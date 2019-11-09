Terre Haute North's backcourt of Zoe Stewart and Anslee Michael combined for 33 points Saturday afternoon as the visiting Patriots won every quarter in a 53-34 high school basketball win at Evansville Central.
Stewart had a game-high 20 points for North, while Anslee Michael added 14. Amaya Thomas had 17 pionts for the Bears.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (53) — Stewart 9 2-4 20, A.Michael 5 1-1 14, Gilbert 2 3-3 7, Bell 1 0-0 2, P.Michael 1 0-0 2, Hart 2 2-2 7, Saunders 0 1-2 1, Wright 0 0-2 0, Bullard 0 0-0 0, Volkmann 0 0-0 0, Shepard 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 FG, 9-14 FT, 53 TP.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL (34) — Thomas 6 4-6 17, Frank 1 3-3 5, Willman 2 1-2 5, Martin 1 2-2 4, Johnson 0 3-4 3, Lovell 0 0-2 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Nailey 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 FG, 13-19 FT, 34 TP.
Terre Haute North=9=18=13=13=—=53
Evansville Central=7=12=7=8=—=34
3-point goals — A.Michael 3, Hart, Thomas. Total fouls — THN 19, EC 13. Fouled out — Bell.
JV — Terre Haute North won.
Next — Terre Haute North (1-0) hosts Avon on Friday. Evansville Central (0-1) plays at Mt. Vernon on Tuesday.
I I I
In other girls games Saturday:
• Sullivan 62, Clay City 39 — At Clay City, the Arrows were successful in the season opener for both teams.
Both teams hit the road this week. Sullivan is at Owen Valley next Saturday and the Eels are at Cloverdale on Tuesday.
• Linton 72, West Washington 41 — At Linton, Class 2A's second-ranked Miners dominated Saturday's action.
They will go for a 2-0 mark at North Knox on Tuesday. West Washington is at South Central on Thursday.
Cross country
• Pomeroy women take national title; men fourth — At Virginia Beach, Va., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods won the USCAA women's national championship Friday, while the Pomeroy men finished fourth in the country.
"When I took over the program four years ago, a national championship was the goal." head coach Zach Whitkanack said, "Now, the goal is to continue growing the program and developing our runners."
The Woods was led by Kayla Coryea, Zoe Trausch, Breanna Barger and Kendyll Schulz, all of whom finished the 6K as USCAA first-team all-Americans. Coryea, who finished second, and Trausch both broke the existing 6K school record with times of 22:53.82 and 22:55.18. Barger finished with a time of 23:29.15 while Schulz notched a 24.01.17 run.
Emily Truax, Kathryn White, Emma Fey, Patricia Henney and Elyse Hunger all finished in the Top 25.
"It's very exciting to win a national championship as a true freshman on the team," said Trausch, a Terre Haute North graduate. "It has been our team's goal ever since the beginning of the season."
SMWC's men notched a fourth-place finish behind senior Brennan Guido and junior Brady Page. Guido, the Pomeroys' top runner all season long, finished fourth for first-team all-America honors while Page, a West Vigo graduate, took second-team honors with a ninth-place finish. Parker Nuest placed 17th.
Women's soccer
• Engineers win HCAC title — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers defeated Hanover 1-0 Saturday in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship match.
Elle Ogden scored in the 40th minute on an assist from Jessica Wells as the 15-4-1 Engineers earned a spot in the Division III national tournament.
Hanover outshot the Engineers 4-1 in the second half — it was seven shots each for the match — with Katie Demert making two saves in her team's 11th shutout of the season. Wells was named tournament MVP.
The Engineers will learn their destination and their first-round opponent on Monday. It will be the first NCAA tournament trip for coach Amy Helliwell.
• Florida National 2, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At Virginia Beach, Va., the Pomeroys suffered a second-day loss Saturday in the USCAA championship. Corre Matherly, a South Vermillion graduate, had nine saves as SMWC was outshot 19-2.
The Pomeroys' second loss in pool play ended their season at 7-8-1, a six-win improvement over the 2018 season.
