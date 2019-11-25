Casey opened its 2019-2020 boys high school basketball season in a big way Monday night, racing to a 40-point halftime lead before beating Oblong 70-33 in the first round of the Cumberland Tournament.
Jackson Hills led the Warriors with 17 points and five rebounds, while Noah Livingston scored 13 and Levi Brandenburg 10. Dawson Dallape had four assists and three steals.
In another boys high school game Monday:
• Teutopolis 62, Robinson 54 — At Effingham, the Maroons couldn’t hold a five-point halftime lead against the powerful Wooden Shoes at the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament.
Kade Lassen led Robinson with 21 points, while Brayden Childress scored 12 and Wesley Jackson had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Robinson plays Mattoon at 5 p.m. CST today.
College basketball
• Lincoln 124, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 111 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys gave up 41 first-quarter points and had a fourth-quarter comeback fall short.
Delaney Kendall had 18 points and seven assists to lead SMWC in both categories, while Regan Hubbard scored 13 and Brianna Smith had 10 rebounds. Kaleia Monteiro had 33 points and 19 rebounds for the visiting Lynx and Erynn Young added 31 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.
Next game for the Pomeroys is the Crosstown Classic at 7 p.m. Dec. 4.
• Loyola (Md.) 81, IUPUI 77 — At Omaha, Neb., Terre Haute South graduate Jaylen Minnett scored 12 points Monday but the Jaguars lost their first game in the Cayman Islands Classic.
IUPUI (2-4) plays Southern University today.
Girls basketball
• Marshall 51, Neoga 32 — At Neoga, the visiting Lions raced to a 28-11 halftime lead and won a nonconference game Monday night.
Ally Compton had 19 points plus four rebounds and three steals and Jillian Hiatt scored 13 with six rebounds for Marshall. Maya Osborn added 10 points, five steals and four rebounds and Rachael Goekler led the team with 11 rebounds.
MARSHALL (51) — Compton 7 2-4 19, Osborn 3 2-2 10, Woodsmall 0 0-0 0, Sollars 0 0-0 0, Arthur 0 0-0 0, Engledow 2 0-0 5, Scott 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Hiatt 4 5-5 13, Vital 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Murphy 0 0-0 0, Goekler 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 FG, 11-13 FT, 51 TP.
NEOGA (32) — Partlow 1 1-2 4, Worman 0 0-0 0, Hakman 0 0-0 0, Titus 1 0-0 2, Phillips 2 3-4 7, Stodden 0 0-0 0, Richards 3 2-2 8, Fearday 1 0-0 3, Moore 1 2-3 4, Ramert 1 2-4 4. Totals 10 FG, 10-15 FT, 32 TP.
Marshall=16=12=11=12=—=51
Neoga=5=6=12=9=—=32
3-point goals — Compton 3, Osborn 2, Engledow, Partlow, Fearday. Total fouls — Marshall 14, Neoga 11. Fouled out — none.
JV — Neoga 13, Marshall 12.
Next — Marshall (3-0) plays Effingham St. Anthony on Tuesday at the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament.
• Miners still third — The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association polls were released Monday, with unbeaten Linton still third in 2A.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (5) 6-0 94 1
2. Lawrence North (2) 6-0 80 3
3. Crown Point (1) 5-0 76 4
4. Homestead (2) 4-0 72 2
5. Fishers 7-0 54 6
6. Penn 5-0 49 5
7. Hamilton Southeastern 5-1 41 7
8. Brownsburg 6-1 28 9
9. Jeffersonville 6-1 25 8
10. Center Grove 6-1 18 NR
Others receiving votes: North Central, West Lafayette Harrison, Merrillville.<\
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Salem (7) 6-0 112 2
2. Benton Central (3) 6-1 102 1
3. Gibson Southern (2) 3-0 90 3
4. Norwell 5-1 65 6
5. Heritage Christian 2-2 59 5
6. Mishawaka Marian 4-1 56 4
7. Silver Creek 5-0 49 7
8. Danville 4-0 40 T9
9. Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 3-1 22 8
10. Winchester 5-0 18 T9
Others receiving votes: Washington, Garrett, Greensburg, Evansville Memorial, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Vincennes Lincoln, West Lafayette, Hamilton Heights, Rushville, Northwood, Tippecanoe Valley.<\
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Triton Central (7) 6-0 76 1
2. N. Judson (1) 5-0 66 2
3. Linton 6-0 65 3
4. Vincennes Rivet 4-0 59 5
5. University 6-0 42 8
6. Shenandoah 4-0 39 4
7. Monroe Central 2-0 34 7
8. Crawford Co. 6-2 17 10
9. Lafayette Central Catholic 3-2 13 6
10. Eastern (Pekin) 2-3 12 9
Others receiving votes: Cloverdale, Lapel, Westville, South Central Union Mills, Providence.<\
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Loogootee (8) 4-0 95 1
2. Jac-Cen-Del (1) 4-1 79 2
3. Tecumseh 1-1 78 5
4. Oregon-Davis 4-1 75 4
5. Trinity Lutheran (1) 2-1 61 3
6. Morgan Twp. 4-1 52 7
7. Lanesville 6-2 22 NR
8. Greenwood Christian 2-2 20 8
9. Southwestern (Shelbyville) 4-1 15 6
10. Kouts 6-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Blue River Valley, Pioneer, Edinburgh, Orleans, North Central, Bethesda Christian, North Miami, Northfield, Union City, Waldron, Springs Valley.<\
