PREP/METRO ROUNDUP: North boys fall in regular-season finale

Playing its regular-season finale in boys high school basketball, Terre Haute North lost at Class 4A No. 7-ranked Lafayette Jeff 71-44 Friday night.
"We got off to a poor start offensively and that was the difference in the game," North coach Todd Woelfle told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We went 1 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half and had nine turnovers. We needed to shoot the ball better to have a chance to win against a top-10 team in the state on the road.
"We adjusted to their physicality and played better the second half. It was a good game going into the sectional and facing another top-10 team."
Mark Hankins led the Patriots with 16 points.
North (12-11) will battle Plainfield at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A Avon Sectional. Lafayette Jeff improved to 21-2.
College track
• Herron leads Sycamores — At Cedar Falls, Iowa, the Indiana State men’s team jumped out to a fast start Friday afternoon behind a Missouri Valley Conference championship-performance from Dearis Herron at the MVC indoor championships.
The ISU men find themselves in second with 27 points, trailing only Northern Iowa with 39. The Blue and White are ahead of Drake (24), Illinois State (24), Bradley (15), Loyola (10), Valparaiso (9) and Southern Illinois (8). Indiana State’s women sit in sixth place with 14 points, trailing Southern Illinois (40), Northern Iowa (24), Illinois State (18), Missouri State (16) and Bradley (15). They are in front of Loyola (12), Evansville (10), Drake (5) and Valparaiso (2).
Herron, a senior from Springfield, Ill., gave the Sycamore men a fast start in the field with a title in the men’s long jump. Entering the final jump of the competition, Herron found himself in third with a jump of 23 feet, 9 1/2 inches before erupting for the championship hop of 24-2 1/4 on his final attempt. Friday marked Herron’s first MVC title and third time earning All-MVC honors in the long jump. His teammate, Frankie Young III, also earned All-Valley honors behind a third-place jump of 23-9 1/2.
Also earning All-MVC honors for the ISU men was the distance medley relay squad. The team, composed of Leroy Russell, Napoleon Hernandez, Wyatt Wyman and Cale Kilian, went toe-to-toe with Bradley, Loyola and Illinois State en route to a second-place finish and time of 10:02.24. Entering the 1,600-meter leg of the relay, the Sycamores sat in the third position. But Kilian put together a 4:11.40 split to blow by Illinois State and hold off the surging Ramblers. The senior will return to action at 1 p.m. EST Saturday to try and replicate his performance for the mile-run finale.
In the first event of the men’s session, Brett Norton earned the first points for the Blue and White, using a toss of 58-11 1/2 in the weight throw to claim sixth and secure three points.
The lone preliminary round of the day saw two Sycamores advance to the 200-meter dash final round at 2:10 p.m. Sunday. JaVaughn Moore, last year’s runner-up in the event, ran the third-fastest preliminary time of 22.05 on his way to winning heat six. He will be joined by Jarel Shaw on Sunday who clocked the fifth-best prelim time and picked-up a Heat 3 victory at 22.15.
On the women’s side, the distance medley relay team of Sydney Partyka, Sierra Long, Jocelyn Quiles and Morgan Dyer fought their way to a third-place finish and All-MVC honors behind a time of 12:11.53. The Trees hovered around the third position for most of the race, even taking second for a time behind a strong 800 leg of 2:13.60 from Quiles before ultimately securing the third-place finish.
Indiana State’s women also got scoring efforts from Kaitlyn Davis and Claire Pittman in the long jump. For the second consecutive year, Davis placed fourth with a season-best jump of 18-9 3/4, falling just short of third due to a tiebreaker with Kameesha Smith of Illinois State. Claire Pittman also recorded a season-best jump of 18-2 1/4 for a sixth-place finish and three points.
Reynei Wallace punched her ticket to the women’s 200-meter dash final Sunday afternoon. The sophomore opened the preliminary round by winning Heat 1 of the competition, clocking a time of 25.33, which was the seventh best of the day.
Day two of the MVC indoor championships will resume tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m. EST with the men’s heptathlon. Women’s competition will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the pentathlon slated to begin at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN3.
College baseball
• Sycamores fall — At Knoxville, Tenn., Indiana State fell short during its series opener with No. 16-ranked Tennessee, dropping Friday night’s contest 4-3 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
ISU fell to 1-3 for the year, while the Volunteers improved to 6-0.
Max Wright led ISU with an RBI and a 2-for-4 outing, while redshirt freshman Diego Gines hit his first home run of the season, finishing 1-for-4.
Redshirt junior Tristan Weaver made his season debut on the mound after battling back from an injury. Weaver tossed 4.1 innings while facing 24 batters. The left-hander struck out four but struggled with his control as he hit three batters, walked two and issued a pair of wild pitches. In total, the Auburn, Ill. native allowed just three runs on the night as he handed the ball to the bullpen tied at three in the fifth.
Tennessee jumped out to a lead in the first inning of action as they loaded the bases and scored a run on a wild pitch. ISU answered back in the top of the second as Gines blasted a home run to right field to tie the game. It marked the first homer of the season and the third of his ISU career.
Back and forth, the two squads went as Jordan Beck put the Vols back in front with a solo homer in the third before Jake Rucker tallied his second hit of the day with an RBI single in the fourth to make it a 3-1 lead.
The Sycamores answered to tie the game in the fifth when Grant Magill opened with a single. He later stole third and scored on a throwing error. Two batters later, Wright tallied his second hit of the day as he drove a ball to right field to score Jordan Schaffer from second.
Tennessee would get what would be the game-winning run in the sixth when Beck singled up the middle to score a runner from second.
Will Buraconak was charged with the loss for the Sycamores, falling to 0-1. The left-hander allowed just one run on two hits while retiring two Volunteers on strikeouts. Connor Fenlong continued his strong start to the season, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings, while Zach Frey struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth.
Four Volunteers recorded two base hits led by Beck, who was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Chad Dallas went five complete in the start for UT, allowing nine hits and three earned runs while striking out nine Sycamores.
Sean Hunley improved to 2-0 as he retired 11 straight Sycamores, including three on strikeouts, as he finished the final four innings.
Both teams will take the field for a doubleheader Saturday, with the first contest slated for noon. Game 2 is set for 3 p.m. or soon after the opening game concludes.
