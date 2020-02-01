Visiting Terre Haute North got off to a strong start in girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon, but a switch in defenses led host Bedford North Lawrence to an eventual 69-39 win.
Zoe Stewart had a game-high 15 points for the Patriots, who led 16-15 after the first quarter but were outscored 37-15 after halftime. Irye Gomez led the Stars with 14 points.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (39) — Stewart 6 1-2 15, A.Michael 2 2-4 7, Hart 2 0-0 6, Bell 1 3-4 5, P.Michael 2 0-0 4, Wright 1 0-2 2, Bullard 0 0-2 0, Saunders 0 0-0 0, Gilbert 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 FG, 6-14 FT, 39 TP.
BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE (69) — Gomez 5 2-2 14, McKnight 2 6-8 12, Webb 4 1-4 9, Deckard 3 3-3 9, Norman 3 0-0 7, Moore 2 0-0 5, Louden 1 2-2 4, Crulo-rodd 2 0-0 4, Kern 1 0-0 2, Kinser 1 0-0 2, Sweet 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 FG, 15-21 FT, 69 TP.
Terre Haute North 16 8 8 7 — 39
Bed. North Lawrence 15 17 20 17 — 69
3-point goals — Stewart 2, Hart 2, A.Michael, Gomez 2, McKnight 2, Moore, Norman. Total fouls — THN 12, BNL 12. Fouled out — none.
JV — Bedford North Lawrence won.
Next — Terre Haute North (10-13) plays Avon at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional. Bedford North Lawrence (16-5) meets Seymour on Tuesday at Jennings County.
Women’s basketball
• Midway 97, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 83 — At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, the visitors overcame an early 7-0 deficit with a 26-3 run and led the rest of the way Saturday.
The Pomeroys, led by Paetyn Hayes with 18 points and seven rebounds, got within 10 in the fourth quarter but fell to 5-15 for the season. Mara Canada added 12 points, Maggie Reimer nine and Clay City graduate Avalee Jeffers had eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
Haleigh Yazell led the Eagles, 18-5 with 24 points, followed by Jill Enix with 22.
The Pomeroys host Brescia on Thursday. The USCAA national champion women’s cross country team will be honored before the game.
Boys basketball
• Northview 63, Crawfordsville 50 — At Crawfordsville, the Knights upped their record to 12-5 with a road victory and will be at Terre Haute South on Thursday.
C-ville is 9-7 and plays Western Boone on Thursday.
• Linton 89, North Knox 44 — At Linton, the Miners won their eighth straight game.
They will take a 16-2 record into Thursday’s game at South Knox. The Warriors are 8-10 heading into a game that same night with Northeast Dubois.
• South Vermillion 65, North Putnam 62 — At Clinton, the Wildcats are even for season at 9-9 with Saturday’s victory.
They will meet rival North Vermillion on Thursday.
• Bloomfield 67, Brown County 54 — The No. 7-ranked Class A team hit the road to win its second game of the weekend and will take an 11-4 mark to North Daviess on Thursday.
Brown County’s record dipped to 3-14.
• Clay City 47, White River Valley 40 — At Clay City, the Eels won their first game in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
They will take 6-10 and 1-4 records into Thursday’s game at Eastern Greene.
• Shakamak 53, North Central 39 — At Jasonville, the Lakers picked up their first SWIAC victory, hiking their record to 6-12 going into Thursday’s game at Clay City.
North Central (7-8, 1-4) entertains Washington Catholic on Thursday.
• Sullivan 57, Eastern Greene 27 — At Little Cincinnati, the WIC playoff champs won for the seventh game in a row.
The Arrows will take a 15-2 record into Thursday’s contest at Owen Valley while Eastern is 5-11 and is at White River Valley on Thursday.
• Sullivan wins WIC — Western Indiana Conference playoff games dominated Wabash Valley action Friday.
At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows defeated Indian Creek 69-45 for first place, improving to 13-2 with their fifth straight victory. Indian Creek had been ranked ninth in the weekly poll and the Arrows were 16th.
Greencastle bested Owen Valley 71-54 for third place and Northview defeated Cloverdale 67-54 for fifth.
Other results
North Putnam 68, Edgewood 57, seventh place
South Putnam 47, Brown County 34, ninth place
In other Friday games:
• Linton 78, Eastern Greene 37 -- At Linton, the Miners won their 30th SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game in a row, hiking their record to 14-2, 4-0 in SWIAC. The Thunderbirds dropped to 5-9, 1-2.
• Bloomfield 66, North Central 52 — At Bloomfield, the Cardinals took tough game to improve to 16-4 and 4-1 in SWIAC while North Central fell to 7-6, 1-2.
• North Daviess 48, Clay City 34 — At Clay City, the Cougars were winners in another SWIAC game.
Going into Saturday game, Eels were 5-9, 0-3 and ND was 8-7, 2-1.
• South Vermillion 53, Shakamak 37 — At Clinton, the Wildcats were winners in a nonconference contest to up record to 7-5. All five South Vermillion starters scored eight or nine points.
