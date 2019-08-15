Nikki Bonilla shot a 43 Thursday evening as Terre Haute North defeated South Vermillion 193-239 in high school girls golf.
Claire Thrift added a 44 for the Patriots, while Allison Schawitsch had a 49 for the Wildcats.
At Hulman Links
Terre Haute North 193, South Vermillion 239
Terre Haute North (193) — Nikki Bonilla 43, Claire Thrift 44, Gabby Bonilla 50, Ally Crockett 56, Kaylee Atterson 57, Morgan Adams 60.
Complete South Vermillion scores not available.
Next — Terre Haute North competes Saturday at Rea Park in the Terre Haute South Invitational.
In other girls golf Thursday:
• Northview 193, Monrovia 237 — At Deer Creek, the visiting Knights were led by Brooklee Bussing with a 40.
Abby Drake added 45, while Karsyn Kitka shot 53 and Kyia Fox 55.
Soccer
• Indiana State 1, Marian 0 — At Memorial Stadium, the host Sycamores completed their exhibition season with a shutout victory Thursday night.
Freshman Anna Holcombe scored the only goal in the 48th minute from 18 yards out. Marian's best chance to tie came two minutes later, but an open one-on-one shot hit the crossbar.
Another freshman, Celeste Wahlberg, led ISU in shots for the second straight exhibition match, getting eight with three on goal. Holcombe had five shots, two on goal; Sidney Ewing three, two on goal; Olivia Sharar two; and Erin Sweda one. All 19 Sycamore shots came from freshmen or sophomores.
ISU begins its regular season on Aug. 23 at Missouri-Kansas City and plays at Saint Louis on Aug. 25.
Football
• Falcons win again — North Vermillion has won the Colts Leadership Challenge for the sixth year in a row.
The program involves recruiting volunteers at a community blood drive during the summer, when blood inventories are most difficult to maintain.
The Falcons had 110 presenting donors and collected 82 units of blood, best among 53 teams participating.
North Vermillion also won the competition in 2018, and in the five previous years had the highest percentage of participation based on school population.
IHSAA news
• North Vermillion junior selected — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced the members of the 2019-2020 Student Advisory Committee.
One of the nine juniors joining the nine returning seniors on the committee is Brookelyn Brown of North Vermillion.
