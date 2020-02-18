Noah Livingston had 23 points and seven assists Tuesday night as Casey defeated visiting Newton 68-46 to stay in first place in the Little Illini Conference high school boys basketball standings.
Dawson Dallape had 14 points, Jackson Hills scored 11 and Caleb Patrick had six points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Warriors, now 21-6 overall and 7-1 in the LIC.
Casey hosts Effingham St. Anthony on Friday in a battle between the top two sub-sectional seeds in the upcoming Class 1A tournament.
In other high school basketball Tuesday:
• Edgewood 69, Northview 64, OT — At Ellettsville, the Mustangs nipped the Knights in extra session to get over .500 mark at 11-10.
Northview (14-7) will be on rebound at Clay City on Friday. Edgewood is at home to Mitchell that night.
• Riverton Parke 58, Seeger 45 — At Mecca, Panthers moved ahead of Seeger in Wabash River Conference standings and got even for the season.
They are 10-10 and 4-2 in conference going into home game with South Vermillion on Friday. Seeger (9-11, 3-2) entertains league leader Parke Heritage on Friday.
• Parke Heritage 72, Attica 38 — At Attica, Riley Ferguson hit five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points as Class 2A’s seventh-ranked Wolves cruised in a Wabash River Conference game.
Connor Davis added 15 points and Christian Johnson 12 for Parke Heritage, now 18-3 overall and 6-0 in the WRC. The Wolves play at Seeger on Friday while Attica, 3-17 and 1-6, is idle until a Feb. 27 game at Benton Central.
• Sullivan 64, Bloomfield 50 — At Bloomfield, the No. 7-ranked Class 2A team won its 10th game in a row on the road against the 11th-ranked Class A team.
Sullivan will go for 11 in a row and a 19-2 mark against Robinson on Friday. Bloomfield (12-8) is at home to North Knox the same night.
• Clay City 93, Hutsonville-Palestine 49 — At Hutsonville, Ill., the Eels romped to victory. They are 8-12 and will be at Northview on Friday.
• North Central 59, Bloomington Lighthouse 50 — At Bloomington, Thunderbirds won their fourth game in a row, hiking record to 11-8 for season and dropping host team to 11-9.
North Central will be at Linton on Friday for key SWIAC contest.
• Arrows climb — Sullivan is now seventh in the Associated Press Class 3A boys poll.
Linton, despite continuing a winning streak, slipped from first in Class 2A to a tie for second.
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomington South (13) 20-0 260 1
2. Lawrence North 19-1 226 2
3. Lawrence Central 19-2 200 3
4. Lafayette Jeff 20-3 166 6
5. Munster 18-1 145 7
6. Chesterton 18-2 119 4
7. Culver Academy 14-4 108 10
8. Indianapolis Attucks 17-4 95 5
9. Brownsburg 17-3 93 9
10. Hamilton Southeastern 15-5 55 NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 46. S. Bend Adams 25. Northridge 22.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Silver Creek (12) 19-2 258 1
2. Danville (1) 18-2 211 2
3. Heritage Hills 16-3 195 3
4. Norwell 18-1 178 4
5. Greensburg 18-2 152 5
6. Mishawaka Marian 14-4 140 7
7. Sullivan 17-2 109 9
8. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 14-5 86 8
9. Delta 14-4 77 NR
10. Hammond 16-3 67 6
Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 27. Ev. Bosse 22. Indpls Brebeuf 10. S. Bend Washington 9. Ft. Wayne Luers 7. Beech Grove 6. Edgewood 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Shenandoah (3) 16-2 236 2
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 16-3 230 3
(tie) Linton-Stockton (7) 19-2 230 1
4. Westview 16-3 177 5
5. University 16-4 139 6
6. S. Decatur 19-2 117 4
7. Parke Heritage 17-3 96 9
8. Paoli 16-3 79 10
9. Prairie Hts. 14-4 75 7
10. Ev. Mater Dei 14-5 41 8
Others receiving votes: Central Noble 39. Tipton 32. S. Spencer 30. Bowman Academy 21. Southwestern (Jefferson) 6. Churubusco 6. Blackford 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Greenwood Christian (9) 20-0 248 1
2. Barr-Reeve (1) 19-1 220 3
(tie) Gary 21st Century (3) 17-3 220 2
4. Kouts 17-1 180 5
5. Lafayette Catholic 16-3 170 6
6. Providence Cristo Rey 16-3 113 7
7. N. Daviess 14-7 105 8
8. Covington 15-5 99 9
9. Loogootee 15-5 95 4
10. Morristown 15-5 63 10
Others receiving votes: Bloomfield 22. Tri-Central 13. Washington Twp. 6. Christian Academy 6.
Swimming
• MVC meet begins tonight — Indiana State’s swimming and diving team is on its way to Columbia, Mo., for the Missouri Valley Conference meet hosted by Missouri State.
Events begin at 7 p.m. today with the 200 medley relay.
ISU has finished seventh, fourth and third in its first three trips to the conference meet, and is picked third again this week behind the host Bears and Southern Illinois.
“This has been a great season, full of growth and improvement for our program,” coach Josh Christensen said. “This team is a special group of people that has put in a lot of work and preparation for this week. I’m excited to watch them compete for each other over the course of the next few days.”
Track
• Schrader honored again — For the second time this season, Rose-Hulman senior Nathan Schrader has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Schrader won men’s shot put at the 17-team DePauw Invitational, outdistancing more than 30 other competitors with his toss of 48-feet-6 3/4. He also came home second in weight throw with a toss of 53-10 1/4.
Rose-Hulman will host the 2020 HCAC Indoor Championships this Saturday at the Sports and Recreation Center.
Middle schools
Girls basketball
Sixth grade — Otter Creek 29 (Reagin White 11), Sarah Scott 9 (Maddison Boyd 7).
Seventh grade — Otter Creek 34 (Cyd’nei Strader 13), Sarah Scott 9 (Haley Morris 2).
Auto racing
• USAC skeds set — U.S. Auto Club midget schedules have been announced for the coming season.
Three races will be run at tracks in the area:
April 17 — Bloomington Speedway
June 26 — Bloomington Speedway
July 4 — Lincoln Park Speedway
