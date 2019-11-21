Terre Haute North hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter Thursday night to overcome a first-quarter deficit, then held off Charleston (Ill.) down the stretch for a 65-60 win in high school basketball and the NAL Girls Tournament.
Sophomore Halie Gilbert had a career-high 15 points for the Patriots, who also got 15 from Zoe Stewart and 14 from Anslee Michael in the game at Eveland Gym.
North plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at Paris High School in the third-place game.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (65) — Stewart 5 3-4 15, Gilbert 4 7-7 15, A.Michael 4 2-5 14, Bell 3 1-2 7, Hart 1 2-4 4, P.Michael 1 0-0 3, Shepard 1 0-0 3, Saunders 0 2-2 2, Wright 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 FG, 19-25 FT, 65 TP.
CHARLESTON (60) — Littleford 6 11-11 23, Triplett 6 1-1 14, Meister 3 0-0 7, Goetter 3 0-0 6, Blair 2 1-2 5, Herrington 2 0-0 5, Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 FG, 13-14 FT, 60 TP.
Terre Haute North=9=26=19=11=—=65
Charleston=12=20=13=15=—=60
3-point goals — A.Michael 4, Stewart 2, P.Michael, Shepard, Triplett, Meister, Herrington. Total fouls — THN 11, Charleston 22. Fouled out — none.
Next — Terre Haute North (3-3) plays Danville (Ill.) in the tournament's third-place game at 4 p.m. EST on Saturday at Paris High School. Charleston, 1-2, will be in the fifth-place game.
In other girls basketball:
• West Vigo 46, Clay City 43 — At Clay City, the visiting Vikings overcome a shaky second quarter and stayed ahead in the second half with a deliberate offensive attack in a nonconference game.
Adelynn Harris had 17 points and Kylee Stepp 11 for West Vigo, while Lauren Myers scored 16, Kendra Wertz 12 and Emily Hiatt 11 for Clay City.
WEST VIGO (46) — E.Easton 0 0-0 0, Harris 5 4-5 17, Boatman 1 1-2 4, Stepp 4 3-4 11, Vinardi 0 0-0 0, Fennell 3 0-2 7, Likens 3 1-1 7, Sweitzer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 FG, 9-14 FT, 46 TP.
CLAY CITY (43) — Hiatt 3 4-4 11, Walton 1 0-0 2, Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Harrison 0 0-0 0, Myers 4 5-7 16, Wertz 5 0-0 12, Miller 0 2-4 2. Totals 13 FG, 11-15 FT, 43 TP.
West Vigo=17=6=12=11=—=46
Clay City=9=15=8=11=—=43
3-point goals — Harris 3, Boatman, Fennell, Myers 3, Wertz 2, Hiatt. Total fouls — WV 14, CC 11. Fouled out — none.
Next — West Vigo (4-3) hosts South Vermillion on Dec. 3. Clay City (2-3) plays Monday at Parke Heritage.
• Paris 55, Danville (Ill.) 30 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers won their third straight NAL Girls Tournament game and will play for the championship on Saturday.
Sarah Isaf had 24 points and three steals for the Tigers, while Madyson Rigdon scored 10, Jenna Gates had seven rebounds and Kelsey Crampton had three assists.
DANVILLE (30) — Houpt 3 2 9, Bladen 0 0 0, Rose 2 0 5, Conway 3 1 7, Walls 0 0 0, R.Reed 0 0 0, Calloway 0 0 0, A.Reed 1 0 3, Boyd 1 0 2, Payne 1 0 2, Woods 0 0 0, Davis 1 0 2, Glover 0 0 0. Totals 12 FG, 3 FT, 30 TP.
PARIS (55) — Gates 0 2 2, Coombes 0 0 0, Tingley 2 0 5, Littleton 1 1 3, Young 2 0 5, Isaf 10 1 24, Henderson 1 1 3, Krabel 0 1 1, Crampton 1 0 2, Hawkins 0 0 0, Rigdon 3 2 10. Totals 20 FG, 8 FT, 55 TP.
Danville=7=2=6=15=—=30
Paris=10=18=9=18=—=55
3-point goals — Houpt, Rose, A.Reed, Isaf 3, Rigdon 2, Tingley, Young.
