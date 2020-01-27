Linton remains third in Class 2A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association girls basketball polls announced Monday.
Loogootee, which lost to the Miners on Saturday, fell from the top spot to No. 2 in the Class A poll.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (7) 23-0 88 1
2. Crown Point (1) 23-0 81 2
3. Homestead (1) 20-1 70 3
4. Fishers 19-1 57 4
5. Hamilton Southeastern 19-2 53 6
6. Lawrence North 20-2 45 5
7. Penn 21-2 41 7
8. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 20-1 26 8
9. Carmel 13-7 14 10
10. Martinsville 19-3 7 NR
Others receiving votes: North Central, West Lafayette Harrison, Brownsburg, Bedford North Lawrence, Portage.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Benton Central (4) 20-2 96 1
2. Salem (2) 17-3 79 2
3. Evansville Memorial (1) 17-3 75 5
4. Norwell (4) 17-4 71 4
5. Gibson Southern 17-3 66 6
6. Silver Creek 17-3 52 7
7. NorthWood 20-3 49 3
8. Heritage Christian 14-6 27 NR
9. Winchester 19-3 25 8
(tie) Greensburg 18-3 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Angola, Washington, Danville, Indianapolis Chatard, Vincennes Lincoln, Mishawaka Marian, Lawrenceburg, Brownstown.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Triton Central (10) 20-0 109 1
2. University (1) 20-0 100 2
3. Linton 17-4 87 3
4. S. Knox 19-3 67 7
5. Shenandoah 19-2 61 4
6. Monroe Central 15-4 37 8
7. Clinton Prairie 18-2 28 10
8. Eastern (Pekin) 13-8 26 9
9. N. Judson 17-4 24 5
10. Vincennes Rivet 13-7 22 6
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Lafayette Central Catholic, Northeastern, Seeger, Forest Park, Providence, Rensselaer Central, Lapel, Covenant Christian.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Trinity Lutheran (5) 21-2 117 2
2. Loogootee (6) 18-2 112 1
3. Morgan Twp. (1) 19-2 108 3
4. Lanesville 20-2 88 4
5. Oregon-Davis 16-4 61 5
6. Pioneer (1) 18-2 60 7
7. Jac-Cen-Del 17-4 56 6
8. Tecumseh 14-5 43 8
9. Greenwood Christian 16-5 34 9
10. Springs Valley 15-5 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Bethesda Christian, North White, Kouts, Tri, North Miami, Orleans.
In other girls basketball:
• Marshall 46, Newton 40 — At Marshall, Ill., the Lions completed a game-long comeback from a 12-point first-quarter deficit with a big fourth period in Monday's Little Illini Conference win.
Maya Osborn had 17 of Marshall's 18 fourth-quarter points and finished with 25 plus 10 rebounds. Rachael Goekler had 11 rebounds for the Lions.
Brooke Jansen scored 16 for the Eagles.
NEWTON (40) — Jansen 6 2-4 16, Harris 2 0-0 6, Bierman 2 0-0 5, Einhorn 1 0-0 2, Zumbahlen 1 2-3 4, Carr 2 3-5 7, R.Russell 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 FG, 7-12 FT, 40 TP.
MARSHALL (46) — Osborn 7 6-7 25, Sollars 0 0-0 0, Compton 2 2-3 6, Engledow 2 0-2 6, Hiatt 3 0-0 6, Goekler 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 FG, 9-14 FT, 46 TP.
Newton=20=4=9=7=—=40
Marshall=8=14=6=18=—=46
3-point goals — Jansen 2, Harris 2, Bierman, Osborn 5, Engledow 2. Total fouls — Newton 14, Marshall 13. Fouled out — none.
JV — Marshall 50 (Nolee Sollars 20, Adi Scott 10), Newton 27.
Next — Marshall (14-8, 5-2 LIC) has a varsity-only contest at 5:30 p.m. CST Thursday at Sullivan, Ind. Newton (19-6, 4-2) plays Tuesday at Pana.
• Paris 66, Robinson 23 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers had three double-figure scorers in remaining unbeaten for the season.
Sarah Isaf led all scorers with 15 points while Karrington Krabel added 11 and Madyson Rigdon 10. Rigdon also had five rebounds and four steals and Jenna Gates handed out six assists to go with her eight points.
Bailey Strauch had 14 of her team's 23 points for Robinson.
ROBINSON (23) — Florkowski 0 0 0, List 1 0 3, Goff 0 0 0, Robb 0 0 0, Strauch 4 5 14, Littlejohn 0 0 0, Walker 3 0 6, Hartke 0 0 0, Newlin 0 0 0. Totals 8 FG, 5 FT, 23 TP.
PARIS (66) — Gates 4 0 8, Littleton 3 0 6, Young 2 0 4, Isaf 6 0 15, Krabel 5 1 11, Hawkins 0 0 0, Rigdon 5 0 10, Tingley 1 0 3, Henderson 0 0 0, C.Noel 1 0 2, K.Noel 0 0 0, Hutchings 0 0 0, Coombes 2 0 5, Cartright 0 0 0, Crampton 0 0 0. Totals 29 FG, 1 FT, 66 TP.
Robinson=2=6=9=6=—=23
Paris=14=26=22=4=—=66
3-point goals — List, Strauch, Isaf 3, Tingley, Coombes.
JV — Paris 51, Robinson 11.
Next — Paris (27-0, 6-0 LIC) plays in the Lacing Up 4 Pediatric Cancer game Thursday at Flora. Robinson (6-17, 0-5) hosts Red Hill that night.
Junior college basketball
• Trailblazers split — Vincennes University split a pair of games Saturday at Southwestern Illinois, the women winning their 16th straight game to earn a spot in the top 25 for the first time this season but the men losing to fall out of the top 10.
Terre Haute South graduate Amani Brown had 10 points, four assists, two steals and a rebound as the Vincennes women improved to 19-3 with an 87-51 victory.
Craig Porter, also a South graduate, had 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal but the VU men were beaten 68-64 and fell to 18-3.
Both teams play Wednesday at Wabash Valley.
