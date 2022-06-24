PREP/METRO ROUNDUP: IHSAA changes basketball tourney format

The Indiana High School Athletic Association has made changes in the boys and girls basketball postseason tournaments.
Beginning next season, the regional round of the tournament will be just one game, followed with a four-team, all-day semistate tournament the following weekend.
"We really like the potential of a high-energy atmosphere at the semistate level with a chance to advance to the state championship games the following week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse," IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig said. "This new format will double the number of teams who play a week longer in the tournament and should create a lot of excitement in those communities."
Regional pairings will be drawn the same time the sectional pairings are drawn, with two regional games played at the same site on the second weekend of the tournament.
An additional blind draw of semistate pairings will take place the day after the regional games and will be televised.
In other business conducted by the IHSAA this week, full membership was formally approved for Dugger Union, and also for Evansville Christian and Purdue Polytechnic.
Prospect League
• West Virginia 5, Rex 4 — At Beckley, W.V., the Rex had their winning streak stopped at seven on Friday when the host Miners scored a tie-breaking run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Jordan Schaffer had tied the score in the top of the eighth with a solo homer, capping a comeback from an early 4-1 deficit.
Brennan DuBose had a two-run homer for the Rex, while Aaron Beck was 2 for 3, Robert Ciullo 2 for 4, Parks Bouck 2 for 5 and Randal Diaz 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored.
Mason White, who has been used more often as a designated hitter for the Rex, took the loss despite more than four strong innings of relief pitching.
Now 14-8, the Rex have a doubleheader Saturday at Champion City.
Track
• Five Engineers honored — Five Rose-Hulman athletes were recognized this week as members of the 2022 USTFCCA All-Great Lakes Region Outdoor teams.
Rose women chosen were Rofiat Adeyemi and Aaliyah Briggs, while Kyle Brownell, Jailen Hobbs and Tim Youndt were picked for the men's team.
Adeyemi set school records in long jump and triple jump and was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Most Valuable Jumps Athlete. Briggs is the second-ranked javelin thrower in school history.
Brownell set a school record while winning the high jump competition at Indiana State's Pacesetter Invitational and became a Division III All-American. Hobbs was named HCAC Men's Sprint Athlete of the Year after winning the 100 and 200 at the conference meet, setting a school record in the 100. Youndt was HCAC runner-up in outdoor triple jump.
The all-region teams are made up of the top five performances during the season.
