Sullivan’s Randy Kelley was one of the three boys high school basketball players named IBCA/Franciscan Health Players of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.
Kelley hit his third straight buzzer-beating game-winning shot Saturday afternoon against North Harrison at the Class 3A Washington Regional, then scored 33 points in the championship game against Evansville Bosse.
The Golden Arrows play Beech Grove at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Washington Semistate.
Other players of the week were Connor Essegian of Central Noble and Clark Obermiller of Lafayette Central Catholic. Terre Haute North’s Mark Hankins was one of the other nominees.
Softball
• Benko pitches no-hitter — At Cookeville, Tenn., Lexi Benko pitched a no-hitter Monday against Quinnipiac as Indiana State got a split on the final day of its Tennessee weekend.
Benko allowed just one baserunner, a hit batter, in the 9-0 win. Host Tennessee Tech beat the Sycamores 7-4 in Monday’s second game.
ISU broke open the first game with a seven-run fifth inning, capped by back-to-back homers by Isabella Henning and Amanda Guercio. Isabelle Henning had two of ISU’s eight hits.
In the second game, Tech scored four times in the first inning and never trailed. Annie Tokarek and Lexi Siwek had two hits each.
Golf
• Sycamores fifth — At Sevierville, Tenn., Indiana State finished fifth at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate after shooting a 311 on Monday and a 303 on Tuesday.
Lauren Green led the Sycamores with rounds of 75 and 72, while Kristen Hobbs shot 77-77, Molly Lee 77-78, Chelsea Morrow 82-79 and Madison Branum 85-76.
Football
• Addition to ISU staff -- Head coach Curt Mallory announced Monday that Mike Bath has joined his coaching staff.
Bath, running backs coach at Western Michigan since 2018, will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He is a graduate of Miami of Ohio.
Baseball
• Nehf in first Hall of Fame class — Rose-Hulman alumnus Art Nehf, for whom the school’s baseball field is named, will be in the first group of inductees to the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame later this spring.
A 1914 Rose graduate, Nehf had a 184-120 major league pitching record between 1915 and 1929.
At Rose, he set a school record with 18 strikeouts in 1911 against DePauw and also has the third-highest batting average for a season when he hit .468 that same year.
The Indiana Sports Hall of Fame will induct its first members on the weekend of May 13-14 in Evansville.
