A nonconference high school basketball game that was close the entire way was so good that Evansville North and visiting Terre Haute North extended it to five overtimes Saturday night before the Huskies emerged with a 73-70 win.
Perhaps the longest game of the season in Indiana was tied 48-48 at the end of regulation time after the hosts were unable to score with their last possession.
"[The Huskies] had the ball a lot," coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots said, noting that at least one of the four-minute overtime periods was scoreless. The home team held the ball without a shot for more than three minutes in the first extra session.
"[Evansville North is] athletic, and they beat New Albany at New Albany on a last-second shot [Friday] so they were fired up," Woelfle added. "Our guys hit some big shots to keep the game going."
North hit four clutch 3-pointers in the five overtimes — two by Nolan White and one each by Dalton Sturm and Matt Gauer. Before the game ended, however, Sturm, Gauer and Bryson Carpenter had all fouled out.
Gauer led the Patriots with 16 points, while Sturm and Mahki Johnson scored 14 each, Mark Hankins 12 and White 11. Sturm had nine points and White eight in the overtime periods.
Now 8-9 for the season, Terre Haute North plays at Martinsville this Saturday, with junior varsity tipoff at 1 p.m. Evansville North is now 5-10 and hosts North Posey on Wednesday.
Track
• Swarens wins — At Nashville, Tenn., Terre Haute South senior Jason Swarens defeated 26 other throwers from around the country in shot put at the Music City Indoor Invitational with a winning distance of 55-feet-3 3/4.
The previous weekend Swarens competed at the Indiana Runner Open at Taylor University and finished second, but with a distance of 57-9 that's his career record indoors.
He'll compete again Feb. 15 in both shot put and weight throw at the Indiana Track Club Open at Bloomington.
Girls basketball
• Terre Haute South 62, Shoals 42 — At South, the Braves snapped a nine-game losing streak Friday to close out an 8-15 season.
South has a bye in the first round of Class 4A sectional play while the Jug Rox (4-18) will meet Barr-Reeve on Tuesday in the North Daviess Class A Sectional.
• Marshall 35, Arcola 28 — At Marshall, Ill., coach Kathy Miller of the Lions earned the 500th career victory of her 32-year career as the Lions won a nonconference game.
Maya Osborn had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six steals for the Lions, while Ally Compton and Kai Engledow scored nine points each.
ARCOLA (28) — Ev.Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Spelman 1 0-0 2, Kessler 0 0-0 0, Helmuth 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Warren 1 4-4 7, Gauna 0 0-0 0, El.Hopkins 2 1-2 7, Hohlbauch 5 2-4 12, Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 FG, 7-10 FT, 28 TP.
MARSHALL (35) — Osborn 4 3-4 12, Sollars 0 0-0 0, Compton 2 5-6 9, Engledow 3 0-2 9, Scott 1 1-4 3, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Goekler 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 FG, 9-16 FT, 35 TP.
Arcola=7=5=9=7=—=28
Marshall=10=8=13=4=—=35
3-point goals — El.Hopkins 2, Warren, Engledow 3, Osborn. Total fouls — Arcola 16, Marshall 11. Fouled out — none.
JV — Arcola 34, Marshall 25 (Heaven Rayhel 10).
Next — Marshall (15-9) hosts Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Tuesday.
Wrestling
• SV's English wins sectional — At Crawfordsville, sophomore Wyatt English of South Vermillion was 106-pound champion of the Crawfordsville Sectional on Saturday.
He'll be joined at the North Montgomery Regional this coming Saturday by Thomas Brooks, fourth at 138.
Josh Latoz of North Vermillion was fourth at 160 and also earned a regional trip.
Team scores — Zionsville 278, Southmont 209, Crawfordsville 140.5, Covington 128, North Montgomery 115.5, Western Boone 95, Fountain Central 93, South Vermillion 87, Parke Heritage 43, North Vermillion 22.
Swimming
• Indiana State 177, Valparaiso 85 — At Valparaiso, the visiting Sycamores got two wins each from Madison Misko (100 freestyle and 200 freestyle) and Jayln Talbot (100 butterfly, 200 individual medley). Madison Brand won the 1,000-yard freestyle on Saturday.
At South Bend, ISU avenged an earlier loss to Ball State by winning 146-144 but lost 212-81 to Notre Dame and 209-88 to Michigan State.
Kendall Hansen led the way by placing second in 200 backstroke and third in 100 backstroke.
Also placing third were Megan Schade in 200 individual medley, while Ashleigh Sinks was fourth in 100 butterfly and Rhiannon Wozny fourth in the 200 individual medley.
“We were a little mixed this weekend," said coach Josh Christensen. "The split squad was a little different and we faced some tough competition in Notre Dame and Michigan State. In some places we handled that well, in others we need to get better. It’s all continued learning and growth opportunities for our program though.”
The Missouri Valley Conference meet is Feb. 19-22 at Columbia, Mo.
• Rose gets 18 wins — At Hanover, Rose-Hulman's men won 13 events in a 200-102 dual meet against the host Panthers on Saturday, while the Engineer women had five wins in a 123-90 loss.
Dutch Kipp won the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley to lead the way. Double winners were Derick Miller in 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle and Zach Tate in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Parker Brady won 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for the women.
The other women's individual wins came from Brooke Covert in 100 breaststroke and Elisa Weber in 400 individual medley.
Individuals winning for the men were Jared Brown in 50 butterfly, William Kemp in 400 individual medley, Ethan Park in 50 backstroke and Shamus Sparling in 500 freestyle.
Relay winners were the men's 200 freestyle team (Miller, Alex Ketcham, Kemp and Logan McLaughlin); the men's 200 medley foursome (Kemp, Ketcham, Brown and Tate); and the women's 200 medley team (Brady, Weber, Natalija Pumpurs and Hailey Heidecker).
Rose-Hulman hosts the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Feb. 13-15 at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
College basketball
• Porter shines — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South graduate Craig Porter had 14 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and six blocks on Saturday as 11th-ranked Vincennes beat John A. Logan 81-67, snapping a 13-game winning streak for the visitors.
Vincennes is at Lincoln Trail on Wednesday.
Baseball
• Terre Haute Volkers Group 9, Chicago White Sox 3 — At Phoenix, the Terre Haute team picked up a win at the Roy Hobbs Father-Sons Tournament.
Devon Bottger was winning pitcher and also had a double and two RBI. Kyle Volkers was 2 for 3 and got a save; David Pickering had a double and three RBI; Ben Volkers and Todd Pickering each had a hit and an RBI and Andy Pickering drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.