Rain on Friday has pushed the start of the Class 4A Terre Haute Sectional in high school baseball back another day.
The opener between Terre Haute North and Decatur Central will not be played at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by Plainfield against Brownsburg.
Saturday's winners play the first semifinal at South on Monday morning, followed by the host Braves against Avon. The championship game will be later Monday as originally scheduled.
Friday's Class A Riverton Parke Sectional championship in softball was also postponed, and the game between North Vermillion and the host Panthers will be played on Monday.
Also on Saturday, Terre Haute South plays seventh-ranked Zionsville at noon in the Center Grove Semistate for girls tennis.
Baseball
• Riverton Parke 12, North Vermillion 1 — At Lafayette, the Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the Class A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional.
The Panthers play the host Knights in the first semifinal game at 11 a.m. Monday.
Basketball
• All-Star rosters set — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's all-star games will be played June 11 at Pontiac High School.
The day opens at 11 a.m. with the 1A-2A girls playing their North-South game.
Coaching the South team is that game is Dave Tingley of Paris, assisted by his usual staff of Dan Gates and Missy Tingley.. Included on the team are Kate Littleton of Paris and Maya Osborn of Marshall.
College track
• Rogers-Walton places 18th — At Bloomington, Indiana State's Shomari Rogers-Walton finished 18th Friday in triple jump at the NCAA East Prelimminary Round at the Robert C. Haugh Complex.
Rogers-Walton jumped 51 feet, the second-best wind-legal mark in school history.
Also competing for ISU on Friday were Luigi Rivas, 22nd in 110 high hurdles; Nathan Kiger, 41st in men's high jump; and Wyatt Puff, who fouled on his three attempts in discus.
Ryann Porter of the Sycamores competes Saturday in women's triple jump.
• Engineers get another All-American — At Geneva, Ohio, Rose-Hulman sophomore Kyle Brownell brought home All-America honors from the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a seventh-place finish in the men's high jump on Friday.
Brownell cleared 6-feet-8.75 on his second attempt to become Rose-Hulman's first track and field All-American since 2018.
Brownell became the first Rose-Hulman men's track and field student-athlete to earn All-America honors in the high jump. Five-time national champion and eight-time All-American Liz Evans and 2018 graduate Jaclyn Setina previously earned women's high jump All-America honors.
• Rogers honored — Rose-Hulman senior Christina Rogers has earned a spot on the NCAA Division III Academic All-District VII Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country Team, in results released by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday.
College softball
• Scott earns all-region honors — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods senior second baseman Camryn Scott was named to the All-Region Five first team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Friday.
Scott, the River States Conference Player of the Year and a Terre Haute North graduate, led the Pomeroys with a .433 batting average and also led SMWC with 44 runs scored and a school-record 41 stolen bases. She added three home runs, nine doubles and posted a .470 on-base percentage.
Scott helped lead the Pomeroys to a 29-14 record, a River States Conference Tournament championship and the program’s first trip to the NAIA tournament in their first season of NAIA competition.
Scott led the RSC with a .455 batting average during the regular season.
“This award is well deserved for Cam, she was the leader of our offense all year and picked everyone up when we struggled,” SMWC coach Jim Walker said.
College volleyball
• Pomeroy men set schedule — The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men's volleyball game will play its first-ever match at Knoerle Center on Jan. 27, 2023.
The Pomeroys, with a nationwide roster assembled by Ian Harris, will take on Cornerstone in a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference matchup.
College football
• ISU-Purdue game time set — Indiana State will play at Purdue at 4 p.m. Sept. 10, ISU announced Thursday.
The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
Golf
• Ivy Tech Scramble results — Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute hosted its 22nd annual Scholarship Scramble at Rea Park on May 20. More than 30 teams participated.
Ivy Tech Scholarship Scramble results
Gross scores — Parke County Community Foundation Team, Glas-Col Team, Bill & Sally Stewart Team
Net scores — Tabco Team, Crooks/Hall Team, The Baker Boys Team
Longest drive — Bill Verdeyen
Longest putt — David Will
