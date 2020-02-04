Host Paris held Arthur/Okaw Christian to one second-quarter point and took a 41-6 lead into halftime Tuesday night as the Tigers improved to 29-0 in girls high school basketball with a 72-20 victory.
Karrington Krabel led the winners with 22 points, while Katelyn Littleton added 12 and Sarah Isaf 10. Krabel added five rebounds, five steals and three assists; Isaf had six rebounds, three assists and two steals; and Jenna Gates handed out six assists.
Littleton also led the junior varsity with 16 points in a 64-7 win.
Paris hosts Lawrenceville on Thursday.
In Indiana girls basketball sectionals:
• Class 3A — At Owen Valley, South Vermillion defeated Owen Valley 56-49 in the only game at that site. The Wildcats, now 13-10, play West Vigo in Friday’s 6 p.m. opener.
At Princeton, Vincennes Lincoln improved to 19-4 with a 63-46 win over Pike Central. The Alices play Washington on Friday after the 6 p.m. opener between Sullivan and Princeton.
• Class 2A — At Cloverdale, the host Clovers needed two overtimes but defeated North Putnam 56-48 to earn a Friday game against South Putnam. In the second game, Parke Heritage got its third win this year over Riverton Parke by a 62-32 score and will play Southmont in the other semifinal game.
At Little Cincinnati, South Knox improved to 21-4 with a 65-49 win over Paoli and will play Mitchell in a Friday semifinal. Two games are scheduled today, Linton against North Knox and Vincennes Rivet against host Eastern Greene.
• Class A — At Clay City, Bloomfield defeated Eminence 61-15 and White River Valley downed Shakamak 49-39. The Cardinals play the host Eels and WRV plays North Central on Friday.
At Attica, Covington defeated Faith Christian 42-31 to earn the right to play defending champion North Vermillion in a Friday semifinal game.
Boys basketball
• Tiger Cub honored — Greencastle junior Brody Whitaker was named the IBCA/Subway Player of the Week for Region 2 on Tuesday.
Whitaker surpassed the 1,000-point mark when he erupted for 47 points Friday against Owen Valley; he buried five of nine 3-point attempts and was 10 for 13 from the charity stripe in the 71-54 win and also grabbed 16 rebounds and handed out four assists.
Saturday the 6-foot-3 guard was at it again, helping Greencastle to another win, this time a 72-61 outcome at Tri-West. On this night, Whitaker scored 29 points, posted another double-double with 10 rebounds, and he dished out five assists while collecting a steal.
• Miners still third, Sullivan joins — Linton’s two impressive victories on Friday and Saturday kept the Miners in third place in the Class 2A boys poll this week.
Sullivan, after routing previously ranked Indian Creek for the Western Indiana Conference championship on Friday, is now 10th in the Class 3A poll.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomington South (13) 18-0 260 1
2. Lawrence North 16-1 230 2
3. Lawrence Central 16-2 212 3
4. Lafayette Jeff 17-2 152 4
5. Chesterton 16-1 131 7
6. Indianapolis Attucks 13-3 129 8
7. Carmel 11-4 110 9
8. S. Bend Adams 14-2 66 10
9. Brownsburg 14-3 62 6
10. Indpls Pike 14-4 52 NR
Others receiving votes: Munster 49. Indpls Cathedral 46. Culver Academy 22. Northridge 14. Hamilton Southeastern 7. Ft. Wayne Snider 6. Jeffersonville 6. Carroll (Allen) 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Silver Creek (12) 16-2 252 1
2. Danville (1) 15-2 212 2
3. Heritage Hills 13-3 200 4
4. Norwell 15-1 181 3
5. Greensburg 14-2 153 5
6. Hammond 14-2 122 7
7. Mishawaka Marian 10-4 77 8
(tie) Mississinewa 13-2 77 NR
9. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 11-4 56 6
10. Sullivan 15-2 51 NR
Others receiving votes: Washington 44. Ev. Bosse 37. Hamilton Hts. 24. Indpls Brebeuf 21. Indian Creek 16. Delta 10. Beech Grove 8. Ft. Wayne Luers 7. Greencastle 6. NorthWood 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Shenandoah (7) 15-1 248 1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 15-2 246 2
3. Linton 14-2 204 3
4. S. Decatur 16-1 163 4
5. University 14-3 145 7
6. Westview 13-3 112 10
7. Prairie Hts. 13-3 102 9
8. S. Spencer 12-3 95 6
9. Tipton 13-3 86 5
10. Ev. Mater Dei 12-4 64 8
Others receiving votes: Paoli 28. Central Noble 22. Parke Heritage 19. Indpls Howe 18. Churubusco 8.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Greenwood Christian (10) 16-0 250 1
2. Barr-Reeve (1) 15-1 220 4
3. Gary 21st Century (2) 14-2 210 3
4. Loogootee 14-3 169 5
5. Kouts 15-1 154 2
6. Lafayette Catholic 11-3 149 6
7. Bloomfield 12-4 122 7
8. Covington 12-4 112 8
9. Providence Cristo Rey 13-3 79 9
10. N. Daviess 10-7 49 NR
Others receiving votes: W. Washington 21. Dubois 13. Morristown 12.
Baseball
• Engineers picked second — The Rose-Hulman baseball team has been picked to finish second in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference this season, in preseason polls by league coaches released on Tuesday.
Franklin has been selected as the preseason favorite to defend its HCAC Tournament title with 94 poll points and six first-place votes.
Rose-Hulman, the 2019 HCAC regular season champions, were picked second with 86 points and two first-place votes.
Anderson and Transylvania were picked third and fourth and each garnered one first-place vote.
Earlham, Hanover, Defiance, Manchester, Bluffton and Mount St. Joseph round out the 10-team predicted standings, with five teams ulimately making the league tournament this spring.
Returning all-conference performers included 2019 all-region selection and HCAC Pitcher of the Year Luke Buehler; outfielder Harris Camp; and starting pitcher Clayton Mayfield. According to the league’s preseason coaches form, other players to watch include Luke Calabrese and A.J. Ernst.
The Engineers finished 27-12 last season. Rose-Hulman opens the season at the RussMatt Invitational in Florida from March 2-5. The home opener is Friday March 13 against Ohio Northern.
Track
• Rogers honored — Rose-Hulman sophomore Christina Rogers has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her efforts in last weekend’s Rose-Hulman Engineer Invitational.
Rogers recorded one individual first-place finish and was also part of first and second place relay teams last Friday night.
Her efforts helped Rose-Hulman outdistance Kentucky Wesleyan and Campbellsville for the team championship in the nine-school meet.
Rogers won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.18 to lead a field of 16 runners. She was part of a winning 4x200 meter relay squad (1:51.54) and also helped the 4x400 meter relay team place second (4:18.73).
The Engineers return to action with two meets this weekend, traveling to DePauw on Friday and heading to Illinois Wesleyan for the Keck Select Meet on Saturday.
Middle schools
Girls basketball
Sixth grade — West Vigo 39 (Abygail Smith 8), Sarah Scott 13 (Maddison Boyd 8).
Seventh grade — Woodrow Wilson 32 (Strole), Honey Creek 6 (McLeod 3); West Vigo 39 (Lily Ramirez 14), Sarah Scott 6 (Haley Morris 2).
