Terre Haute North gave up three third-inning runs to visiting Edgewood on Monday and that was the difference as the Mustangs won 5-2 in nonconference high school baseball.
Tyler Will and Bryson Carpenter were both 2 for 4 with a double for the Patriots, while Alex Karr had a triple and an RBI.
The Patriots open Conference Indiana play Tuesday at Bloomington South.
Softball
• Parke Heritage 5, West Vigo 1 — At Mecca, freshman Jayleigh Inman pitched a complete game as the host Panthers won a nonconference game.
West Vigo, 1-4, plays Tuesday at Cloverdale.
• Terre Haute South 10, Greencastle 0 — At South, the Braves improved to 5-6 for the season and will begin Conference Indiana play at home Thursday against Bloomington North.
Prep tennis
Saturday
• Tigers eighth — At Effingham, Ill., Paris took eighth place among 14 teams at the Mattoon Invitational.
Mattoon's courts are being redone.
Team scores — Mt.. Zion 42, Effingham St. Anthony 36, Mattoon 31, Urbana 30, Charleston 24.5, Newton 17.5, Teutopolis 16.5, Paris 12.5, Maroa-Forsyth 12, Champaign St. Thomas Moore 11, Robinson 4, Casey 2, Lincoln 2, Shelbyville 2.
Paris results
Singles — Robert Wells 2-2, tied for 7th; Hudson David 3-1, tied for 5th.
Doubles — Chance Westerfield-Fox Woods 2-2, tied for 7th; Gage Keen-Ethan Smittkamp 1-3; Carter Cash-Landon Nugent 1-2, tied for 7th.
Next — Paris hosts Effingham St. Anthony on Tuesday.
College awards
• Jachec gets MVC pitcher honor — Indiana State right-hander Matt Jachec was named this week’s Missouri Valley Pitcher of the Week following his performance this past weekend against Valparaiso.
Jachec went eight shutout innings allowing just six hits and one hit-by-pitch while striking out three in the Sycamores’ 2-0 win. Jachec was efficient utilizing just 98 pitches and was aided by three Indiana State double plays in keeping the Beacons off the scoreboard. The redshirt sophomore allowed just one runner past second base in the contest and none after the fourth inning in picking up his MVC-leading seventh win of the season.
Jachec becomes the second Sycamore to claim weekly honors from the Missouri Valley this season joining teammate Josue Urdaneta. Urdaneta was recognized as the Valley’s Player of the Week on March 21 after his four-home week in the series wins over SEMO and Kansas.
He also becomes Indiana State’s first pitcher to receive Pitcher of the Week accolades since Geremy Guerrero received the nod back on April 5, 2021.
• Engineers get two track awards — Rose-Hulman's Kyle Brownell has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week and Rofiat Adeyemi was chosen HCAC Women's Field Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Competing at Indiana State, Brownell won high jump against Division I competition with a school-record jump of 6-foot-9.
At the same meet, Adeyemi recorded Rose-Hulman's No. 2 all-time marks in both the long jump (17-11 1/2 ) and triple jump (37- 1/4 ).
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Indiana Division III Championships at DePauw University on Saturday.
College soccer
• ISU adds transfer — Indiana State has added Ashlee Bakaitis of Illinois State to the Sycamore roster for the 2022 season.
“We are excited to add a quality person and player like Ashlee to our team. Ashlee brings an invaluable experience having played in our league the previous two seasons. She will provide an immediate impact to our roster this fall” said coach Julie Hanley. “I’m thrilled that she has chosen to continue the Sycamore legacy and I want to officially welcome the Bakaitis family into the Sycamore soccer family.”
Bakaitis is a 5-7 defender from Chesterton who started and played in 29 games at Illinois State over the past two seasons.
She joins incoming freshmen Corynn DeGroote, Ella Gorrie, Kaitlin Koger, Madeline Lotspeich, Leah McDonald, Ella Roesch, Molly Smith and Adelaide Wolfe as additions for the 2022 fall season.
