Class 2A's top-ranked Paris never came up with the killer spurt the Tigers are famous for, but still pulled away gradually for a 56-41 win over Marshall at the Little Illini Conference Tournament semifinals in girls high school basketball on Tuesday.
Sarah Isaf led all scorers with 23 points and Karrington Krabel added 16 for Paris, now 25-0. Maya Osborn had 16 and was the only double-figure scorer for Marshall, now 11-8.
Paris plays the winner of Tuesday's late game between Olney and Lawrenceville for the championship on Thursday night. Marshall plays the loser of that game for third place.
In other girls basketball Tuesday:
• Terre Haute North 63, Shakamak 33 — At Jasonville, Shaelynn Bell led the visiting Patriots with 15 points, while Halie Gilbert scored 13 and Zoe Stewart 10.
Abbi Gamble led the Lakers, who were within one point after a quarter, with 10 points.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (63) — Bell 5 4-4 15, Gilbert 5 3-5 13, Stewart 4 0-0 10, A.Michael 2 2-2 8, Hart 2 0-0 5, P.Michael 2 0-0 5, Bullard 2 0-0 5, Wright 1 0-2 2, Saunders 0 0-3 0. Totals 23 FG, 9-16 FT, 63 TP.
SHAKAMAK (33) — Gamble 3 4-5 10, Markkanen 3 3-6 9, Booher 4 0-0 8, Stone 2 0-1 4, Holler 1 0-0 2, Webb 0 0-2 2, Yeryar 0 0-0 0, Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Cottom 0 0-0 0, Slough 0 0-0 0, Tran 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 FG, 7-14 FT, 33 TP.
Terre Haute North=13=21=17=12=—=63
Shakamak=12=7=8=6=—=33
3-point goals — Stewart 2, A.Michael 2, Bell, Hart, P.Michael, Bullard. Total fouls — THN 16, Shakamak 16. Fouled out — none.
Next — Terre Haute North (8-11) hosts Marshall on Saturday with a noon start for the junior varsity game. Shakamak (4-15) is at Eastern Greene on Thursday.
• Danville (Ill.) 70, Terre Haute South 60 — At South, the visiting Vikings pulled away late despite a 29-point effort by South's Zayda Hatfield.
Now 7-13, the Braves have a Conference Indiana game Thursday at Bloomington South.
• South Vermillion 42, North Vermillion 38 — At Cayuga, the game was closer than when the two teams met for the Banks of the Wabash championship in November, but the winner was the same.
Rebecca Berry scored 14 points and Chloe Rippy added 10 for South Vermillion, now 10-9 and 4-1 in Wabash River Conference games. The Wildcats play Saturday at Riverton Parke.
Rylee Dowers had a game-high 19 points and McKenzie Crowder added 10 for the Falcons, 15-5 and 4-2; they host Covington on Thursday.
• Parke Heritage 48, Cloverdale 41 — At Rockville, the host Wolves won a nonconference game.
Now 8-13, Parke Heritage returns to Wabash River Conference play on Thursday at Fountain Central. Cloverdale, 8-13, hosts Northview on Friday in a Western Indiana Conference crossover game.
Boys basketball
• Marshall 70, Red Hill 47 — At Marshall, Ill., the host Lions improved to 18-2 overall and 5-1 in Little Illini Conference play.
Jadon Wallace led Marshall with 16 points, while Daniel Tingley added 15 and Jesse Burdick 10.
Red Hill, 6-14 and 0-5, plays Flora on Friday in LIC Tournament play at Paris. The winner plays Marshall on Saturday at Paris.
• Casey 54, Olney 49 — At Olney, Ill., Jackson Hills had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Warriors built a big first-half lead and held off the host Tigers.
Dawson Dallape added nine points and six assists for Casey, 14-6 and 4-1 in Little Illini Conference games, while Olney is now 10-9 and 4-2. Both teams play Saturday at Paris, Casey against Lawrenceville and Olney against Paris.
