PREP/METRO ROUNDUP: Braves begin announcing Golden Anniversary Teams

Terre Haute South High School is celebrating its 50th anniversary by honoring its all-time athletes in different sports.
Volleyball's Golden Anniversary Team was released Friday, which includes a Gatorade Player of the Year, five Indiana All-Stars and four McMillan Award winners.
The Braves on the list will be invited to a match on Aug. 28 to be honored. Other all-time teams will be released soon.
Terre Haute South
Golden Anniversary Volleyball Team
Sarah Beykirch, Katelyn Bishop (Gatorade Player of the Year, Indiana All-Star, McMillan Award Winner), Larina Coutinho (Indiana All-Star), Shelby Crncic, Lauren Ditteon (Indiana All-Star), Madison Hayne, Ricka Hildebrand, Courtney Jones, Caitlyn Newton (Indiana All-Star, McMillan Award Winner), Ali Pinkston, Brittany Pugh, Kristen Seaton (Indiana All-Star, McMillan Award Winner), Amy Telezyn, Kristen Weddle (McMillan Award Winner), Stephanie Wilson. Coach is Brian Payne.
Soccer
• Sycamores to play exhibition Sunday — Indiana State's women’s team will begin its 2021 fall season when the Sycamores travel to Fort Wayne on Sunday for a 5 p.m. exhibition match against Purdue Fort Wayne at Hefner Soccer Complex.
Indiana State returns to the pitch after a historic season in the spring which saw them finish with a .600 winning percentage, the highest in school history. A school-record seven athletes were named to All-Missouri Valley Conference teams, including first-team All-Valley honors for sophomores CeCe Wahlberg and Chloee Kooker.
Entering her sixth season at the helm, coach Julie Hanley looks to build on the success of last year as she returns 18 letterwinners and welcomes eight new freshmen.
Purdue Fort Wayne finished last season with a record of 3-5-1 (2-5-1 Horizon League). They return their two leading scorers from the spring in Rylee Vruggink and Kailyn Wade. Also returning for the Mastodons’ is defender Gabrielle Fanning, who was named to the All-Horizon League second team.
ISU's other exhibition match is 7 p.m. Aug. 13 against Marian at Memorial Stadium.
