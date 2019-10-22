Below are The Associated Press top 10 Indiana high school football polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Tuesday, ratings points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Avon
|(12)
|9-0
|276
|1
|2. Homestead
|-
|9-0
|234
|3
|(tie) Lafayette Jeff
|(2)
|9-0
|234
|2
|4. Merrillville
|-
|8-1
|176
|6
|5. Carmel
|-
|6-3
|142
|8
|6. Fishers
|-
|7-2
|118
|9
|7. Warren Central
|-
|6-3
|112
|10
|8. Brownsburg
|-
|6-3
|108
|4
|9. Indpls N. Central
|-
|6-3
|40
|5
|10. Indpls Ben Davis
|-
|5-4
|36
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 34. Warsaw 24. Hamilton Southeastern 4. Center Grove 2.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. New Palestine
|(14)
|9-0
|280
|1
|2. Valparaiso
|-
|9-0
|246
|2
|3. Indpls Cathedral
|-
|7-2
|226
|3
|4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|-
|8-1
|200
|4
|5. Decatur Central
|-
|7-2
|158
|5
|6. Concord
|-
|8-1
|134
|8
|7. Lafayette Harrison
|-
|7-2
|104
|9
|8. Bloomington North
|-
|7-2
|78
|10
|9. Elkhart Central
|-
|7-2
|38
|NR
|(tie) Franklin
|-
|7-2
|38
|6
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 18. Floyd Central 12. Whiteland 8.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. E. Central
|(11)
|9-0
|274
|2
|2. E. Noble
|(3)
|9-0
|250
|3
|3. Ev. Memorial
|-
|8-1
|198
|6
|4. New Prairie
|-
|8-1
|190
|1
|5. Mississinewa
|-
|8-1
|132
|7
|6. Ev. Central
|-
|7-2
|110
|8
|7. Marion
|-
|7-2
|94
|4
|8. Mooresville
|-
|7-2
|70
|10
|9. Hammond Morton
|-
|8-1
|52
|NR
|10. Leo
|-
|8-1
|50
|NR
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 34. Delta 32. Silver Creek 26. NorthWood 14. Hobart 12. Pendleton Hts. 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(13)
|8-1
|274
|1
|2. Heritage Hills
|(1)
|9-0
|254
|3
|3. Brownstown
|-
|9-0
|186
|4
|4. Mishawaka Marian
|-
|8-1
|178
|5
|5. W. Lafayette
|-
|7-2
|152
|2
|6. Indpls Brebeuf
|-
|7-2
|150
|6
|7. W. Noble
|-
|9-0
|108
|8
|8. Gibson Southern
|-
|7-2
|100
|7
|9. Lawrenceburg
|-
|8-1
|54
|NR
|10. Southridge
|-
|7-2
|40
|9
Others receiving votes: Knox 34. Guerin Catholic 8. Hammond 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Cass
|(8)
|8-1
|266
|2
|2. Western Boone
|(5)
|8-1
|246
|1
|3. Pioneer
|-
|8-1
|204
|3
|4. Ev. Mater Dei
|-
|7-2
|184
|4
|5. Linton
|-
|8-1
|146
|5
|6. Boone Grove
|(1)
|9-0
|134
|7
|7. Heritage Christian
|-
|8-1
|116
|6
|8. Eastbrook
|-
|7-2
|94
|8
|9. Eastern (Greentown)
|-
|9-0
|78
|9
|10. Rensselaer
|-
|7-2
|48
|10
Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 18. LaVille 4. Triton Central 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(10)
|8-0
|270
|1
|2. S. Adams
|(4)
|9-0
|260
|2
|3. Southwood
|-
|9-0
|214
|3
|4. Adams Central
|-
|8-1
|180
|4
|5. N. Vermillion
|-
|8-1
|178
|5
|6. Parke Heritage
|-
|8-1
|136
|7
|7. N. Decatur
|-
|8-1
|100
|8
|8. Lafayette Catholic
|-
|6-3
|80
|9
|9. W. Washington
|-
|8-1
|58
|6
|10. Churubusco
|-
|7-2
|54
|10
Others receiving votes: Milan 4. Monroe Central 2. Sheridan 2. Traders Point Christian 2.
Women's golf
• Green still hot — At Evansville, Indiana State sophomore Lauren Green recorded her fourth consecutive top-five individual finish and the Sycamores were fifth overall after the only round of the weather-shortened Charles Braun Intercollegiate on Tuesday.
The event was held at the Oak Meadow Country Club which is a par-72, 6,032-yard layout.
Green fired a round of 77, which was tied for fifth place in the individual race.
Overall, the Sycamores carded a round of 322, which was fifth among teams. IUPUI won the event with a score of 313, while Loyola and Green Bay tied for second with marks of 314. Butler finished fourth in the event with a card of 317.
ISU's Sierra Hargens tied for 16th place with a round of 80, while Kayla Ryan's card of 81 was tied for 22nd.
There was three way tie for medalist honors as Loyola's Sabrina Hoskins, Butler's Ally Ross and IUPUI's Marion DeBove each fired off rounds of 75.
This tournament concluded Indiana State's fall season. The Sycamores will be back in action March 1-3 in the Kiawah Island Spring Classic.
Women's soccer
• Sheerin honored — For the second time this season, Rose-Hulman junior Maggie Sheerin has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for her recent efforts.
Sheerin scored two goals in a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Hanover last Wednesday. She scored Rose's first goal with the Engineers trailing 2-0, then scored a sudden-death winner in the second overtime to lift the team to victory.
For the season, Sheerin ranks No. 2 on the Engineers with five goals and 10 points. She also has a pair of game-winning goals.
Rose-Hulman moved into sole possession of first place in the HCAC standings at 4-0-1 with Saturday's victory at Earlham. The Engineers will host Franklin tonight.
Men's swimming
• King feted — Rose-Hulman sophomore Brendan King has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Swimmer of the Week for his efforts at the Indiana Intercollegiate Meet last weekend.
King placed third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 52.98 seconds. He finished behind only two NCAA Division I competitors in the event. King also was part of the 200 freestyle relay team that placed fifth (1:28.04).
Rose placed fourth of 10 teams in the meet, featuring NCAA Division I, III and NAIA competition.
The Rose-Hulman men will return to action Friday night at Wabash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.