PREP/METRO ROUNDUP: Casey reaches Illinois Class A championship game

Paige Cutright pitched a shutout Friday afternoon as Casey returned to what has often been its traditional spot, the Illinois Class A state championship softball game at Peoria.
After beating Forreston 4-0 on Friday, the 32-1 Warriors play defending state champion Illini Bluff in the Saturday championship contest.
Boys golf
Thursday
• Terre Haute North 306, Northview 332 — At Forest Park, the visiting Patriots prevailed in an 18-hole match against the Knights.
The 2022 sectional is Monday at Phil Harris Golf Course in Linton.
Terre Haute North (306) — Gavin Connor 74, Cole Higham 76, Josh Ferres 81, Connor Bishop 80, Nathan Fields 76, John Lee 91, Parker Knowles 106, Kameron Winters 104
Northview (332) — Lane Notter 80, Kamden Kellett 85, Sawyer Goda 82, Porter Frederick 85, Cade Thompson 93, Fischer Dickison 103, Jared Shepherd 104, Parker Lutes 114
Prospect League baseball
Thursday
• Illinois Valley 11, Rex 5 — At Peru, Ill., the visiting Rex fell to 0-2 despite a three-run ninth-inning comeback.
Randall Diaz led the Rex with a 2-for-4 game that included a double and two RBI. Brandon Boxer and Alec Brunson were both 2 for 5 and David Miller was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
The Rex home opener is 6:30 p.m. Saturday against the Danville Dans. Those two teams played late Friday at Danville.
College baseball
• Former Sycamore signs with D'backs — Indiana State alumnus Jarrod Watkins has been signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Watkins was playing for the Frontier League's Lake Erie Crushers and had played 13 games this season, hitting .340 with two homers and seven RBI.
He is the second former Sycamore to sign with Arizona recently. Roby Enriquez was signed in December and has already been promoted to the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Watkins had spent three years in the Frontier League, also playing for the Southern Illinois Miners.
At ISU, Watkins earned Missouri Valley Conference all-defensive team honors in 2018 and was a first-team all-MVC and first-team all-MVC Tournament selection the following year, when ISU won the conference championship and went to the NCAA tournament.
