Terre Haute North nipped Terre Haute South by four strokes Thursday as the two local teams placed sixth and seventh at the West Lafayette Invitational for girls high school golf at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen Course.
Grace Kidwell of South had the best Vigo County score with an 87 in the Braves' first match of the season and, coach Cara Stuckey pointed out, on a course the Braves had never seen.
North was led by Rylee Roscoe with an 89 and Delaney Ferres with a 91.
West Lafayette Invitational
At Ackerman-Allen Course
Team scores — Lake Central 346, Western 348, Northwestern 366, Logansport 376, Lafayette Jeff 378, Terre Haute North 382, Terre Haute South 386, West Lafayette 390, Harrison (West Lafayette) 401, Benton Central 405, McCutcheon 406, Twin Lakes 412, Tipton 423, Rensselaer 428.
Medalist — Mercer (W) 73.
Terre Haute North (382) — Karson Hart 98, Delaney Ferres 91, Rylee Roscoe 89, Emma Lubbehusen 104, Celine Park 105.
Terre Haute South (386) — Grace Kidwell 87, Abi English 93, Presley White 95, Fin Sawyer 111, Gabbie Blakeney 111.
Next — Both teams compete in tournaments on the road Saturday, North at the Southmont Invitational at the Crawfordsville Country Club and South at the Washington Invitational at Country Oaks.
Academics
• Two Engineers keep streak alive — Rose-Hulman kept alive a 36-year streak of having a CoSIDA Academic All-American when both Brendan King of the men's swim team and Lauren Conley of the women's golf team received those honors.
Rose ranks No. 1 nationally among NCAA Division III institutions and No. 5 among all United States colleges with that streak.
King is the fourth Rose-Hulman men's swimming and diving team member to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, joining Matt Smith (2002), Orion Martin (2015, 2016) and Benjamin Strate (2019).
In the pool, King has won four individual Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships in his three years on the Rose-Hulman team. He has captured individual conference titles in the 200 freestyle (2019 and 2021), 500 freestyle (2020) and 1,650 freestyle (2019). He also ranked as the No. 2 individually rated swimmer in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference this season according to rankings by CollegeSwimming.com.
In the classroom, the electrical engineering and mathematics double major carries a perfect 4.00 grade-point average.
Conley becomes just the first member of the Rose-Hulman golf program (men or women) to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors.
On the course, the three-time all-HCAC honoree was the team captain for the Rose-Hulman women's golf which finished 14th at the NCAA Division III National Championships this spring. She is a member of two conference championship teams with HCAC career finishes of 2nd, 4th and 8th at the league championships. Conley ranks 4th in school history in career scoring average (83.75 strokes per round) and even scored a hole-in-one at Ironwood Golf Course during the 2019-20 fall season.
In the classroom, the civil engineering graduate student has posted grade-point averages of 3.96 (undergrad) and 4.00 (graduate school) in her Rose-Hulman career.
• DePauw lists includes two former Braves — DePauw's women's team was among 144 Division III programs to earn Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team honors, while eight Tigers were among over 1,000 on the Division III level to be recognized as ITA Scholar-Athletes.
For the team award, programs must average at least a 3.2 or higher grade-point average for the year. The Tigers' ITA Scholar-Athlete honorees include Terre Haute South graduates Paige Bennett and Erin Friedrich
Cross country
• ISU schedule released — Indiana State cross country has released the 2021 schedule after not competing during the 2020 season due to COVID-19, program director Angela Martin announced Thursday morning.
“After navigating the challenges of COVID-19 and not competing in the 2020 cross country season, our team is excited to get back to racing on some great courses,” Martin said. We have a nice balance of competition in our schedule and look forward to hosting the annual John McNichols Invitational in September on the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.”
The Sycamores will begin their season on the road on Sept. 3 when they head to Evansville for the Evansville Opener before returning home on Sept. 18 to host the John McNichols Invitational.
Indiana State will have one more chance to compete in the state during the regular season, traveling to Notre Dame for the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Oct. 1. One final tune-up meet prior to the Missouri Valley Conference Championships will be held in Peoria, Ill., at the Bradley Pink Classic on Oct. 15. The MVC Cross Country Championships will be hosted by Illinois State on Oct. 29.
The 2021 NCAA Great Lakes Regional will be hosted by Evansville before the NCAA Cross Country Championships make their way to Tallahassee, Fla., on Nov. 20.