Next — Paris (3-0) plays Champaign Central at 5:30 p.m. EST Saturday in the championship game. Danville (2-1) plays Terre Haute North for third place.
• Marshall 74, Oblong 32 — At Oblong, Ill., Ally Compton had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Maya Osborn 17 points, four assists and 10 steals as the Lions won a nonconference game.
Katie Cheek scored 18 for the Panthers.
MARSHALL (74) — Compton 7 1-2 18, Osborn 6 2-2 17, Woodsmall 0 0-0 0, Sollars 3 0-0 9, Arthur 0 0-0 0, Engledow 2 0-0 6, Scott 3 0-0 6, Clark 1 0-0 3, Hiatt 2 1-3 5, Vital 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Rayhel 1 0-0 2, Murphy 0 0-0 0, Goekler 4 0-0 8. Totals 29 FG, 4-7 FT, 74 TP.
OBLONG (32) — Russell 1 0-1 3, Pfiefer 0 0-0 0, Worcester 1 0-1 3, McIntosh 0 2-6 2, Meese 0 0-0 0, Cheek 8 2-3 18, Shaw 1 4-4 6, Morell 0 0-0 0, Sedello 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 FG, 8-15 FT, 32 TP.
Marshalll=16=19=30=9=—=74
Oblong=9=12=5=6=—=32
3-point goals — Compton 3, Osborn 3, Sollars 3, Engledow 2, Clark, Russell, Worcester. Total fouls — Marshall 18, Oblong 11. Fouled out — none.
Next — Marshall (2-0) plays Monday at Neoga.
• Linton 63, North Central 42 — At Farmersburg, high-scoring Miners remained unbeaten in matchup of ranked teams.
They are ranked third in Class 2A and will take a 5-0 record into a home game with North Daviess on Saturday. North Central (3-2) is 13th in the Class A poll and is at home to North Knox on Dec. 2.
• South Vermillion 50, Attica 21 — At Clinton, the host Wildcats combined good defense and a balanced offensive attack in a one-sided Wabash River Conference win.
Rebecca Berry had 11 points and Mallory Hawkins 10 for the winners, who are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the WRC. South Vermillion plays Dec. 3 at West Vigo.
Attica, 0-3 and 0-1, hosts Faith Christian on Monday.
• North Vermillion 48, Westville 24 — At Westville, Ill., the visiting Falcons got 21 points from McKenzie Crowder and 18 from Rylee Dowers in an interstate victory.
Now 3-1, the Falcons host Seeger on Dec. 3.
Wrestling
• Terre Haute North 48, Northview 28 — At North, the Patriots got victories from Nicolas Sconce, Sammy Saunders, Gabe Bignell, Francisco Franco, Jazz Brown, Nathan Roberts, Gage Cohen-Cook, Ty Crews and Brandon Greene in the season opener for both teams.
North's junior varsity is at the Terre Haute South tournamento on Saturday, while the North varsity is at the Decatur Central Super 8 on Dec. 7.
Swimming
• Moreau breaks record — At West Lafayette, Indiana State freshman Sarah Moreau broke the school record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:55.43 on the first day of the Purdue Invitational. The time ranks her second in the Missouri Valley Conference.
In other results, the 200 freestyle relay team of Kaimi Matsumoto, Alex Malmborn, Ashleigh Sinks and Marlene Pavlu Lewis was fifth but with an MVC-leading time of 1:33.67; Malmborg had the conference's second-best time in the 50 freestyle, finishing 13th; and diver Keara Shelton was 11th in the three-meter event.
ISU is currently sixth among eight teams as the second round begins today.
College basketball
• Former Braves contribute — At Centralia, Ill., two former Terre Haute South players had double-figure contributions Wednesday as Vincennes University swept host Kaskaskia.
Sophomore Craig Porter had 11 points for the men's team, which won its Region 24 opener by an 87-57 score, while freshman Amani Brown had 10 points and five assists as the women won 92-42.
The VU women host their own Sodexo Classic today and Saturday, playing the Lindenwood-Belleville junior varsity in today's opener, while the Trailblazer men are also at home Saturday against Harry S. Truman.
