Paris made a girls high school basketball statement Tuesday night, traveling to St. Joseph Ogden and smothering the traditional power 65-44.
Karrington Krabel had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers, while Sarah Isah had 12, Jenna Gates 10 with five assists and Katelyn Littleton 10.
PARIS (65) — Gates 5 0 10, Coombes 0 0 0, Tingley 0 0 0, Littleton 3 2 10, Hutchings 0 0 0, Young 2 0 6, Isaf 5 0 12, K.Noel 0 0 0, Cartright 0 0 0, Henderson 0 0 0, Krabel 5 6 16, C.Noel 0 0 0, Crampton 1 0 2, Hawkins 1 1 3, Rigdon 0 6 6. Totals 22 FG, 15 FT, 65 TP.
ST.JOSEPH OGDEN (44) — Lannart 3 0 6, Jacob 3 0 6, Wells 2 1 5, Hamilton 1 1 3, Cramer 1 1 3, Behrons 1 1 3, Barnes 3 1 9, Vallee 1 0 2. Totals 17 FG, 5 FT, 44 TP.
Paris=16=15=20=14=—=65
St. Joseph Ogden=5=11=15=13=—=44
3-point goals — Littleton 2, Young 2, Isaf 2, Barnes 2, Hamilton 2, Cramer).
Record — Paris is 5-0.
In other girls basketball:
• Marshall 54, Effingham St. Anthony 41 — At Robinson, Ill., the Lions came from 13 points behind to win their first-round game at the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament.
Ally Compton had 19 points to lead the Lions, while Jillian Hiatt scored 15 with eight rebounds and Maya Osborn had 14 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists.
EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY (41) — Hakman 3 0-0 9, Guy 9 1-2 19, Karolewicz 2 2-3 6, Jones 1 2-3 5, Rios 0 0-0 0, Fearday 1 0-0 2, Beesley 0 0-0 0, Faber 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 FG, 5-8 FT, 41 TP.
MARSHALL (54) — Compton 4 7-8 19, Osborn 4 5-8 14, Sollars 0 0-0 0, Engledow 2 1-2 5, Scott 0 0-0 0, Hiatt 6 3-6 15, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Goekler 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 FG, 17-26 FT, 54 TP.
Effingham St. Anthony=14=8=12=7=—=41
Marshall=9=8=19=18=—=54
3-point goals — Hakman 3, Jones, Compton 4, Osborn. Total fouls — ESA 19, Marshall 16. Fouled out — Hakman, Karolewicz.
Next — Marshall (4-0) played Martinsville on Wednesday morning.
• Panthers, Tigers win — Also at Robinson, Oblong beat the host Maroons 55-47 and Olney defeated Martinsville 71-25.
Katie Cheek had a game-high 21 points for Oblong, while Bailey Straugh scored 13 for Robinson. Lindsay Higgins had 17 points for the Bluestreaks.
Monday
• Marshall 51, Neoga 32 — At Neoga, the visiting Lions raced to a 28-11 halftime lead and won a nonconference game Monday night.
Ally Compton had 19 points plus four rebounds and three steals and Jillian Hiatt scored 13 with six rebounds for Marshall. Maya Osborn added 10 points, five steals and four rebounds and Rachael Goekler led the team with 11 rebounds.
MARSHALL (51) — Compton 7 2-4 19, Osborn 3 2-2 10, Woodsmall 0 0-0 0, Sollars 0 0-0 0, Arthur 0 0-0 0, Engledow 2 0-0 5, Scott 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Hiatt 4 5-5 13, Vital 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Murphy 0 0-0 0, Goekler 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 FG, 11-13 FT, 51 TP.
NEOGA (32) — Partlow 1 1-2 4, Worman 0 0-0 0, Hakman 0 0-0 0, Titus 1 0-0 2, Phillips 2 3-4 7, Stodden 0 0-0 0, Richards 3 2-2 8, Fearday 1 0-0 3, Moore 1 2-3 4, Ramert 1 2-4 4. Totals 10 FG, 10-15 FT, 32 TP.
Marshall=16=12=11=12=—=51
Neoga=5=6=12=9=—=32
3-point goals — Compton 3, Osborn 2, Engledow, Partlow, Fearday. Total fouls — Marshall 14, Neoga 11. Fouled out — none.
JV — Neoga 13, Marshall 12.
Boys basketball
• Parke Heritage 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25 — At Paris, Ill., the Wolves got off to a good start at the North American Lighting Boys Tournament on Tuesday.
Christian Johnson had 17 points for Parke Heritage, while Connor Davis added 14, J.T. O'Brien 11 and Logan White 10. The Wolves played Hoopeston on Wednesday.
• South Vermillion 58, Southmont 46 — At New Market, the Wildcats had three double-figure scorers in a season-opening nonconference win.
John Piper led South Vermillion with 12 points while Brice Gilman added 11 and Connor VanLannen 10. South Vermillion is now idle until the Banks of the Wabash Tournament that begins Dec. 6, while 0-1 Southmont played North Putnam on Wednesday.
• Mattoon 70, Robinson 59 — At Effingham, Ill., the Maroons fell to 0-2 at the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament.
Brayden Childress had 23 points and Kade Lassen 18 for Robinson.
College basketball
Women
• Chicago 74, Rose-Hulman 53 — At Chicago, the 23rd-ranked Maroons had three double-figure scorers in downing the Engineers on Tuesday.
Hannah Woody had a career-high 19 points for Rose-Hulman and also had six rebounds and three assists. Freshmen Nola Wilson and Desirae Webster had 12 and 10 points respectively for the Engineers.
Chicago improved to 5-2 while Rose-Hulman dropped to 0-2. The Engineers will compete in the Midwest Challenge in St. Louis this weekend, facing No. 21 Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday, then either No. 11 DePauw or Washington University on Sunday.
Men
Monday
• North Central 77, Rose-Hulman 54 — At Naperville, Ill., the ninth-ranked Cardinals used 15 3-pointers and a strong defensive effort to defeat visiting Rose-Hulman.
The Cardinals held the Engineers to 42% shooting from the field and didn't allow a double-figure scorer in improving to 2-1 for the season. Will Clausel had 19 points and Matt Cappelletti 11 for the home team.
Eli Combs led Rose-Hulman with nine points, while Zach Callahan and Terry Hicks scored eight each and John Czarnecki six.
Rose had an early 9-6 lead until North Central went on a 10-2 run. Combs pulled the Engineers within 16-14 midway through the first half, but the Cardinals went on a 15-4 run and led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.
Now 2-3, Rose-Hulman plays Sunday at Albion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.