• Lawrenceville 52, Robinson 47 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., 15 points by Kade Lassen and 10 by Brayden Childress weren't enough as the Maroons lost in a battle of Little Illini Conference contenders.
Lawrenceville, 10-8 and 3-1, plays at Newton on Wednesday. Robinson, 6-11 and 3-2, meets Newton on Saturday at Paris.
• Mattoon 55, Paris 31 — At Mattoon, Ill., the visiting Tigers fell to 9-10 for the season and will play Olney at home on Saturday in the Little Illini Conference Tournament.
• White River Valley 62, Washington Catholic 26 — At Washington, the visiting Wolverines kept the host team winless for the season.
Tanner Denham had 16 points and Jadon Rogers and Andrew Ellett 10 each for WRV, now 6-6. The Wolverines play Friday at Shakamak and Washington Catholic, 0-11, hosts Cannelton that night.
• Miners still fourth — Unbeaten South Decatur leapfrogged Linton to keep the Miners fourth in the boys Class 2A poll this week.
Class 4A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Lawrence North (13) 14-0 278 1
† 2. Bloomington South (1) 15-0 228 2
† 3. Lawrence Central 14-2 218 3
† 4. Brownsburg 12-1 202 5
† 5. S. Bend Adams 13-1 117 T7
† 6. Lafayette Jeff 14-2 115 4
† 7. Indpls Pike 11-3 88 10
† 8. Fishers 13-3 87 6
† 9. Westfield 9-2 66 NR
†10. Indianapolis Attucks 9-3 61 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Cathedral 55. Jeffersonville 36. Warren Central 36. Chesterton 27. Bloomington North 18. Floyd Central 16. Carroll (Allen) 16. Hamilton Southeastern 10. Lafayette Harrison 6.
Class 3A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Silver Creek (14) 13-1 280 1
† 2. Danville 13-2 220 4
† 3. Heritage Hills 10-3 206 3
† 4. Norwell 12-1 172 5
† 5. Mishawaka Marian 8-2 149 8
†(tie) Greensburg 12-2 149 6
† 7. S. Bend St. Joseph's 9-3 124 2
† 8. Hammond 9-2 87 10
† 9. Delta 9-2 83 9
†10. Indian Creek 10-2 76 7
Others receiving votes: Ev. Bosse 31. Mississinewa 27. Heritage Christian 18. Ft. Wayne Luers 16. Sullivan 16. Indpls Brebeuf 12. Beech Grove 8. Washington 6.
Class 2A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Shenandoah (8) 11-1 266 2
† 2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 11-2 244 1
† 3. S. Decatur (2) 13-0 210 5
† 4. Linton-Stockton 13-2 204 4
† 5. Ev. Mater Dei 10-2 172 3
† 6. Prairie Hts. 12-2 120 7
† 7. Tipton 11-2 99 6
† 8. S. Spencer 10-2 93 NR
† 9. University 12-3 90 NR
†10. Central Noble 12-2 52 NR
Others receiving votes: Westview 41. Forest Park 30. Indpls Howe 27. Paoli 15. Wapahani 9. Blackford 8.<
Class A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Greenwood Christian (11) 13-0 266 2
† 2. Gary 21st Century (2) 12-2 232 3
† 3. Kouts (1) 11-0 216 4
† 4. Barr-Reeve 12-1 196 1
† 5. Lafayette Catholic 9-2 167 5
† 6. Loogootee 11-3 161 8
† 7. Bloomfield 9-3 115 6
† 8. W. Washington 9-1 88 10
† 9. N. Daviess 8-5 46 NR
†10. Covington 8-4 40 7
†(tie) Providence Cristo Rey 11-3 40 9
Others receiving votes: Dubois 38. Blue River 36. Christian Academy 31. Southwestern (Shelby) 8.<
Middle school tourney
• Warriors sweep Trojans — At Otter Creek, both eighth-grade teams from Woodrow Wilson beat their West Vigo counterparts on Tuesday as the Vigo County middle school tournaments began.
