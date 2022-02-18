Third-seeded Marshall upset second-seeded Fairfield 45-30 at the Class 2A Marshall Regional Friday night in McNary Gym, sending the Lions on to the Monticello.
Adi Scott had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Maya Osborn 12 points and six assists and Kai Engledow 11 points and six rebounds for the Lions, who had lost to Fairfield earlier in the season. On Friday, Marshall had a 26-8 by halftime and held off a third-quarter comeback by the Mules.
Rylee Edwards scored 11 for the Mules.
Advancing in the 3-point shooting competition were Cassidy Webb of Fairfield, Osborn, Katie Draper of OPH and Morgan White of Newton.
MARSHALL (45) -- Osborn 4 2-2 12, Sollars 1 0-1 2, K.Engledow 4 2-2 11, Scott 6 1-3 13, Sanders 1 0-0 2, McFarland 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 FG, 6-10 FT, 45 TP.
FAIRFIELD (30) -- Webb 2 0-0 4, Edwards 3 3-4 11, Kunce 1 0-0 3, Dagg 2 1-2 7, Frymire 0 0-0 0, Hooker 0 2-2 2, Book 1 1-2 3, Vaughan 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 FG, 7-10 FT, 30 TP.
Marshall=9=17=8=11=--=45
Fairfield=5=3=15=7=--=30
3-point goals -- Osborn 2, K.Engledow, Edwards 2, Dagg 2, Kunce. Total fouls -- Marshall 7, Fairfield 12. Fouled out -- none.
Next -- Marshall (22-6) plays Pana at 6 p.m. CST Tuesday at the Monticello Sectional.
I I I
In other Class 2A regionals:
• Paris 63, Clinton 36 -- At Clinton, Ill., the Tigers rolled to a win over the host team and will play Teutopolis next week at the Monticello Sectional.
Kate Littleton advanced in the 3-point competition for the Tigers.
• Teutopolis 68, Robinson 31 -- At Salem, the top-seeded Wooden Shoes ended the Maroons' good season as Kaylee Niebrugge 15 had points and Zoe Cremmons 14. Marissa Zane scored 12 for Robinson.
Teutopolis will play Paris at next week's Monticello Sectional. Raegan Manhart of Robinson advanced in 3-point competition.
College basketball
• Rose sweeps --Rose-Hulman basketball teams won their regular-season finales Friday night, both clinching first-round home games in the upcoming Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournaments.
The Engineer men defeated visiting Franklin 86-60 as Dillon Duff had 18 points, Terry Hicks 14 points and nine rebounds, Vuk Djuric 11 points and six rebounds and Max Chaplin 10 points.
Rose finished the season 14-9, 10-7 in HCAC play and will host Earlham on Sunday in the first round of the tournament. A time was to be determined later Friday.
Rose-Hulman's women won 58-45 at Franklin, opening a 38-18 lead at halftime. Rowan Hein had 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Engineers, while Nose Igiehon had 10 points and 11 rebounds in just 19 minutes.
Rose finished the regular season 11-8, 9-5 in the HCAC.
HCAC men's tournament
Sunday -- Mount St. Joseph (8) at Hanover (1), Anderson (5) at Transylvania (4), Franklin (6) at Defiance (3), Earlham (7) at Rose-Hulman (2)
Feb. 25 -- Semifinals at best remaining seed
Feb. 26 -- Championship
HCAC women's tournament
Sunday -- Mount St. Joseph (8) at Transylvania (1), Defiance (5) at Rose-Hulman (4), Anderson (6) at Hanover (3), Franklin (7) at Bluffton (2)
Feb. 25 -- Semifinals at highest remaining seed
Feb. 26 -- Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.