cam Faro (THS) 53.94; 800 — Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (CN) 1:53.91, 2. Cael Light (THS) 1:58.24, 4. Anthony Adams (THN) 2:00.16, 8. Dylan Zeck (THN) 2:03.37; 1,600 — Matthew Newell (CN) 4:22.36, 2. Light (THS) 4:22.94, 3. Adams (THN) 4:26.33, 6. Zeck (THN) 4:31.10; 3,200 — Autin Pulkowski (CN) 9:37.99, 5. Ian Gadberry (THN) 9:56.74, 7. Patrick O'Connor (THN) 10:07.85; HH — Brayden Bender (THS) 14.86, 7. Zach Collins (THN) 19:13; IH — Broc Murphy (BN) 41.81, 4. Jack Dailey (THN) 43.56, 6. Tyler Peterson (THS) 45.54, 7. Jace Hill (THS) 47.29; 4x100 — Terre Haute South (Jackson, James Mallory, Brown, Bender) 44.23; 4x400 — Bloomington North 3:26.59, 3. Terre Haute South (Nick Bement, Eric Haworth, Bender, Light) 3:27.76, 4. Terre Haute North (Wayt, Hayden McCarty, Adams, Hock) 3:31.22; 4x800 — Columbus North 7:56.83, 2. Terre Haute North (O'Connor, Gadberry, Zeck, Adams) 8:05.29, 4. Terre Haute South (Light, Ethan Aidoo, Mason Cranford, Haworth) 8:26.46; HJ — Bailen Murphy (BN) 6-2, 4. Damon Sturm (THN) 5-8, 6. Donald Dean (THN) 5-8; PV — Matt Taylor (BN) 11-6, 3. Nate Lommock (THS) 11-0; LJ — Murphy (BN) 20-5 1/4, 2. Bender (THS) 20-2 1/4, 3. Brown (THS) 19-11 1/2; SP — Tucker Smith (CN) 69-4 1/2, 3. Donnie Smock (THS) 48-10, 6,. Tyler Marley (THS) 46-4, 7. Jesiah Richardson (THN) 45-0; D — Smith (CN) 167-9, 2. Keegan Collins (THN) 151-11, 6. Smock (THS) 125-2, 7. Nick Casad (THS) 121-1, 8. Dylan Ingle (THN) 116-1.
College track
• Engineer men second, women lead — At the William Welch Track and Field Complex, after the first day of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference track and field championships, the Rose-Hulman men trail Manchester by seven points while the Rose-Hulman women are in the lead.
The meet concludes Saturday at Rose-Hulman.
Men's winners for Rose were Mikey Holtz in pole vault and Tim Youndt in triple jump.
Nose Igiehon won triple jump and Maggie Sheerin won steeplechase for the Rose women, with Kaia Johnson becoming the first Engineer woman to break 40 minutes during a second-place finish in the 10,000-meter run (39:49.96).
Prep softball
• Terre Haute South 13, Greencastle 6 — At Greencastle, Peyton Simmons was 5 for 5 with two doubles, four runs and three RBI to lead the visiting Braves to their seventh straight win in a nonconference game.
Also for South, 11-9, Kyar McVey was 4 for 5 with a double and two runs; Maddy Griswold 2 for 2; Hanna Krockenberger 2 for 3 with a double; winning pitcher Madison Beaumont 2 for 5 with a double and four RBI; and Marlee Loudermilk 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
• Sullivan 26, Brown County 1 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows pounded out 22 hits and scored 15 runs in the fourth inning of a Western Indiana Conference game.
Avery Wiltermood was 4 for 5 with a double, five runs and two RBI; Delainey Shorter 3 for 5 with a double, four runs and five RBI; Gracie Shorter 3 for 5 with a triple and three runs; Lexi Grindstaff 3 for 5 with a double and four runs; Kate Ridgway 2 for 2 with two runs; Kendal Edmondson 2 for 3 with three RBI while pitching a one-hitter; Jocey Wible 2 for 5 with two runs; Caylee Shorter 1 for 3 with two RBI; and Brooklyn Riley 1 for 5 with a homer, two runs and six RBI.
College softball
• Engineers split — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers split a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader with Manchester, winning 3-2 before losing 7-2.
Rose-Hulman is now 9-20, Manchester 6-22.
Kennedy Michnewicz had an RBI single and Mackenzie Hunt an RBI double for the Engineers in the third inning, and Reagan Knabe had the walkoff RBI with a single in the seventh.
Knabe and Hunt each finished with three hits in game two. Hunt and Jessica Thuer drove in the runs.
Rose-Hulman plays a doubleheader Saturday at Anderson.
Prep baseball
• Sullivan splits — Sullivan had two home games Friday night, beating Brown County 12-0 but losing 9-0 to Bloomfield.
Tyler Kellett pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the Western Indiana Conference with and was also 2 for 4 with three runs. Other leading hitters for the Golden Arrows against Brown County were Rocco Roshel, 2 for 2 with a double; Seth Dyar, 2 for 2 with two runs; Kailer Johnson, 2 for 3 with two RBI; Marcus Roshel, 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBI; and Eli Steimel, 1 for 3 with a double and two runs.
Brett Sherrard of Bloomfield pitched a one-hitter in the other game and also was 2 for 2 with a double. Wyatt Frye was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI for the Cardinals, while Rocco Roshel had Sullivan's only hit.
Sullivan is now 9-6, 4-1 in the WIC. Bloomfield is 8-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.