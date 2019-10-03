Visiting Terre Haute South won a nip-and-tuck first set, then took over for a 3-0 win over Northview in high school volleyball Thursday night.
Jade Runyan had 36 assists while Courtney Jones, Michaela Cox and Kaylee McDonald combined for 34 kills and Emma Hopper, Emma Fell, Ashlyn Swan and Peighton Kennedy had 66 digs among them as the Braves finished with a 3-0 record against their three biggest rivals.
Terre Haute South=25-25-25
Northview=23=9=18
Highlights — For South, Jade Runyan had 36 assists, 7 digs and 3 aces; Emma Hopper 27 digs and an ace; Emma Fell 19 digs, a kill and an ace; Courtney Jones 15 kills, 6 digs and 4 aces; Michaela Cox 10 kills, 8 blocks, 8 digs and an ace; Ashlyn Swan 10 digs and an ace; Peighton Kennedy 10 digs; Kaylee McDonald 9 kills and 5 digs; Mikaila Sullivan 5 blocks, 2 kills and 2 digs; and Reagan Ealy 5 digs, 2 kills and 2 blocks.
Next — Terre Haute South plays Saturday at the Boonville Tournament.
• Parke Heritage 3, Southmont 2 — At Rockville, Jillian Gregg had 40 assists and Atlantis Clendenis 34 kills as the host Wolves prevailed.
Southmont=20=19=25=25=8
Parke Heritage=25=25=15=21=15
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 40 assists, 4 kills and 2 blocks; Atlantis Clendenin 34 kills and 6 aces; Grace Kiefner 5 kills and a block; and Jenna Brown 3 kills.
• Linton 3, Shakamak 0 — At Linton, the host Miners remained unbeaten in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Shakamak=14=9=11
Linton=25=25=25
Highlights — For Linton, Aubrey Walton had 32 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills and 2 aces; Chaisey Wasnidge 21 digs, 2 assists and 2 aces; Gentry Warrick 13 kills, 2 blocks, a dig and an ace; and Haley Rose 8 kills and 3 digs.
JV — Linton won 25-24, 25-10.
Next — Linton (19-7) plays Monday at Bloomfield for the SWIAC championship.
Wednesday
At Linton
West Vigo=21=26=8=10
Linton=25=24=25=25
Highlights — For Linton, Aubrey Walton had 35 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills and 2 aces; Gentry Warrick 14 kills, 1.5 blocks and an ace; Chaisey Wasnidge 12 digs, an assist and 3 aces; Jaylee Hayes 10 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks and 2 aces; Haley Rose 10 kills and 2.5 blocks; and Camryn Walker 9 digs.
JV — Linton won 25-4, 25-17.
Next — Linton (18-7) played Shakamak on Thursday.
At Paris, Ill.
Salt Fork=17=14
Paris=25=25
Highlights — For Paris, Payton Block had 21 assists and 7 digs; Lizzie Rouse 8 kills and 2 blocks; Emma Pinkston 7 digs, 5 kills and 2 aces; Sarah Wells 7 digs, 4 kills and an ace; and Katrina Strow 6 digs and 2 assists.
Tuesday result — Paris beat Riverton Parke 20-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Record — Paris is 14-2.
Soccer
Boys
• Terre Haute South 9, Sullivan 0 — At South, Tyler Peterson was the only Brave with more than one goal in a Senior Night win.
Sullivan=0=0=—=0
Terre Haute South=3=6=—=9
South goals — Tyler Peterson (Jesper Nielsen), Mathew Ford (Landry Kimery), Ashton Hayne (Jalen Clark), Nielsen, Peterson (Nielsen), Kade Kline (Kimery), Clark (Kimery), Liam Kirkpatrick (M.Ford), Sam Abdayem (Nate Recknor).
Next — Terre Haute South (10-4-1) hosts Franklin on Saturday.
Wednesday
• West Vigo 1, Edgewood 0 — At Ellettsville, Lucas Hogue scored, assisted by Johnathan Otte, with eight minutes left as the Vikings improved to 7-5-3 for the season.
Girls
• Terre Haute South 3, Sullivan 0 — At South, Grace Taylor and Natalie Morris had the first two goals as the Braves won on Senior Night.
Wednesday
• West Vigo 5, Edgewood 0 — At West Vigo, Annalyse Dooley had a Senior Night hat trick, assisted once by Mary-Paige Mason, and Katelynn Fennell scored twice on penalty kicks as the Vikings finished the regular season with a school-record 11-3-1 mark.
West Vigo plays Brown County on Tuesday at the Class 2A Northview Sectional.
Tennis
Boys
• Bloomfield 3, North Daviess 2 — At Elnora, the Cardinals won the North Daviess Sectional.
Singles — Jaylen Mullen (ND) def. Turner Royal 6-4, 6-4; Baylin Graf (B) def. Markus Britton 7-6 (7-1), 6-3; Colin Kemp (ND) def. Noah Cumming 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Eli Cumming-Ryan Schulte (B) def. Devin Collins-Aric Wade 6-0, 6-1; Peyton Davis-Wilson Keene (B) def. Brooks Helms-Hayden Parisien 6-2, 6-1.
Next — Bloomfield (14-5) plays Washington on Tuesday at the Jasper Regional.
Wednesday
Bloomfield 5, Linton 0
Singles — Royal (B) def. Grant McGill 6-0, 6-0; Graf (B) def. Carson Brown 6-0, 6-0; N.Cumming (B) def. Caden Place 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — E.Cumming-Schulte (B) def. Kyle Anderson-Caleb Frady 6-0, 6-3; Davis-Keene (B) def. Nathan Frady-Logan Webb 6-0, 6-0.
Girls
• Paris 5, Mattoon 4 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers clinched their first winning season in more than five years.
Singles — Kaitlyn Mathews (P) def. Emily Stortzum 6-1, 7-5; Tess Huene (M) def. Kendall Mathews 6-1, 6-3; Hallie Niemerg (M) def. Chloe Waltz 6-2, 6-1; Sarah Isaf (P) def. Caroline Davis 0-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-7); Jenna Gates (P) def. Kambelle Ashmore 6-2, 6-1; Emma Campbell (P) def. Annelise Overmyer 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Huene-Stortzum (M) def. Ka.Mathews-Isah 6-3, 6-3; Davis-Niemerg (M) def. Ke.Mathews-Waltz 7-5, 6-3; Gates-Chloe Noel (P) def. Ashmore-Destanee Garza 6-2, 6-3.
Next — Paris (8-4) plays Monday at Robinson.
College soccer
• Schlee named again — For the second time this season and the sixth time in his career, Rose-Hulman senior goalkeeper Pascal Schlee was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Schlee recorded shutouts in both of Rose-Hulman's wins last week. He tallied four saves in a 1-0 overtime win over Fontbonne, then had two saves in a 4-0 victory over Westminster (Mo.). The two-year starter has recorded five shutouts, a 0.65 goals against average and 33 saves so far this season.
Schlee currently has a career record of 16-8-3 with a 0.78 goals against average, 89 saves and and .802 save percentage. He also has 14 career shutouts.
Rose-Hulman (7-2) opens HCAC play at Bluffton on Saturday.
College tennis
Women
Wednesday
• Rose-Hulman 9, Earlham 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers improved to 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, and play Saturday at Hanover.
