Wabash Valley boys high school basketball teams stayed alive for the most part in sectional semifinal games played Friday.
• At White River Valley, North Central downed the host Wolverines 65-37 to move into the championship game against Bloomfield. The Thunderbirds are now 15-8 and WRV finished 6-17.
Bloomfield rolled over winless Eminence 61-18 in the other game at WRV, with Justin Beard scoring 18 points and Baylin Graf 12.
• At South Putnam, Parke Heritage downed the host Eagles 59-44 and will play Southmont in Saturday's championship game.
The Wolves are now 16-9 while South Putnam finished 5-19.
• At Bicknell, Joey Hart scored 19 points and Drew Smith had 16 points and 12 rebounds as Linton defeated Eastern Greene 59-46.
Now 21-4, the Miners play South Knox on Saturday. Eastern finished 7-17.
• At Attica, North Vermillion continued its late-season run with a 57-49 win over Faith Christian as Landon Naylor scored 20 points and Jerome White and Carter Edney had 11 each.
Now 9-15, the Falcons play Lafayette Central Catholic in the championship game.
In girls high school basketball:
• Three LIC stars named -- The all-state teams released Friday by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association include three stars from the Little Illini Conference.
Mady Rigdon of Paris is on the first team, while Marshall's Maya Osborn is a second-team selection and Kate Littleton of Paris made the third team.
Softball
• Sycamores split -- At Memphis, Tenn., Indiana State split its two games Friday at the Blues City Classic.
The Sycamores beat IUPUI 3-2, tying the game in the bottom of the seventh and getting a walkoff win in the eighth.
Bella Peterson homered for ISU's first run, cutting the lead to 2-1 in the fifth and Olivia Patton doubled and scored on an error in the seventh.
Cassi Newbanks finished her complete game with a one-two-three eighth inning, and Danielle Henning scored the winning run in the bottom of the inning when her grounder to third base was thrown down the right-field line.
ISU lost 6-1 to Iowa in Friday's second game, although the Sycamores had an early 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Kennedy Shade.
Now 9-6, Indiana State plays Butler and Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.
• Engineers split, finish 8-2 -- At Clermont, Fla., Rose-Hulman wrapped up the most successful softball spring trip in school history with a Friday split.
After trailing 5-0 and 9-3, Rose came back to beat Chatham 12-11 on a game-winning hit by Phoebe Worstell, but Cabrini blanked the Engineers 8-0 in the second game.
MaKenzie Morgan and Angela Boulboulle had three hits each in the first game, while Nicole Lang had a homer, single, three RBI and two runs; Ariel Thomasson a single, double, three runs and two RBI; Ashley Pinkham and Clay City graduate Hailey Hoffman a single and double each; and Worstell two hits.
Morgan and Thomasson had doubles among Rose-Hulman's five hits in the second game.
Now 8-2, Rose plays its home opener March 12 against Greenville.
Baseball
• Dubuque 9, Rose-Hulman 7 -- At Winter Haven, Fla., Dubuque scored five times in the top of the ninth to win the final game of Rose-Hulman's spring trip, retiring the final Engineer with the tying runs on base in the bottom of the inning.
Sullivan graduate Shane Garner had a homer, single and three RBI for Rose while Harrison Finch and Dalton Busboom had three hits each. Adam Taylor and Terre Haute South graduate Kade Kline had two hits each.
Now 3-3, Rose-Hulman plays its home opener next Saturday against Calvin.