Men's soccer
• Rose loses on PKs — At Hanover, host Hanover scored in the final minute of regulation time for a 1-1 tie, then defeated Rose-Hulman 4-2 on penalty kicks in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship match Saturday.
Rose had taken a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute when Ryan Tarr converted Eric Kirby's free kick, but the Panthers — who had a 13-7 advantage in shots — got their late score. Kirby and Andy June had successful penalty kicks and Pascal Schlee had one diving save, but the Engineers ended their season with a 16-3-1 record.
• Paul Quinn 4, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At Virginia Beach, Va., the Pomeroy men lost a second straight pool game and had their 10-6-1 season end at the USCAA national tournament.
Paul Quinn had three goals in a three-minute span early in the first period. It was the first trip to the national tournament for SMWC.
Volleyball
• Transylvania 3, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Lexington, Ky., the 20th-ranked home team swept the Engineers in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinal match.
Katryna Dahlberg had 21 digs and Katie Orbeta nine; Orbeta had 12 assists and Eryn Castaneda eight; Kayla Harding had six kills and Riley Woodruff four; and Maria Bruner had three block assists in the 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 setback.
• Stearley honored — DePauw senior right side Morgan Stearley, a Northview graduate, has been named North Coast Conference Player of the Year.
A three-time all-NCAC first-team selection, Stearley led the conference in kills per set (3.92) and had 13 double-doubles, including a 30-kill, 16-dig match against Muskingum and an 18-dig, 17-kill match against Hope.
Swimming
• Sycamores win again — At Normal, Ill., Indiana State picked up its second win of the weekend on Saturday, outscoring host Illinois State 181-119.
Double winners for Indiana State were Kendall Hansen in 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke and Alex Malmborg in 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Rhiannon Wozny and Cierra Campbell went 1-2 in the 1,000 freestyle and Kaimi Matsumoto and Andrea Putrimas were first and second in the 200 freestyle.
Other winners were Putrimas in 500 freestyle; the 200 medley relay team of Hansen, Megan Schade, Matsumoto and Malmborg; and the 400 freestyle relay team of Caitie Mansker, Malmborg, Campbell and Sarah Moreau.
Now on an eight-meet win streak, the Sycamores compete Nov. 21-23 at the Purdue Invitational.
• Engineers win 19 — At Anderson, the Rose-Hulman men and women combined for 19 wins in a dual meet at Anderson on Friday. The Rose men won 163-81 while the Engineer women lost 183-85.
Rose-Hulman men won all 14 events, with Dutch Kipp taking 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley; Jared Brown winning 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Shamus Sparling taking 500 freestyle and 1,000 freestyle; and Zachary Tate coming home first in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle. Single-event winners were William Kemp in 200 breaststroke, Brendan King in 200 butterfly and Ethan Park in 100 breaststroke, and Rose won both relays.
For the women, Natalija Pumpurs and Elisa Weber shared first place in the 200 freestyle, while Pumpurs also won 200 backstroke and Weber won 200 breaststroke. Michelle Reese won one-meter diving, and the 200 medley relay team also came in first.
Rose hosts Bethel and Olivet Nazarene on Nov. 22.
Academic honors
• SMWC honorees — At Virginia Beach, Va., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods had 16 student-athletes make the USCAA All-Academis list at the fall championship banquet.
Men's soccer — Ismael Fletes
Women's soccer — Gabrielle Shuler, Mannah Mace (Northview), Carra Matherly (South Vermillion), Abigail Rascoe, Shelby Joy (West Vigo), Melissa Spognardi
Women's cross country — Kayla Coryea, Claire Loebker, Kendyll Schulz, Brooke Stateler (West Vigo), Emily Truax
Volleyball — Riley Kinney, Pamela Dorman (Terre Haute South), Kelcie Basan (Terre Haute South), Alexis Woodburn
Men's college basketball
• Vincennes 83, Kankakee Community College 62 — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South graduate Craig Porter had 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals Friday as the top-ranked Trailblazers began play in their own Sodexo Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.