The Lakers, led by Coy Gilbert with 14 points, went home 5-11.
• Covington 88, North Vermillion 27 — At Cayuga, the Trojans won their third Wabash River Conference game in four starts and went to 11-4 overall while Falcons dropped to 2-16, 0-3.
Several of these teams also were on the court for games Saturday.
College track
• Sycamore hurdlers do well — At Bloomington, Indiana State hurdlers had a strong day on the track on the final day of the IU Relays.
Avery Taylor, the lone Sycamore racing in the men’s 60-meter hurdle finals, placed second in a time of 8.32, bested only by Indiana’s Shaton Vaughn who ended at 8.22.
Hurdling her way to a third-place finish on the women’s side was Allana Ince who clocked a finals time of 8.72. Ince fell only to Wisconsin’s Destiny Huven and Sycamore alum Ayanna Morgan, who was victorious in the event with a time of 8.51.
Elsewhere in the finals, JaVaughn Moore crossed the finish line in fourth overall at 6.84 in the 60-meter dash. Freshman Jhivon Wilson placed sixth with a time of 6.99 and Jarel Shaw followed right behind him in seventh at 7.04.
Moore and Shaw continued their day late in the afternoon, competing as part of the men’s 4x400 relay squad. The team, composed of Shaw, Moore, Jamal Safo and Ben Shepard, posted the second-fastest time in heat two of 3:19.88 to place eighth overall. That time is now the fourth-fastest in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Freshman Brett Norton was 10th in shot put.
In the women’s mile, Alli Workman had a season-best time of 5:01.32 and was 12th. Freshman Iyanla Hunter picked up another top-15 finish by finishing 13th in the 400-meter dash.
Hanna Atwood was 14th in women’s pole vault in 11-feet-5 3/4, less than an inch away from her career-best.
Other Performances: Men’s 400 — 22. Michael Marling 51.25, 27. Mitch Conard 52.56; Women’s 400 — 23. Ayana Parchman 1:00.24; Men’s 800 — 30. Ben Shepard 1:59.31; Women’s mile — 17. Imani Davis 5:05.64; Women’s Pentathalon — 9. Alexis Grider 3,001, 10. McKendra Barthelme 2,957, 11. Emily Robertson 2,859; Men’s high jump — 11. Nathan Kiger 6-4 1/4, 12. Nick Schultz and Avery Taylor 6-4 1/4; Women’s pole vault — 19. Taylor Pierce 10-11 3/4; Men’s shot put — 19. Joe Barnes 50-6, 20. Nick Young 49-8 1/4, 21. Colton Yeakley 48-9; Women’s shot put — 18. Lauren England 42-11, 24. Brittnee James 35-7 3/4
• Friday showings — On Friday at Bloomington, Moore was third in the 200-meter dash to lead ISU’s sprinters, crossing the finish line with a time of 21.84. Both Wilson and Shaw earned top-10 finishes as well in eighth and ninth with times of 22.05 and 22.09, respectively.
Sycamore jumpers had a strong day, led by Frankie Young III. Young III was third with a personal-best mark of 23-2 3/4, trailing only Treyton Harris of Indiana and Allen Gordon of Ole Miss. Young II was followed by freshman Jamal Safo in fifth with a jump of 23-2.
In the distance events, Cale Kilian was fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 8:29.34. Justin Niederhaus was ninth in the unseeded section of the men’s mile at 4:18.57.
Nick Young had a career-best toss of 57-9 1/2 in weight throw and Callan Whitehouse was 10th in pole vault with a season best of 15-9 3/4.
On the women’s side, Kelsey Bowlds was fifth in high jump at 5-3 3/4 and Amiyah James placed 10th at 5-2 1/4.
The only other top-10 performance for the women came from another freshman, Faith Frye of Casey, in the long jump. Frye was 10th at 17-9 3/4.
James led ISU in weight throw by placing 20th with a personal-best toss of 55-3 1/4.
Also: Women’s 200 — 20. Jezel Martin 25.73, 22. Reynei Wallace 25.84, 23. Iyanla Hunter 25.85, 25. Faith Lindsey 26.12; Women’s high jump — 12. Janea Bell 5- 1/2; Women’s long jump — 13. Kaitlyn Davis 17-7, 14. Claire Pittman 17-5 1/4; Men’s pole vault — 13. Antoine Howard 15-3 3/4.
Prep wrestling
• Falcons fare well — At the Crawfordsville Sectional, North Vermillion’s Josh Latoz qualified for the North Montgomery Regional with a fourth-place finish. He won by decision over Bollinger of Parke Heritage 4-1, lost by pin to Davis of Zionsville, pinned Gaskill of Covington and lost by decision to Bollinger of Parke Heritage 2-1.
Nick Myers, competing in the 152-pound weight class, finished fifth. He lost to Bates of Zionsville, pinned Payton of South Vermillion, was pinned by Frances of Southmont and pinned Bedinger of Covington.
