With his team's season ended officially a few days ago, coach Rich Schelsky posted a letter to the Parke Heritage community on Saturday. With his permission, the Tribune-Star is printing it in full.
"Wow! What a ride it's been! The way this season has come to a close has been difficult to comprehend given the situation we are all dealing with right now.
"There is a reason us coaches talk all of the time about only focusing on the things we control (control the controllables . . . I'm sure our guys have seen that on the white board more than a few times this season!) as we are dealing with something right now that has parts that we can control and many parts/decisions that we cannot control.
"It is obvious that no matter how disappointing the way the season has ended that we are currently dealing with something much bigger than high school basketball and I support IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox and his staff with the decisions that were made in regards to the boys state basketball tournament.
"We will all learn valuable life lessons from this, but it doesn't take away the frustration of a season coming to an end without full closure. I feel for our guys and their families, our fans and community, and all of the seniors across our great state who have many more questions than there are answers right now.
"This note cannot begin to display my appreciation for our Parke Heritage community and their support of the magical season we just had. Winning is definitely a lot of fun, but there are so many other things that this team displayed throughout the course of the season and in the months leading up to the season that I probably cannot do them all justice in a few paragraphs.
• "To our fans and community — Thank you so much for everything this season. Our cheerblock and crowd support is one of the best in the Wabash Valley. The size of crowds that we are fortunate enough to play in front of just amazes me every game. I would be lying if I didn't admit to almost tearing up when I looked up across the gym at Southmont a few Saturdays ago [in the sectional championship game] and saw the massize PH crowd there in support of our team. Having spent most of my life in this community, that is a memory that will stay with me forever.
• "To our players' parents/families — Thank you so very much for raising the young men you have and for allowing us coaches to be a part of their lives. We have hard-nosed, hard-working, resilient kids. You are all to be commended on raising such great sons, teammates and players.
• "To our coaches — Thank you for all of the time you invest into our program. None of this happens without all of you. Given my job [as athletic director] and duties outside of basketball, we could not make this work without all of you giving up precious free time to put into our program. Just like the guys on the floor, we are a team and that bond we have is something very special to me.
• "To our players — I'm so, so proud of you guys. I'm also very sorry that this special season had to end the way it did. I wish I had some magic words to console you all right now, but this one even has me stumped and in uncharted territory. You guys are a special group that just completed one of the best seasons a basketball team has ever had in Parke County. You were all tough, you were all resilient, you were all great teammates, you were all so competitive, you all showed up every day committed to putting the necessary work in . . . but most importantly you were/are a family.
"The bond that this team has will never be broken. The selfless attitude and willingness to sacrifice personal glory for the betterment of the team is why we were able to do what we did. Obviously we won a lot and accomplished almost every one of the goals we had set prior to tis season. The winning championships and 23 games was awesome, but I think the entire journey we were just on will be what we remember far more than winning games and championships. This team will always be remembered as just that — a great team. A team that I consider to be the best and most special that I've ever been a part of as a player of coach. I love you all.
"I will close by saying thank you to all of our seniors: Logan [White], J.T. [O'Brien], Austin [Petrillo], Jaylen [Crull] and Lorenzo [Tassi]. What a great group of young men who one day will become great leaders in society, great husbands, and great fathers. Even though it didn't end the way any of you would've hoped it ended, you did something not very many can every say they did — you won your last game. While all of you had differing roles on our team, the one constant that remained was that all of you were willing to do whatever was needed for the team. Your selflessness was the reason our team was what it was.
"That type of leadership goes very unnoticed a lot of times in today's world, but believe me I, our other coaches and your teammates will never forget it. You all have left a very positive mark on Parke Heritage High School and our basketball program. Our underclassmen and us coaches will forever be indebted to you for establishing the culture we have.
Go Wolves!
Soccer
• Pomeroy men add three — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men's soccer coach Abe Tizaf has announced the signing of three student-athletes to his 2020-21 team.
Luis Lopez, Anjolaoluwa Fatoke and Manuel Lopez-Sauceda all signed their National Letter-of-Intents to play soccer for the Pomeroys.
"All three of these young men are great students and athletes. They have a lot of passion for soccer and are also hardworking and dedicated students. I am sure they will be great on both levels," Tizaf said.
Lopez is a 5-foot-10, 145-pound attack from Indianapolis Ritter. Fatoke, a native of Nigeria, is also 5-10 and a midfielder who graduated from Ben Davis. Lopez-Sauceda is a defender, also from Indianapolis Ritter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.