PREP/METRO ROUNDUP: Miners beat Terre Haute North 58-45

Haley Rose scored 16 points, Vanessa Shafford 15 and Aubrey Burgess 13 Tuesday night as Linton defeated visiting Terre Haute North 58-45 in girls high school basketball.
Zoe Stewart led the Patriots with 14 points.
Linton, 16-1, plays Thursday at South Vermillion. North, 10-5, hosts Shakamak next Tuesday.
• • •
In other girls high school basketball:
• West Vigo 33, Cloverdale 19 — At West Vigo, the Vikings snapped an eight-game losing streak to win a Western Indiana Conference game.
The Vikings, with two starters still on the injured list, held the visitors to just four first-half points while Kylee Stepp was on her way to a game-high 19 points, hitting 4 of 6 3-point attempts. Veronica Carter scored 12 points for the Clovers.
CLOVERDALE (19) — Carter 3 6-9 12, Rightmyer 2 0-1 5, Sprinkle 0 1-2 1, Wade 0 1-2 1, Nees 0 0-0 0, Mann 0 0-0 0, Fulkerson 0 0-0 0, Bernard 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 FG, 8-14 FT, 19 TP.
WEST VIGO (33) — Stepp 6 3-4 19, M.Easton 2 0-2 4, Likens 1 1-2 3, E.Easton 1 0-0 3, Boatman 2 0-2 4, Knopp 0 0-0 0, Lasecki 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 FG, 4-10 FT, 33 TP.
Cloverdale=3=1=6=9=—=19
West Vigo=6=15=7=5=—=33
3-point goals — Rightmyer, Stepp 4, E.Easton. Total fouls — Cloverdale 13, WV 14. Fouled out — Wade.
Next — West Vigo (5-8, 3-4 WIC) plays Friday at Sullivan. Cloverdale (3-13, 0-7) plays Thursday at Greencastle.
• Northview 75, North Putnam 64 — At Roachdale, the visiting Knights trailed by 20 points in the first half before coming back to win by 11.
Audri Spencer had 25 points, Macey Timberman 24 and Hanna Dawson 18 for Northview, now 9-3 overall and 3-1 in Western Indiana Conference play.
Northview plays Friday at South Putnam, while North Putnam hosts Western Boone on Saturday.
• Sullivan 69, North Central 53 — At Farmersburg, Gracie Shorter had 24 points and Delainey Shorter 22 for the Golden Arrows in the county rivalry game.
Now 11-5, Sullivan hosts Washington on Wednesday. North Central, 9-8, is at White River Valley on Saturday.
• South Putnam 84, Riverton Parke 30 — At Mecca, Bailey Dukes had 18 points and 12 rebounds in a losing cause for the Panthers.
Now 2-9, Riverton Parke plays Thursday at Crawfordsville. South Putnam, 11-1, hosts Northview on Friday.
• Shafford honored — Linton's Vanessa Shafford was one of six players honored by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association as IBCA/Franciscan Health Players of the Week.
Shafford had 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 67-33 win over Sullivan; 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 51-26 victory at Vincennes Rivet; and 17 points, 10 rebounds and a game-tying 3-pointer that forced overtime in a 48-43 win over previously unbeaten Evansville Memorial.
Other honored players were Jackson Paul of Churubusco, Gus Etchison of Hamilton Heights, Trey Kaufman of Silver Creek, Lilliann Frasure of North Judson and McKenna Layden of Northwestern. North Central's Averi Davidson was another girls honoree from District 3.
Boys basketball
• Bloomfield 62, Clay City 33 — At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals picked up a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference victory.
Now 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the SWIAC, Bloomfield plays Friday at Linton. Clay City, 1-3 and 0-2, hosts Eastern Greene on Friday.
College basketball
• Engineers picked second — Rose-Hulman has been picked to finish second in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball in a preseason poll of league coaches this week.
Defending regular-season and HCAC Tournament champion Transylvania got 80 poll points, with Rose at 71 and Franklin at 64. Trailing were Hanover, Anderson, Bluffton, Defiance, Manchester, Earlham and Mount St. Joseph.
The Engineers finished 15-13 last season, losing 49-48 to Transylvania in the tournament championship game. They open their men's season at home Thursday against Franklin.
College softball
• Woods names assistant coach — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and head coach Jim Walker announced Tuesday that Thomas Henderson has been hired as an assistant coach.
A 2019 SMWC graduate, Henderson is also the graduate assistant for sports performance and pursuing a master's degree. He played high school football at Bloomington South and competed for three years as a walk-on at Indiana University.
Middle schools
• Results reported — The following results were reported from Vigo County middle school basketball on Tuesday.
Girls eighth grade — Sarah Scott 27 (Carley Werremeyer-Noble 16), St. Patrick's 18 (Audrey Lee 11).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.