In the girls game, Caroline Gauer led all scorers with eight points and Julia Ross added six as the Warriors won 27-16. McKenzie Fennell had six points and Isabell Blevins five for West Vigo.
In the boys contest, Zayvion Baker had a game-high 13 points and Peyton Rowe added nine as Wilson beat West Vigo 38-16. Zeke Tanoos scored nine and Imer Holman six for West Vigo.
Play continues tonight at two sites. Both Woodrow Wilson teams return to Otter Creek to play the Otters, while Sarah Scott's teams will be at Honey Creek.
Championship games are 6 p.m. Thursday at Terre Haute South, starting with the girls game.
Wrestling
• West Vigo 72, Sullivan 6 — At West Vigo, the Vikings won 12 of the 14 weight classes and junior Johnathan Otte picked up his 100th career win.
106 — Torie Buchanan (WV) pinned Walker Brocksmith.
113 — Annalyse Dooley (WV) pinned William Battles.
120 — Gavin Jenkins (S) def. Logan Gussler 7-1.
126 — Keith Holder (WV) pinned Preston Anthony.
132 — Seth Rohrbach (WV) pinned Rowdy Adams.
138 — Lucas Hogue (WV) pinned Ares Arthur.
145 — Johnathan Otte (WV) pinned Levi Street.
152 — Jarrel Sholar (WV) pinned Andrew Jeffers.
160 — Anthony Rubinacci (WV) pinned Zander Bedwell.
170 — Rylan Hendricks (WV) pinned Kaleb Maxey.
182 — Levi Saude (WV) pinned Mason Drake.
195 — Preston Montgomery (WV) won by forfeit.
220 — Kenton Williams (S) def. Peyton Bell 5-0.
285 — Region Hendricks (WV) pinned Lucas Copenhaver.
Next — West Vigo (17-8) and Sullivan compete Feb. 1 in the sectional at Bloomington North.
Swimming
• Patriots sweep — At Crawfordsville, Terre Haute North swept both meets over the host Athenians, the Patriot girls winning 117-68 and the boys winning 110-73.
Honors
• ISU's Ince gets MVC award — Indiana State hurdler Allana Ince has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Female Track Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Coughlan/Malloy Cup, the Valley announced Tuesday afternoon.
Ince made her season-debut on Friday at the Coughlan/Malloy Cup for Indiana State and earned her first victory in the 60-meter hurdles since Jan. 12, 2019. The Barbados native crossed the line with the fifth-best time in Sycamore history of 8.60, 0.11 in front of Illinois State’s Mya Robinson. Ince’s time now sits atop the Missouri Valley Conference.
Ince and the Sycamores will be back in action this weekend when they host the John Gartland Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
• Two awards for Engineers — Rose-Hulman's Nathan Schrader and Mary-Helen Shomba were named winners of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference track and field awards on Tuesday.
Schrader relied on a school-record performance to earn Men's Field Athlete of the Week honors. His 35-pound weight throw of 58-feet-10 3/4 is the fourth-best in NCAA Division III so far, and he also won shot put with a distance of 47-2 1/2.
Shomba set a school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a mark of 9.13 seconds to win the event against some of the top performers in the nation from Washington University. Her time ranks No. 7 in NCAA Division III this season along with No. 1 in Rose-Hulman history.
Shomba was also part of a winning 4-x-200 relay team with a time of 1:52.30. Both Rose teams placed second in the meet at Wash U.
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Friday Night Invitational inside the Sports and Recreation Center.
• Rose swimmer also feted — Rose-Hulman's William Kemp has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Swimmer of the Week after a strong performance against NCAA Division I Valparaiso University on Friday night.
Kemp won three individual events and added a fourth win as a relay team member. His efforts helped Rose-Hulman knock off Valparaiso by a team score of 186-76. His wins came in the 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley and he was part of the 200 medley relay team.
Rose-Hulman returns to action with its Senior Night home meet against Franklin at 6 p.m. Friday.
